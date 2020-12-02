Schapiro: Here come the judges, here come the judges

Expanded jurisdiction of the appeals court would have a trickle-down and trickle-up effect.

Emmert said circuit court judges, accustomed to having the last word because of restrictions on appeals and rare reversals, will be mindful of appellate scrutiny because review would be available in all cases.

Plus, the appeals court could more fully filter matters that could go to the Virginia Supreme Court, the final stop in the state judiciary. Except for death penalty cases, rulings by the SCC and judicial and legal disciplinary questions — all of which are automatically heard — the justices take appeals by invitation only. That is, one must first make a case for the justices to hear it.

But who, as an appeals judge, considers these issues and the backdrop against which they are pondered; well, that’s where the rubber hits the robe. The 11-judge Court of Appeals, which lost its only Black male member to a federal judgeship, currently has 10 members. Only one is Black. She is among its three female judges. Eight judges are former prosecutors or government lawyers.

“It’s important that we get more diversity and broader ranges of experience,” said state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, leading the push for an expanded court.

Pair an enlarged court with Democrat-written, post-George Floyd police and criminal-justice reforms, it’s clear — at least to Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City — the new legislative majority wants to redirect a traditionally conservative judiciary, playing into the GOP claim that Democrats are soft on crime. Norment has no confidence Northam, post-blackface calamity, will stand in the way: “Not as long as he is on his turnpike of redemption.”