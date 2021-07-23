Schapiro: If the gubernatorial debate that wasn't, was

"There you go, Judy. And Virginians got to see that, as their governor, I'll have the best advisers. I just got an education from the guy I'd pick for secretary of education."

Woodruff readies to ask McAuliffe a question.

Before she can do so, McAuliffe shouts, "I'll take Paul Lynde to block!"

Woodruff, bewildered, replies, "Governor, this is not 'Hollywood Squares,' though it might seem like a quiz show.

"If you'll allow me: You've had a lot to say about the right-to-work law. As governor, you said it was a great tool for attracting business; that the state should keep it. Now you say you'd sign legislation to repeal it, though you don't expect it would pass the House and Senate. Are you for right to work or against it? Or do you just want to avoid offending both labor and management?"

McAuliffe smiles nervously.

"Judy, I'll put my economic development record up against anyone's. We wouldn't have Amazon if it weren't for me. Ralph Northam closed that deal but Terry McAuliffe opened it.