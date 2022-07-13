Schapiro: 'Honesty gap' plagues Youngkin '24 audition

Wherever Glenn Youngkin shows up, fights break out — even in Nebraska.

Republican cannibalism, in which the Virginia governor had absolutely no role other than bemused observer, erupted last weekend at the party’s convention in Kearney, where — in his first out-of-state trip since taking office six months ago — Youngkin auditioned for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Establishment types and Trumpers teamed to snatch the Nebraska GOP from Youngkin’s host and fellow rich guy, Gov. Pete Ricketts. The party chairman was dumped. Other leaders quit. Republicans had had it with Ricketts’ perceived high-handedness. That includes spending lavishly to swing the gubernatorial nomination in his favor.

For an audience that was supposed to be a friendly focus group for Youngkin, the kerfuffle in Kearney must have been more memorable than their visitor’s speech, one in which Youngkin — true to form — bundled his churlish conservative politics in cheerful, fact-challenged aphorisms.

Youngkin — victorious in a blueish, not “dark blue,” state, as he claimed in Nebraska — is the latest Virginia governor to take advantage of a quirky electoral calendar and an accident of geography that combine to affix rising-star status to whomever this state picks for chief executive.

Of the 11 governors elected since 1981, only two — Democrats Jerry Baliles and Ralph Northam — swore off national politics. The remaining nine — five Democrats and four Republicans — tested the waters or plunged into them headlong.

One Democrat and one Republican tried and failed for their party’s presidential nomination. Both were heard from again. Doug Wilder was elected Richmond mayor and remains, at 91, a tormentor of both parties. Jim Gilmore, who twice sought the GOP nomination after he served as governor, was appointed by Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to a European security coalition.

Tim Kaine wasn’t quite looking for the job, but happily accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president in 2016 — and lost.

That Virginia is one of only two states — the other is New Jersey — that chooses a governor in the year following a presidential election elevates the significance of both states. Because Virginia is more competitive than heavily Democratic New Jersey, the former attracts more attention than the latter.

Except for one contest — in 2013 — every winner for Virginia governor since 1977 has been of the party opposite the one that carried the presidency the year before. That, too, is why our state’s election is viewed as a leading indicator of a shift in national preferences. Youngkin narrowly won a year after Joe Biden comfortably carried the state.

Mindful of this pattern and eager to get out of the office, national political reporters abundant in Washington venture into suburban-dominated Virginia, filing stories about the harbinger election unfolding south of the Potomac River, in the northernmost state of the former slave-holding Confederacy.

Their stories are usually a mix of anthropology and analysis and, for the winner, can be a huge boost, especially when they focus more on symbolism than substance. This can create — to borrow a flourish from Youngkin’s indictment of Virginia’s public schools — an “honesty gap” in press coverage.

Such was the case during Wilder’s short-lived presidential bid. He announced in 1991, 20 months into his term as the nation’s first elective Black governor. To the national press, Wilder was an antidote to Rev. Jesse Jackson, a charming centrist mindful of the taxpayer.

Back in Virginia, Wilder was depicted as a querulous, petty absentee governor who didn’t get along with a legislature controlled by his own party, dodged questions about how he spent undisclosed millions from his inaugural celebration and enraged the state workforce by changing their health insurance coverage.

Rarely did these narratives intersect. They might have, had Wilder ended up on the Democratic ticket in 1992. If he demonstrated anything to a national audience, it’s that he wasn’t ready for a presidential campaign. That Wilder put personal ambition ahead of his obligation to Virginia pushed his approval rating at home to about 25%.

Youngkin, too, is the beneficiary of parallel coverage. Unlike Wilder, Youngkin is not an announced candidate, though he impishly signals he’s not an unannounced candidate, either. At this point, that Youngkin won a Democrat-trending state by espousing Trump policies without projecting a Trump personality is enough for many in the national media.

Even reduced state coverage of Youngkin, who compensates for it with artful social media, can be more critical, calling attention to his seeming embrace of abortion restrictions beyond his proposed 15-week ban and his refusal to support state protections for same-sex marriage, should federal safeguards be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Youngkin’s preoccupation with racially and culturally charged issues — he veils them as education questions — and his small-minded partisanship, as measured by his initial vetoes of only Democratic legislation, underscore his preference for confrontation over conciliation. You’d think someone elected with a 1.9% edge would want to make friends.

But that’s not what politics is about now. Voters want and expect the fight. Politics is an amusement. How else can candidates and officeholders command your attention? Virginia Democrats know this. But most times, they’re wonkish wusses, better at talking about going for the jugular than actually sinking their teeth into it.

They congratulate themselves for gimmes, though: rejecting as Youngkin’s natural resources secretary the coal lobbyist who ran the Environmental Protection Agency for Trump and, on Wednesday, sneering that business-friendly Youngkin would have to answer for Virginia falling from first to third in an annual national rating of the best states for business.

What makes it easier for a nationally oriented Youngkin to get away with the venomous is that he smiles a lot, is given to a somewhat wounded tone of voice that engenders sympathy and — in an important measure of message discipline — signals his presumed right-of-center preferences on politically dangerous issues with safely worded evasions.

It got him this far.