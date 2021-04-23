Schapiro: GOP nomination a riddle wrapped in a mystery

The latest fuss among Virginia Republicans makes more enigmatic a nomination fight that is already a riddle wrapped in a mystery.

The GOP is choosing its 2021 ticket by a members-only convention rather than an open-to-all primary, giving the upper hand to party insiders far more conservative than most Virginians. History shows this can produce tickets that win with Republican true-believers in the spring but lose with election-deciding independents in the fall.

The nominating process is even murkier this year because the coronavirus is forcing the party to stage its convention remotely, scattering delegates to voting stations across the state. Plus, the party is using for the first time a system of voting that allows delegates to list candidates by preference.

It's called ranked-choice voting, a method adopted by New York City and Maine and tested in at least five other states. A voter lists a first preference, followed by a second, third and so on.

The candidate with a majority of first-choice votes wins outright. If that doesn't occur, counting continues with the lowest-finishing candidates eliminated and their votes distributed to a delegate's second-choice candidate or third, should other rounds be necessary.