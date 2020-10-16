Schapiro: Governors learn to expect the unexpected

Over the past half-century, governors have confronted issues they would have never anticipated, many of them politically volatile, some of them deeply tragic. These events have gone a long way toward defining these governors and, occasionally to their frustration, public perception of their tenure.

Mills Godwin’s second term as a Republican, from 1974 to 1978, was about retrenchment (economic decline, fuel shortages and the Kepone disaster), a dramatic contrast with his first term as a Democrat eight years earlier marked by progress (adoption of the sales tax, new forays in bond financing and creation of the community college system).

Tim Kaine hoped to implement much-needed tax increases for transportation that predecessor and fellow Democrat Mark Warner had ducked, though a promise-breaking tax rise for schools, cops and welfare approved over an obdurate Republican legislature would, to Warner’s astonishment, briefly launch him into presidential orbit.

Kaine was soon preoccupied with an issue bigger than taxes: gun violence. He was en route to Japan on a trade trip in 2007 when he had to turn around because an armed student at Virginia Tech had shot dead 32 people.