Schapiro: History-making Speaker’s Shakespearean fall from power

Et tu, Don Scott?

That thought must have crossed Eileen Filler-Corn’s mind when Scott, a junior legislator and tormentor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin she rewarded with a prized committee assignment and a slot in the Democratic leadership, emerged as the face and voice of the revolt in which she was dumped by a slender vote as party boss in the House of Delegates.

Filler-Corn’s decline and fall was sudden and dramatic. It should not have been unexpected.

Indeed, Filler-Corn, herself, apparently was hearing firsthand troubling predictions from the field ahead of last November’s disaster. It’s said these worries were waved off by the House Democratic Caucus’ director and pollster, both of whom Filler-Corn’s critics wanted fired as a part of a post-election reset. They were saved by Filler-Corn.

After 10 years in Richmond, Filler-Corn became in 2020 Speaker of the House, the first woman and Jew to hold the all-powerful position. The Republican take-back cost her the speakership after two years. On the Sunday after the November election, Filler-Corn was picked by Democrats as minority leader, from which they removed her this past Wednesday.

At that tense post-election meeting at a Henrico union hall, there were complaints Filler-Corn should have steered to imperiled candidates some of the nearly $1 million still in her treasury on Nov. 2. Democrats also selected Scott as the caucus’ liaison to voter blocs on which the party depends.

They include minorities, the young and labor whose numbers were insufficient to prevent losses in party strongholds: Hampton Roads and Outer Northern Virginia. Their votes will count even more in the next House election — in 2023; maybe this year, if a federal court orders it — when Democrats aim to restore their majority.

The felling of Filler-Corn was not just regime change. It was intraparty cannibalism, the timing of which was fortuitous for Youngkin. It was a welcome distraction from his setbacks at the spring session of the General Assembly. And it was a sharp contrast with the campaign-like splash the following day marking his first 100 days as governor cum national wannabe.

Filler-Corn’s downfall has generational and ideological dimensions, having been carried out largely by younger Democrats elected in 2017, when the party surprised itself and nearly snatched the House, and those who won in 2019, when the chamber tipped blue for the first time since 1997.

In both elections, Democratic gains had a lot to do with externals, most notably revulsion over Donald Trump. But distaste for him in a state Democrats have carried for the presidency since 2008 was exceeded by anger over Joe Biden that spurred the record Republican turnout that helped Youngkin to a narrow win over a Democratic retread, Terry McAuliffe.

Though Democrats, too, hit a new high on turnout, McAuliffe’s one-note campaign — Youngkin as Trump in a fleece vest — did little to inspire a COVID-19-anxious electorate, hobbling the party’s down-ticket legislative candidates in such must-win localities as Virginia Beach and Newport News. Races there were decided by about 100 votes.

The House Democratic newbies, Scott, among them, are unapologetically liberal — progressives, in the parlance of the times. Filler-Corn represents an older ilk of Democrat that is no less liberal but more pragmatic. This approach is reinforced by two decades in the minority, when Democrats could mope about, but rarely make, public policy.

Having toppled their floor leader — Filler-Corn’s adversaries quietly began scheming in early April, amid worries her proposed $50 fuel tax rebate lacked the pizzazz of Youngkin’s idea to do away with the 26.2-cents-per-gallon levy altogether for three months — House Democrats now find themselves leaderless.

A trial lawyer selected by Filler-Corn for the Labor and Commerce Committee, an assignment that makes for easy fundraising, Scott promptly declared his candidacy. That the votes were there to get rid of Filler-Corn but not necessarily to elect Scott indicates the Democratic caucus is not only divided, it’s adrift — at the wrong time: the run-up to an election.

So watch for other candidates: Charniele Herring, Marcus Simon and Rip Sullivan, all previously deputies to Filler-Corn and, as she is, from Northern Virginia. From the start, the geocentric nature of Filler-Corn’s leadership team was off-putting to downstate Democratic delegates, a signal that somehow the rest of Virginia didn’t count.

RoVa resentment for NoVa might compel one of the few western Virginia Democrats, Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, to run for House leader. Though his district is mostly urban and suburban, Rasoul, an unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2021, comports himself as a dirt-road Democrat, attentive of the Republican-leaning countryside.

While this is all uber insider stuff, these intrigues can’t be overlooked. They can dramatically alter the tone and arc of legislative politics. In 2007, the last time a minority leader was jettisoned, House Democrats — having replaced Frank Hall of Richmond with Ward Armstrong of Henry — became far more aggressive.

Even close calls can make a difference. David Toscano of Charlottesville, briefly targeted by Northern Virginia malcontents, stepped up his game as House Democratic leader after the party nearly won a majority in 2017. That year, control of the House was decided for Republicans on a drawing that settled a tied election in Newport News.

Redistricting also contributed to House Democratic discomfort with Filler-Corn. To hold her support in Northern Virginia and win over Black lawmakers, such as Scott, she came out against a redistricting overhaul measure in 2020 most Democrats had previously favored.

Opponents wanted her to use her procedural powers as speaker to kill the legislation, keeping it off that year’s ballot, because they feared largely stripping the General Assembly of its mapmaking authority would threaten Democratic control, only restored to the House and Virginia Senate in 2019.

For Filler-Corn, burying the proposal was a bridge too far.

It would pass with fewer than 10 Democratic votes in the House — including those of coup-plotters Sally Hudson of Charlottesville and Dan Helmer of Fairfax — and was overwhelmingly approved by voters, leading to Virginia Supreme Court-drawn districts in which dozens of incumbents are paired. Among them: Filler-Corn and fellow Democrat Kathy Tran.

Their impasse over who might move and who should run may have been broken with Filler-Corn’s removal as floor leader. Denied that credential — and having lost the speakership — the urgency of Filler-Corn’s re-election, particularly in a new district that has a small slice of her old one, is likely diminished.

No wonder Filler-Corn let it be known she’s considering running for governor in 2024.

She shouldn’t get her hopes up.

Just ask the former Republican speaker who was stripped of the post in the 2019 party flip and then lost the gubernatorial nomination to Glenn Youngkin: Kirk Cox.

