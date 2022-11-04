Schapiro: In toss-up U.S. House races, geography as destiny

STANARDSVILLE – Rep. Abigail Spanberger needs more voters like Robert Bongers.

A Republican-targeted Democrat first elected in the anti-Trump tsunami of 2018, Spanberger is running for a freshly redrawn seat reoriented from the blueing Richmond bedroom community in which she grew up to a similarly hued Northern Virginia commuter suburb of Washington, D.C.

But the 7th District also includes a vast expanse of countryside. Read: Republican

“I grew up in a Republican household,” said Bongers, a ninth-grade world history teacher in Greene County and Virginia National Guardsman mobilized with his transportation unit to provide security at the U.S. Capitol after devotees of Donald Trump stormed the building Jan. 6, 2021, intent on reversing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory for the presidency.

Bongers, who this past Wednesday attended with his 9-year-old daughter Lucy a Spanberger meet-and-greet for early voters at this Greene County seat in the eastern foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, pivoted from Republicanism to libertarianism during his college years in Southwest Virginia.

It was a first step toward the Democratic Party, which – in Bongers' view – is committed to individual freedoms he’d associated with the GOP. His partisan migration was underway before Trump's emergence in 2015.

“It just got more insane,” Bongers said of the Republican Party.

Spanberger is counting on that perception to mobilize other like-minded voters in the more Democratic, more densely populated localities along Interstate 95, the main link to the government offices and federal contractors that employ thousands of the district’s residents.

Nearly 200 miles southeast of Stanardsville, in the 2nd District – a military and resort hub on the Atlantic coast – another Democrat first elected four years ago, Elaine Luria, is also betting on anti-Trump anxiety.

But that will only take these candidates so far.

Both are in expensive, toss-up races in swing districts where voters are annoyed with Biden and angry over inflation. Such obstacles leave Spanberger, Luria – and to a lesser degree, Democrat Jennifer Wexton in a more accommodating Northern Virginia district, the 10th, where she faces Navy vet Hung Cao – few themes on which to run.

They talk up constituent services, the threat to abortion rights from the U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing a half-century precedent and Biden initiatives to strengthen health care and finance bricks-and-mortar projects.

The president’s name isn’t mentioned much.

"I don't feel this is the rock-star election cycle," Spanberger said after a pep talk to about 30 activists at a phone bank at a vineyard on U.S. 29 in Culpeper County, "This is the hard-work, nuts-and-bolts election cycle."

In politics, this is what defense sounds like.

Spanberger is facing Yesli Vega, an absolutist on banning abortion who was endorsed by Trump, from whom she initially distanced herself. In recent days, it seems Spanberger’s opponent isn’t as much Vega as it is her top surrogate, Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin, who carried the district one year after it fell to Biden, is making his biggest play in the 7th. Vega has received the most money from Youngkin’s PAC so far, just over $190,000. He’s staged at least four rallies across the district, one of which was in Prince William County.

Hoping his red vest sprouts coattails for Vega and two other Republicans spoiling in Democrat-held districts, Youngkin has already spent about $350,000 on telephone calls, texts and mail – all go-to forms of voter contact.

A fuller picture of his spending won’t be available until after Tuesday’s election.

The 7th District includes the eastern half of Prince William. Just over a third of the district’s voters live in the majority non-white county where Democrats have been ascendant for more than 15 years. Behind neighboring Fairfax County, it is the second-largest locality in Virginia. Prince William is also where Vega, born in Texas to Salvadoran immigrants, is a member of the governing board and a part-time sheriff’s deputy.

But it is in Greene and five other Trump- and Youngkin-carried rural counties – three of which are new for Spanberger, whose wins in the old 7th were squeakers – that she aims to pair a robust suburban performance with a boosted Democratic vote where there’s not much of one.

As Lynn Larkins, a jewelry maker, Wisconsin transplant and Democratic precinct captain from nearby Ruckersville, put it, “The Democrats are the bad guys here.”

It is a challenge not confined to the 7th District.

In the 2nd, Luria is, according a recent poll by the Christopher Newport University Wason Center for Civic Leadership, neck and neck with Jen Kiggans, a state senator with whom Luria shares a base in Virginia Beach. Both had careers in the Navy, a must credential for pols in defense-rich Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach is another competitive locality – increasingly suburban and brimming with non-native newcomers. The state's largest city, Virginia Beach barely tipped to Trump in 2016; favored Biden four years later and in 2021 was carried by Youngkin, who spent his teen years there.

Virginia Beach’s dizzying electoral history means Trump is having a dizzying impact on the Luria-Kiggans contest.

A member of the House 1/6 committee, Luria never hesitates to link Kiggans to Trump, noting her support of a proposed audit of Virginia’s presidential balloting – a first step toward possibly reversing Biden’s 10 percentage point win here.

Kiggans attempts – Youngkin-like – to embrace 45 without seeming to do so. It's made for some awkward on-camera moments, especially when Kiggans is pressed on who won the 2020 election. To win, she needs Trump loyalists. Kiggans needs, too, the support of voters inclined to the GOP but alienated by the former president,

A sign of the tightrope Kiggans' walks: Her campaign last week brought in Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, who on 1/6 had to reconcile his loyalty to the defeated president with a greater loyalty to constitutional democracy by defying Trump’s demand that he block congressional validation of Biden’s election.

As in the Spanberger-Vega contest in the 7th District, the Luria-Kiggans race might be decided in surrounding areas where votes aren’t plentiful but are reliably Republican: rural counties.

Geography this year could be destiny.