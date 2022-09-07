Schapiro: If Trump tells Big Lie, Youngkin prefers Little Fib

In using his hand-picked majority on the Virginia Board of Education to force revisions to standards for history and social studies lessons for public school kids, Gov. Glenn Youngkin affected disbelief that — as first proposed — they didn’t describe George Washington as the “father of our country.”

Defending his choice of a conservative financier for the University of Virginia governing board who — as a student in the 1970s — organized a campus talk by a Nobel Prize-winning geneticist who argued Black people are intellectually inferior, Youngkin wondered if his nominee was being unfairly measured by contemporary woke-ish metrics.

And ahead of his trip Wednesday to Maine to campaign for Paul LePage, the Trump-before-Trump former governor running for his old job, Youngkin claimed ignorance of LePage’s widely reported record of racially incendiary remarks and policies. Youngkin’s only interest: helping a fellow Republican carry a blue state, as he did in 2021.

To Youngkin’s critics — and most of them are grouchy, liberal Democrats who are, as the governor can be, artfully selective in their representation of the facts — he occupies a parallel universe in which his principal objective is to speak to people like himself: right-of-center, white, religious and who feel penalized because of it.

This is storytelling — the political variety. It demands discipline by the storyteller, and Youngkin typically shows a good deal of it. And that, first and foremost, requires fashioning a story that hits within the target audience specific buttons; usually more of them are emotional than intellectual. This explains the symbiosis between Youngkin and conservative media.

It can also compel playing fast and loose with reality. Its effectiveness is rooted in repetition. Say it often enough, especially if it goes unchallenged, and many people will believe it. Witness Donald Trump’s Big Lie. Youngkin, occasional smooch of Trump, notwithstanding, is not nearly that malevolent. Let’s say Youngkin is given to the Little Fib.

What Youngkin is doing is, in many respects, no different than what some novelists do: addressing competing truths. To David Robbins, a Richmond novelist and writing teacher, there are absolute truths and profound truths. The former is unchanging, almost mathematical. The latter is vague, often complex.

Thus, George Washington as the father of our county is, for Youngkin, an absolute truth that is reassuring for his main audience: people who think as he does. Washington, however, becomes a profound truth when considering his fuller story, that of a white plantation owner with more than 300 Black slaves who were not freed until after his death.

When it comes to Virginia’s knotty history, Youngkin says he’s all for telling the good and the bad. He has given voters a fairly precise idea of the good, less so of the bad. That ensures Youngkin flexibility; that in the era of Twitter and Instagram, he seems informed — at least for the 10 or 12 seconds when someone is scanning their mobile phone.

“When you get away from George Washington, father of our country, you get away from absolutes,” said Robbins, who describes himself as “unabashedly” Democratic. “You’re asking your audience to use something other than belief. You’re asking them to reason. And the moment you start getting people to think independently, you lose them.”

Whether it’s George Washington, a pick for the UVa board of visitors or the outside-the-mainstream utterances of a nationally infamous Maine politician, Youngkin — openly considering a national candidacy in 2024 — apparently recognizes that how he responds to controversy is essential to maximizing opportunity and minimizing obstacles.

Those coaching him — the high-dollar strategists and advertising consultants for whom Youngkin’s unexpected win over Terry McAuliffe has meant more clients — are disinclined to discuss this on the record. One declined comment, citing business demands. Another did not respond to a text seeking comment.

Bill Hamby, a former television producer and public relations professional for whom, as with most Virginians, Youngkin is an image on TV, a voice on the radio and a name on news websites, perceives the governor as doing a lot of hair-splitting to strengthen control of his message, whether his audience is here or in a presidential primary state.

“We always ask clients, ‘Who’s your audience? What do you want them to do?’” said Hamby, whose projects included the politically thorny, such as a 1994 proposal for a Disney-operated history theme park in Prince William County. “You want to effectively communicate your message ... to start something happening or to stop something from happening.”

And for Youngkin, there is an irrefutable personal dimension. A huge part of his image rests on the notion that he’s a God-fearing family man — never mind, he’s not keen on gay people having families — who, with his wife, Suzanne, has raised four handsome children. That postcard-like portrayal is about as far as Youngkin is prepared to go.

So, it didn’t come as a surprise that he went off on Democrats and the press last November when it was learned his underage son — now enrolled at the prestigious, private all-boys St. Christopher’s School, which was attended, too, by one of McAuliffe’s children — tried twice to vote at the Northern Virginia precinct in which the Youngkin estate stands.

Youngkin uttered words signaling that, despite a victory presaged by polished ads and well-staged rallies, he had much to learn about the cruelty of the non-stop news cycle: “I would really like everybody to leave my family alone.” Would he have been as concerned had Fox News, a virtual arm of his campaign, held up to ridicule one of the McAuliffe kids?

That was then. This is now. With Youngkin, the whole story is again the wholesome.

It’s almost routine that Mrs. Youngkin, the face and voice of the couple’s “Spirit of Virginia” program honoring achievement in business, education, art and philanthropy, accompanies her husband at his appearances, whether it’s a budget report to legislators or a made-for-TV announcement of a plan to aid impoverished, heavily Black Petersburg.

Maybe the governor will start using “we” as his pronoun.