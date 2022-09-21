Schapiro: In contentious times, policy tug-of-wars tip on gaming the process

To opponents, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal on LGBTQ school kids is about cruelty, driving them out of bathroom stalls and into closets of shame. To supporters, it’s about the fight, affirming a traditional, father-knows-best family ideal that probably never was.

It comes down to process: who controls a particular lever of power and how creatively it’s used or — to those mindful of Virginia’s constitution and laws — abused.

The courts establish those distinctions, but that assumes there’s a challenge. There could be one to Youngkin’s perceived assault on LGBTQ rights, adding to the pile of lawsuits his administration has faced over COVID-19 masking, a tip line for reporting allegedly woke teachers and for access to environmental documents.

Youngkin is doing as some of his more recent predecessors, Democratic and Republican, have done when confronted with a hostile legislature: testing the bounds of executive authority to implement policies that might require General Assembly authorization. It’s a question surrounding Youngkin’s move to pull Virginia from a multi-state consortium to control greenhouse gas.

Lawmakers are similarly cavalier about exercising their power in the face of possible obstacles. They use the budget, which as a state law supersedes all others, as an omnibus, folding into it provisions that have nothing to do with spending. The current budget expires June 30, 2024, but includes a provision that lives on: a prohibition on electronic skill game machines.

In Virginia, pairing two unrelated measures — the effect of which is to prevent separate votes by legislators on both, limiting accountability to voters — is typically discouraged because, on its face, the practice violates provisions in the state constitution and the rules of the House and Senate.

This go-it-alone approach — this brinksmanship — has become more commonplace in Virginia as executive-legislative consensus becomes more elusive. It’s the Washington-ization of state politics: tribal, mean-spirited, grounded in procedural games.

In 1996, Republican George Allen wanted to apply the gubernatorial item veto to portions of the budget on which he and the Democrat-dominated legislature had already agreed. The Virginia Supreme Court, dragged into the dispute by the administration, ruled by a single vote that Allen was overreaching.

An impasse over revisions to the budget — fellow Republicans who controlled the House and Senate couldn’t agree on further tax cuts — freed Jim Gilmore in 2001 to implement them himself. Though he was carrying out a constitutional requirement to balance the budget, Gilmore was also preserving momentum for his signature initiative: the car tax rollback.

Attempting to expand the Medicaid for Obamacare, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, defeated by Youngkin for a second non-consecutive term, tried and failed to find ways to bypass the General Assembly’s supremacy on spending.

In 2016, a presidential election year, McAuliffe’s gambit to reinstate en masse the voting and civil rights of more than 200,000 felons who had completed their sentences was narrowly rejected by the state Supreme Court in a lawsuit by the leadership of the Republican-controlled legislature.

In that decision, the justices made an observation that Youngkin, having been a corporate CEO accustomed to getting his way, might consider in this fight over LGBTQ rights: “Deeply embedded in the Virginia legal tradition is a cautious and incremental approach to any expansions of the executive power.”

Youngkin wants the state’s 133 independently governed school districts to adopt his policies requiring transgender students to use the restrooms and locker rooms that match their sex at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

Also, teachers and administrators would be prohibited from addressing a student by a different name or pronoun, unless authorized in writing by a parent. Changing a student’s name or gender on school records would require a formal request from their family.

To prevail in Loudoun County, ground zero in his crusade against wokeness, Youngkin is hinting he’ll campaign for school board candidates who share his views. What’s to stop him from meddling in school board contests elsewhere? So much for the Virginia tradition of nonpartisan school board elections.

Youngkin, by way of the education department he controls through his appointment of its superintendent, is substituting his guidelines for those of the Democrat he succeeded, Ralph Northam.

In 2020, when Democrats had total control of state government, Northam directed that transgender students be allowed to use facilities and participate in programs that matched their gender identity, and that school staff use a pupil’s preferred identity and pronouns.

The law under which Northam acted is permissive, allowing Youngkin to put his spin on LGBTQ policy. Where things get dicey for Youngkin, according to legal experts quoted by The Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Washington Post and others, is that his proposed rules appear to violate state and federal civil rights laws, constitutional protections and the judicial rulings that affirm them.

In that respect, wouldn’t Youngkin not as much be pushing the envelope of his authority as ignoring it, not doing as Article V, Section 7 of the state constitution requires: “The Governor shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed”?

He must be anticipating a legal challenge. Youngkin — his lawyers, that is — tries to perfect the record by including in his plan language that school boards abide by civil rights law. He doesn’t say how, though.

Some school boards were confused by Northam’s guidelines. Other were defiant, rejecting them for more rigid standards. Witness conservative Hanover County. Early soundings on Youngkin’s plan suggest a conservative-liberal divide.

More important now may be Youngkin’s presidential shtick, which in the days ahead has him campaigning for full-MAGA and MAGA-lite gubernatorial candidates in Georgia, Kansas and Arizona.

Eager that his budding national audience remain gripped, Youngkin spoon-fed his LGBTQ splash to the friendlies — uncritical conservative media — hours before announcing it to the Virginia press with which he selectively engages and whose diminished presence he exploits.

The stories, whether told in Virginia or beyond, ultimately intersect, exposing Youngkin as a trans-Republican who presents as a solutions-oriented realist but identifies as a right-wing culture warrior.