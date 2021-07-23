Schapiro: If the gubernatorial debate that wasn't, was

An imaginary moment:
“I’m Judy Woodruff of the 'PBS NewsHour.' Welcome to The Homestead and the first gubernatorial debate of the 2021 campaign. This debate is sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association. Despite what you may have heard, it has nothing to do with Haitian earthquake relief, to which - full disclosure – I gave $250 about a decade ago.”
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, interrupts.
“Wait a second! That earthquake fund is a Bill Clinton front. How can you be objective, Judy? If I hadn’t agreed to be here, I’d take back the $12 million of my own money I’ve steered to that charity that’s my campaign. I could’ve spent the day riding off into the sunset at my tax-sheltered horse farm in Fairfax!
Woodruff seems stunned.
“Mr. Youngkin, please, you’ll have time to say your piece.”
Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, blurts out.
“I resemble that remark about my pal Bill Clinton. He wants to help people. His foundation funneled your check, Judy, to the earthquake fund because it wouldn’t bounce. After all, you’re a network star.”
Woodruff stares at McAuliffe.
“Governor McAuliffe, you, too, will have a chance to speak. But first things first, the rules - lest this debate become a disaster. So that we have time for lots of questions, the candidates will have a minute each for an opening statement. They’ll get 30 seconds to answer questions, 30 seconds for rebuttal. The candidates will get a minute apiece for a closing statement.
“Now to the opening statements. Mr. Youngkin won the coin toss. He chose to go first.”
Youngkin, raising himself to his full 6-foot-7 height, smiles.
“Thank you, Judy, and thanks to the bar association for sponsoring this debate. I won’t say anything more about that Haitian thing because we’re not here to talk about the media’s conspiracy with Democrats to make Republicans look bad. I’ll just say this: That’s what those Trumpy consultants to whom I pay a fortune want me to say. I used to run a big company, made a ton doing it. Now consultants run me.
“This campaign should be about jobs. The pandemic’s been tough. Things are getting better but there are a lot of people still out of work. I’m still out of work.
"I left Carlyle to run for governor. It's said I was run off in a power struggle. But as Trump would say – I guess I’m not supposed to mention that name – I’m still winning, because I'm worth about a third of billion bucks.
"And I’m giving Terry McAuliffe and his sidekick, Ralph Northam, an F on the economy. Because only I can fix it."
Groans, snickers from the audience.
Youngkin continues, "We’re in the ditch in Virginia. I say that because it sounds good. And because CNBC and the best-state-for-business rankings are fake news."
Woodruff appears puzzled.
“Facts are stubborn things, Mr. Youngkin. Can you top that Governor McAuliffe?”
McAuliffe fusses with the button on his suit jacket, flashes his toothy grin.
“Thanks to the bar association for sponsoring this debate. Thanks, too, to my opponent for being here. Like you, Glenn, I can think of better places to be. Maybe Nantucket, where I can hang with those deep-pocketed Democratic swells. Lot of them live in Northern Virginia but wouldn’t be caught dead there in summertime. It's not just climate change that makes the place hotter. It's all that asphalt poured by the highway department.
"I’m about green jobs – jobs of the 21st century. Remember that line from my first run for governor? That didn't go so well. I gave green jobs a try in the private sector with electric cars in 2012. That didn't go well, either. And did the press do a job on me. I can appreciate, Glenn, why you run from reporters. Oscar Wilde - like yours truly, a great Irishman – said, ‘In the old days, men had the rack. Now they have the press.’
"I’m running for governor again because I’m about big ideas: big investments in schools, transportation, health care. I'll be a brick wall of big investments. Republicans will say that requires big taxes. Talk about fake news!"
Woodruff straightens her papers.
"Thank you, Mr. McAuliffe. Oscar Wilde? Virginians may not have known you were so well read."
McAuliffe beams, "Found that line on Google, because you know Virginia's the internet state."
Woodruff continues, "To the questions: Mr. Youngkin, you've said you have no experience in state government and you consider that an asset; that you'd bring fresh views.
"However, even Mr. McAuliffe, who had no experience in Virginia until his election in 2013, would say there's a lot to master as governor. As a test of what you may have learned so far, tell us the four executive and administrative powers of the governor in Article V of the Virginia Constitution."
Youngkin gulps.
"Can I have a lifeline, Judy?"
Youngkin pulls out his mobile phone and speed-dials Kirk Cox, the former House speaker, who was a rival for gubernatorial nomination. Youngkin murmurs into the phone.
"Kirk? Glenn. Quick - I'm at the debate. I need a hand. What are the governor's four basic powers? Let me write this down: Faithfully execute state law. Commander in chief of the militia. The governor is Virginia's representative to other states. And he appoints people to agencies and boards. What about that he gets to live in the Executive Mansion? That's in a different section? OK.
"There you go, Judy. And Virginians got to see that, as their governor, I'll have the best advisers. I just got an education from the guy I'd pick for secretary of education."
Woodruff readies to ask McAuliffe a question.
Before she can do so, McAuliffe shouts, "I'll take Paul Lynde to block!"
Woodruff, bewildered, replies, "Governor, this is not 'Hollywood Squares,' though it might seem like a quiz show.
"If you'll allow me: You've had a lot to say about the right-to-work law. As governor, you said it was a great tool for attracting business; that the state should keep it. Now you say you'd sign legislation to repeal it, though you don't expect it would pass the House and Senate. Are you for right to work or against it? Or do you just want to avoid offending both labor and management?"
McAuliffe smiles nervously.
"Judy, I'll put my economic development record up against anyone's. We wouldn't have Amazon if it weren't for me. Ralph Northam closed that deal but Terry McAuliffe opened it.
"As for right to work, I'll do as Article V of the state constitution requires: Take care that the laws are faithfully executed. Thanks for that reminder, Glenn. Glad to see you've learned something about this job.
"The execs know I'll look out for business. We want to remain No. 1 in the CNBC ranking. There was good news in it for workers, too, on education, training, and equity. You see, I have friends on both sides of the issue. And I like to stick with my friends.
Woodruff considers the non-answer: "You find that quip on Google?"
"Nope, Judy, came up with that one all by myself!"
