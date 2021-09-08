Schapiro: In Virginia, political aftershocks of 9/11 endure

Editor’s note: As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is running a series of stories all week in remembrance.
The deadly terrorist attacks on Northern Virginia, New York City and rural Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001, blacked out that year’s Virginia gubernatorial campaign. For two weeks, Democrat Mark Warner and Republican Mark Earley were neither seen nor heard.
When the candidates re-emerged, they did so gingerly and far from the vote-rich metropolitan media hubs, lest they be accused of trying to capitalize on a tragedy that had claimed 2,977 lives, including 125 in Virginia, where al-Qaida hijackers plowed a jetliner into the Pentagon, the nation’s military headquarters.
Though forced by 9/11 to re-calibrate their messages — tax cuts and teacher pay suddenly took a back seat to safety and security — Warner and Earley saw the campaign ultimately molded by the no-nonsense, compromise-averse conservative they were angling to succeed: Jim Gilmore, a former prosecutor and attorney general who would be a just-the-facts presence in the hours immediately following the attacks.
In the long run, however, fear and anger loosened by 9/11 would reverberate well beyond 2001 and — 20 years later — not only spotlight the national nature of Virginia politics but the Virginia politicians remade by the attacks in ways initially unforeseen by them and voters.
In 2001, Gilmore’s bitter standoff with fellow Republicans who controlled the legislature over extending the pricier-than-expected car-tax rollback amid a looming recession convinced voters one-party government wasn’t working; that Warner — as a mobile communications multimillionaire, a symbol of an evolving economy, nearly a third of which is tied to federal spending — could repair the state’s frayed budget and save its highest-possible credit rating on Wall Street.
But over the succeeding two decades, 9/11 and its aftershocks — wars in Afghanistan and Iraq; presidents of both parties committing troops to faraway trouble spots; and an elevated suspicion of foreign newcomers to the United States — would do more to elevate the profiles of Warner, Gilmore and other Virginia political figures whose signature interests had been far more mundane than war and peace.
As governor, Warner capitalized on splintered Republican majorities in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, winning a promise-breaking $1.4 billion tax increase for education, law enforcement and the social safety net. The five-month battle spurred the three national credit agencies to affirm Virginia’s triple-A bond rating, in place since the rating system began in the 1920s.
And the triumph would briefly lift Warner into presidential orbit in the 2008 cycle, though that year would prove consequential for him — and Gilmore — for reasons unanticipated in 2006, as Warner relinquished the governorship to another Democrat and his friend from Harvard Law School: Tim Kaine, who, too, would be shaped by 9/11, but more than a decade after the attacks.
The trauma of 9/11 demanded a strengthening and realignment of public safety, with Warner carrying out a campaign promise to do as the federal government would — designate a homeland security czar. Eager to strike a bipartisan note on an issue that, he believed, should transcend party, Warner selected for the Cabinet-level post a Republican, Lt. Gov. John Hager, whom Earley had defeated for the GOP nomination for governor.
The initial economic impact of the Sept. 11 attacks was devastating, fully plunging the nation into recession. But the surge of federal spending attributed to heightened concerns for security would prove a windfall for Virginia-based government contractors, whose generous wage-and-benefits packages would pump even more cash into Washington-fattened state and local treasuries.
The attacks, carried out by Middle Easterners, fueled xenophobia that, in Virginia, occasionally was directed at those with foreign ties who were here by no mistake of their own: children born in the state to illegal immigrants.
Those who grew up and were educated in Virginia became a target of General Assembly Republicans, who pushed through a measure — vetoed by Warner — that would deny them admission to taxpayer-financed colleges and universities. Anger over the proposal, particularly in diverse Northern Virginia, helped fully drive Asians, Hispanics and other new Virginians into the Democratic coalition.
Born of the crucible of 9/11, hostility for foreigners would further shape the state’s politics in 2015 and 2017.
In 2015, pitiless attacks in Paris by Islamists and their aftermath spurred Republicans to press then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat running this year for a second non-consecutive term, to resist President Barack Obama on resettling Syrian refugees in more than two dozen states.
Several Republican legislators vowed to introduce bills in Richmond closing Virginia to Syrians. Even Democrats got in on the act. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, would be the only Virginian among 47 House Democrats to support a Republican proposal to erect obstacles for Syrians and Iraqis trying to enter the United States.
Two years later, only days into his presidency, Donald Trump imposed his so-called Muslim ban. It temporarily closed U.S. borders to nationals from seven majority-Muslim nations, triggering an outcry in multi-hued Virginia that would contribute to a landslide victory for governor in November by Democrat Ralph Northam, widely interpreted as an early repudiation of Trump.
But before the nativist spasms of the Trump years, an unanticipated Senate campaign in 2008 would bring front and center two figures from 2001 for a surly face-off over their management of the state’s finances: Mark Warner and Jim Gilmore.
With the retirement of John Warner, an independent-minded Republican and defense hawk first elected in 1978, Warner and Gilmore suddenly had an opportunity to restore their relevance. Warner easily defeated Gilmore, harnessing bipartisan goodwill for fiscal stewardship that Gilmore said rested entirely on the Democrat going back on his pledge never to raise taxes.
Warner, impatient with the Senate’s balky ways, narrowly won a second term in 2014. He was a big winner, however, in another respect, landing the top Democratic spot on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Suddenly, the budget-and-business guy had a front-row seat on the national security establishment.
Warner, if only meekly, would vouch for Gilmore, nominated by Trump as the nation’s ambassador to the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. It was a post that played to Gilmore’s background in national security, as an Army intelligence officer and the head of a federal study that advised two presidents — a Democrat and a Republican — on emerging terror threats.
By that time, Warner had been joined in the Senate by Kaine, who would be the unsuccessful Democratic nominee for vice president in 2016.
As governor in 2006, one of Kaine’s first acts was to secretly visit Virginia National Guard troops in Iraq. As a senator in 2013, one of Kaine’s first priorities was to rewrite the rules for sending American troops into combat, requiring a president seek congressional approval — as mandated in the U.S. Constitution war-powers clause — rather than commit forces by executive order. The measure is getting traction in the Democratic-controlled Congress.
But it is Warner, now chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who may be the most prominent Virginia figure shaped — and reshaped — by the attacks of 2001, when it wasn’t clear he would win the governorship and even have a political future.
As Afghanistan rapidly collapsed — two decades after the U.S. invasion and occupation to avenge 9/11 — Warner announced that his committee would investigate why our nation wasn’t better prepared for the calamitous end of the one it propped up with blood and treasure.
It is an inquiry that could prove embarrassing for Trump and his Democratic successor, Joe Biden.
But it’s a matter, recalling what Warner — always looking to display bipartisan bona fides — said in selecting a Republican as Virginia’s homeland security director: It has nothing to do with party.
