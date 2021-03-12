Schapiro: In scandal management, imitation is flattery

Finally, the Northam Way compels the official, if relying only on random soundings, to believe voters are on his or her side. They might be angry, but they prefer to be spared the disruption of a mid-term resignation. And they expect the seemingly errant official to redeem himself or herself by doing their job.

Few Virginians would question that Northam — after his embarrassment, and, in part, because of it — achieved additional policy and political victories. And not just in the realm of racial equity. That Democrats took back the General Assembly helped, but that triumph had more to do with Virginians' revulsion over Trump's conduct.

In New York, polls suggest the majority of voters want Cuomo to complete his term — and then go away.

But here's where Northam and Cuomo — and their respective headaches — diverge.

When Northam was flailing, there weren't accusers going public. Plus, Northam's shame was part of an amalgam for Democrats. Attorney General Mark Herring had to answer for his own blackface moment. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was hit with sexual assault allegations by two women.

If only because misery loves company, all three vowed to remain in office.