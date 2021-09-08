Schapiro: In Virginia, political aftershocks of 9/11 endure

Born of the crucible of 9/11, hostility for foreigners would further shape the state’s politics in 2015 and 2017.

In 2015, pitiless attacks in Paris by Islamists and their aftermath spurred Republicans to press then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat running this year for a second non-consecutive term, to resist President Barack Obama on resettling Syrian refugees in more than two dozen states.

Several Republican legislators vowed to introduce bills in Richmond closing Virginia to Syrians. Even Democrats got in on the act. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, would be the only Virginian among 47 House Democrats to support a Republican proposal to erect obstacles for Syrians and Iraqis trying to enter the United States.

Two years later, only days into his presidency, Donald Trump imposed his so-called Muslim ban. It temporarily closed U.S. borders to nationals from seven majority-Muslim nations, triggering an outcry in multi-hued Virginia that would contribute to a landslide victory for governor in November by Democrat Ralph Northam, widely interpreted as an early repudiation of Trump.

But before the nativist spasms of the Trump years, an unanticipated Senate campaign in 2008 would bring front and center two figures from 2001 for a surly face-off over their management of the state’s finances: Mark Warner and Jim Gilmore.