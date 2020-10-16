Schapiro: Governors learn to expect the unexpected

This past Tuesday morning, following the holiday weekend, Gov. Ralph Northam and top aides trickled back to their desks at the Patrick Henry Building, ending — as he had — two weeks in coronavirus quarantine. Northam was readying for his first public appearance that afternoon since testing positive for COVID-19.
Northam would resume, in a live-streamed news conference, what he’d been doing since March: briefing Virginians on the pandemic. He’d include an announcement of $73 million in federal relief steered to front-line health workers in one-time, $1,500 bonuses.
The day’s rhythm suddenly was disrupted.
It was not a first for Northam, who perhaps more than other recent Virginia governors has been thrown off course by the unexpected.
He navigated through the blackface calamity in February 2019, a mass shooting in Virginia Beach nearly four months later, the coronavirus and its economic aftershocks beginning this past March and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in May.
And a Tuesday, Oct. 13, like no other.
It’s what they don’t plan for — and their response — that often defines Virginia governors. As Harold Macmillan, Britain’s prime minister from 1957 to 1963, said when asked the most significant obstacle to governing, “Events, dear boy, events.”
Over the past half-century, governors have confronted issues they would have never anticipated, many of them politically volatile, some of them deeply tragic. These events have gone a long way toward defining these governors and, occasionally to their frustration, public perception of their tenure.
Mills Godwin’s second term as a Republican, from 1974 to 1978, was about retrenchment (economic decline, fuel shortages and the Kepone disaster), a dramatic contrast with his first term as a Democrat eight years earlier marked by progress (adoption of the sales tax, new forays in bond financing and creation of the community college system).
Tim Kaine hoped to implement much-needed tax increases for transportation that predecessor and fellow Democrat Mark Warner had ducked, though a promise-breaking tax rise for schools, cops and welfare approved over an obdurate Republican legislature would, to Warner’s astonishment, briefly launch him into presidential orbit.
Kaine was soon preoccupied with an issue bigger than taxes: gun violence. He was en route to Japan on a trade trip in 2007 when he had to turn around because an armed student at Virginia Tech had shot dead 32 people.
Democrat Chuck Robb, who hoped to spend more on education, had to spend a lot more on prisons because of chaos behind bars that included the biggest death row escape in U.S. history in 1984. Next, Jerry Baliles saw his term — one marked by investments in transportation and economic development — close on a sour note: labor violence in the coalfields and the onset of recession.
Jim Gilmore, a Republican who completed his party’s takeover of state government with the voter-pleasing car-tax rollback, hastened the GOP’s disintegration by insisting the tax cut be preserved even as the economy sputtered — a consequence of the 9/11 terror attacks on Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York that spurred Gilmore to put in place the foundation of the state’s homeland security program.
And there was Bob McDonnell, a Republican who affixed a cheerful face to conservatism, retreating on a no-tax-increase promise to raise them for roads and rail — an accomplishment overshadowed by a federal corruption conviction ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
For Northam, the latest surprises started when staff noticed email service was slower than usual. Some thought little of it, gravitating back to the break room for another cup of coffee.
In short order, however, it turned out that internet service across the bureaucracy had been disrupted because workers accidentally severed a buried cable near the state’s IT center in Chesterfield. Among the interrupted services: online voter registration.
The timing couldn’t have been worse. It was the last day to sign up to be eligible to vote.
One more thing — and most staff learned this as nearly everyone else would, via television, radio and mobile phone: Northam, according to the FBI, had been the target of a kidnapping plot by militia extremists also planning to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan over her aggressive response to COVID-19.
An unsparing critic of gun-toting right-wingers, Northam himself had been told about it the previous day.
Not only would the anticipated headlines of the briefing — among them, the bonuses for at-home health aides, which was delayed until Thursday — be overshadowed by the internet outage and kidnapping scheme, but Northam’s office would have to jury-rig video and audio service for the news session because of the cut line.
That task — it fell to Marissa Astor, a junior member of the communications staff — delayed the start of the briefing by about 20 minutes. That was time Corinne Geller, a state police press officer, used to prepare a statement for Northam on the eerie developments out of Michigan.
Through it all, Northam was privately, as he is usually seen publicly: steady, dispassionate, even managing a bit of tension-easing humor. “Chuckles and eye-rolling,” said Grant Neely, the communications director, who quoted the boss as saying, “It’s just another day around here.”
