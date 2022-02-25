Schapiro: In a MAGA state of mind, Republicans fine tune their records

In her snappy announcement video nearly a year ago — produced by the same clever fellow who transformed gazillionaire Gov. Glenn Youngkin into a fleece vest-wearing suburban everyman — state Sen. Jen Kiggans of Virginia Beach called on “normal people” to support her Republican candidacy for Congress in what is one of the most competitive districts in the nation: an amalgam, in eastern and southeastern Virginia, of suburbs, oceanfront resorts, military bases, farms and fishing villages.

But those “normal people” Kiggans mentioned in that two-minute spot by Will Ritter designed to separate her somewhat from Donald Trump may not have anticipated that ambition demands she embrace some of the abnormal positions that are the new normal in the GOP. For Kiggans, that includes the baseless notion that 2020 presidential balloting in Virginia — a state Joe Biden carried easily — was rigged.

Assuming Kiggans is nominated — the Republicans’ two-candidate field could expand to three — her vote Thursday sharpens the contrast with the two-term Democrat she hopes to oppose: Elaine Luria.

Luria’s current assignment in Congress — she is a member of the bipartisan House committee investigating the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 by Trump supporters seemingly incited by the former president — is as much about the truth surrounding the election as the Kiggans-backed budget amendment is about perpetuating Trump’s lie that it was stolen.

Those issues may have to wait.

Kiggans and Luria — both of whom are Navy veterans, a potent credential in the freshly redrawn defense-rich 2nd District — are dueling via social media over Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, whose rejection of Trump’s demand that it investigate supposed corruption by Biden triggered the first of two Trump impeachment inquiries.

Kiggans attacked Biden as a failed leader for whom national security is not a priority. Luria countered that Kiggans is using the crisis to score points with voters.

In 1948, a Republican senator from Michigan famously urged bipartisanship in foreign policy, declaring that “politics stops at the water’s edge.” In 2022, in Virginia’s 2nd district — hemmed by the home port of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and the base from which Navy SEAL teams roam — politics starts at the water’s edge.

Kiggans, a helicopter pilot-turned-geriatric nurse practitioner elected to the Virginia Senate in 2019, was one of only six senators — all of them Republicans — to support an amendment by Amanda Chase, the Trump mimic from Chesterfield, that would set aside $70 million in the state budget for a full audit of the 2020 results.

Because expediency loves company, another congressional wannabe, Bryce Reeves of Spotsylvania, voted for the measure, too.

Reeves, a former Army Ranger and ex-cop, is angling for a shot in the Northern Virginia-reoriented 7th District at Abigail Spanberger. She is another potentially vulnerable two-term Democrat who takes seriously her supposed weaknesses — even in a district that could be friendlier than the one defined by its current, central Virginia boundaries.

The New York Times reported this past week that Spanberger, a former CIA operative, and four other imperiled House Democrats are drafting a legislative punch list that is largely focused on kitchen table issues such as health care, drug and fuel prices and safe streets, and is intended to shield them from the perceived excesses of the party’s dominant liberal wing.

For now, Reeves, much as Kiggans does, zeroes in on Biden, arguing in a fundraising appeal that the president is anything but feared by the United States’ enemies.

That Biden is politically weak — more Virginians disapprove than approve of his performance, according to fresh polling by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership — could augur congressional defeats here consistent with the national midterm trend of losses for a president’s party.

The Chase proposal failed, 27-6. Its defeat was certain because of the Senate’s slender Democratic majority.

Shockingly, though, is that seven Republican senators didn’t vote.

Though most were from Trump territory, they included one from blue-trending Henrico: Siobhan Dunnavant. That she and the others refused to go on the record would seem an attempt to cloud the issue. The non-vote was either cowardice or deniability — an outright fear of offending swing voters or a contorted way of conveying to the Trump base that more important than reprising 2020 is doing in 2022, 2023 and 2024 what Virginia Republicans did in 2021: win.

Dunnavant’s duck did not go unnoticed.

And it is likely to emerge as an avenue of attack for her Democratic challenger next year, possibly Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg of Henrico. Because of the maelstrom that was supposed to be depoliticized redistricting, VanValkenburg, is doubled up with Del. Lamont Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. A Senate candidacy would spare Democrats a House primary between two popular incumbents.

Kiggans’ vote raised eyebrows, though it was of a piece. The senator, no doubt mindful of the Make-America-Great-Again crowd, is also sponsoring legislation that requires local registrars to purge the dead from the voter rolls every week rather than monthly. That bill actually is OK with Democrats. It cleared the Senate and was sent to the House of Delegates on a big bipartisan vote.

But give Youngkin and Republican legislators credit for having it both ways on what they euphemistically call “election integrity.”

Using their restored majority in the House, Republicans approved a slew of bills that would reinstate barriers to voting that Democrats had cleared in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans sought to undo Democratic changes that allow 45 days of unrestricted early voting rather then 14; let Virginians register and vote on the same day; expanded use of drop boxes for early ballots, and dropped the requirement that voters present a photo ID.

All those GOP bills perished in committee in the Democratic Senate, preserving practices that allowed Youngkin and the GOP to generate a record turnout for the party’s candidates last year — and that they presumably will use to their advantage this year.

Talk about a conspiracy theory.