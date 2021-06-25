Schapiro: GOP surrenders John Warner legacy to Democrats

One could only imagine who John Warner would support for governor this year.

That he shuffled off this mortal coil estranged from a GOP that bears no resemblance to one in which he was first active in the 1950s for Dwight Eisenhower can only mean he would think long and hard before lending his name to those even faintly allied with Trump, among them, Youngkin, who’s selective about when and how he invokes The Donald.

Youngkin’s bio might intrigue Warner: ambitious suburban kid with a Harvard MBA who made a fortune flipping companies. Warner, who made his money the old-fashioned way — through marriage — would also appreciate Youngkin’s pledge to keep defense-rich Virginia friendly to veterans. Few could match Warner as an advocate for the military.

And how could John Warner begrudge Youngkin spending, so far, $12 million of his own money on his candidacy? Warner saw that big money made a big difference in the Senate race with Mark Warner, a telecom multimillionaire who cut more than $10 million in checks to his campaign.

Mark Warner was far less generous when he stood for governor in 2001, instead building a network of donors that showed broad support for his ambitions. Still, Warner didn’t exactly scrimp that year.