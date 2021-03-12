Schapiro: In scandal management, imitation is flattery

Andrew Cuomo and Ralph Northam have much in common.
They’re Democratic governors of states along the bustling, mostly blue Acela Corridor. That means they get more attention in the media hubs of New York and Washington. Both men have accents that announce their respective roots — Cuomo, a Queens patois; Northam, an Eastern Shore lilt.
They also know something about crisis, especially, the personal variety.
And Cuomo, in attempting to manage his, is following Northam’s lead from the 2019 blackface calamity that nearly drove the Virginian from office.
Cuomo is beset by allegations of sexual harassment by six women. The allegations, under investigation by the independently elected state attorney general and grist for possible impeachment by New York's Democratic legislature, have pols in both parties demanding that Cuomo resign.
He is refusing to do so, choosing to tough it out — as Northam did, despite bellowing by supposed friends, near and far, that he resign. Among them: Cuomo.
Northam isn't returning the favor — yet.
Press secretary Alena Yarmosky said the women's claims are serious and should be investigated. "What happens next is up to [Cuomo] and the people of New York," she said.
Resignation is, so, 2018 — the year U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., quit after allegations of sexual misconduct.
In surviving — and later, thriving — Northam created for besieged public officials a new model for managing personal crisis. It boils down to five words: Hell no, I won’t go.
Let's call it the Northam Way.
There is little doubt Cuomo, a three-term governor whose lauded response to the pandemic is in question because of a suspected cover-up in reporting nursing home deaths, is implementing it to full effect.
So have Republicans.
Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, U.S. senators from Texas and Missouri, respectively, and state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, a candidate for Virginia governor, ignored calls — largely from Democrats — that they quit for appearing to give succor to the Donald Trump-incited mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.
The Northam Way requires an official acknowledge his or her humiliation — as Northam did in disclosing he smeared black shoe polish on his face when, as an Army doctor, he went to a dance contests in a Michael Jackson costume. Cuomo says he can look back on his behavior and now understand it was off-putting.
With the Northam Way, an official decides the facts are on his or her side — as Northam did in finally swearing off knowledge of the racially charged photograph in his medical school yearbook. Cuomo insists the conduct six women allege occurred, didn't.
Finally, the Northam Way compels the official, if relying only on random soundings, to believe voters are on his or her side. They might be angry, but they prefer to be spared the disruption of a mid-term resignation. And they expect the seemingly errant official to redeem himself or herself by doing their job.
Few Virginians would question that Northam — after his embarrassment, and, in part, because of it — achieved additional policy and political victories. And not just in the realm of racial equity. That Democrats took back the General Assembly helped, but that triumph had more to do with Virginians' revulsion over Trump's conduct.
In New York, polls suggest the majority of voters want Cuomo to complete his term — and then go away.
But here's where Northam and Cuomo — and their respective headaches — diverge.
When Northam was flailing, there weren't accusers going public. Plus, Northam's shame was part of an amalgam for Democrats. Attorney General Mark Herring had to answer for his own blackface moment. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was hit with sexual assault allegations by two women.
If only because misery loves company, all three vowed to remain in office.
The scale of Cuomo's problem grows as the number of alleged victims grow. It went from one to two; then three; then five. It is now six.
When his crisis erupted in 2019, Northam had a reservoir of good will on which draw, having made breakthroughs in health care and criminal justice reform. And in 2020, Northam — the doctor-governor — would accumulate more, guiding the state's response to COVID-19, though it has not been bump-free.
Props for Cuomo's management of the pandemic — in contrast with mismanagement by another guy from Queens: Trump — are threatened by the federal investigation into whether Cuomo cooked the numbers on the deaths of seniors to make it appear New York was doing better than it actually was.
Finally, Northam was a lame duck because of Virginia's one-term-and-you're-done rule. It was clear, pre-blackface, he would go back to medicine after getting out of Richmond.
But Cuomo has not ruled out a fourth term or a go for the presidency. Political ambition always meant he'd be a target. Personal scandal makes him a bigger one.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.