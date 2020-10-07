Schapiro: In Virginia political novel, facts inspire fiction

Frank Atkinson has been bumping around Virginia politics for more than 40 years. He’s been a white-shoe lawyer in Richmond and Washington, serving Republican candidates and officeholders. He’s a lobbyist with blue-chip clients whose needs often transcend party. When he’s not on the clock for his firm — and sometimes when he is — Atkinson is a writer.
His two books on Virginia politics since the mid-20th century are go-to reads, richly researched, to the point, and — when they have to be — tough on his fellow Republicans and Democrats, several of whom are his friends. Some of the facts that shape politics have inspired fiction, such as Garrett Epps’ “The Shad Treatment,” in 1977, based on Virginia’s tumultuous 1973 campaign for governor.
Now it’s Atkinson’s turn.
His novel, “The Lion’s Den: A Story of American Renewal,” is a mostly contemporary story about a boy from Orange County, Daniel Madison McGuire, who is orphaned as a college student and, as a young lawyer, surrenders to something about which he is, at best, ambivalent: politics.
McGuire becomes pretty good at it, working for a governor, clashing with another and — briefly — becoming one as part of a series of improbable events that concludes with political, personal and racial reconciliation that, these days, would seem elusive.
That the protagonist’s first and middle names are those of figures associated with the Bible and the Constitution speak to specific influences on Atkinson. The story also assumes Virginia has finally shed some of its old ways, including its distinction as the only state in which a governor cannot serve consecutive terms.
To go beyond that detail would demand a spoiler alert.
Anyone who’s followed Virginia politics since the 1970s — and remembers the personalities who defined it — might recognize in the characters of Atkinson’s vast story hints of such figures as Marshall Coleman, a two-time Republican gubernatorial candidate; Hunter Andrews, the imperious majority leader of the Virginia Senate; Vance Wilkins, the first Republican House speaker of the 20th century; and, perhaps, Atkinson himself.
These characters, Atkinson said the other day, are composites.
So any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
As Atkinson put it, “You write about what you know.”
That includes multiple Republican gubernatorial campaigns — unsuccessful and successful — and the administration of Gov. George Allen, in which he was Allen’s consigliere. Atkinson was a lawyer in the Reagan Justice Department under Attorney General Ed Meese. He is a partner at McGuireWoods, the legal and lobbying behemoth and an informal adviser to Republican House speakers, including Kirk Cox, who wants to make up for losing that job in 2019 by winning the governorship in 2021.
At nearly 700 pages — brevity, and Atkinson laughs about this, is not his long suit — “The Lion’s Den” is a story about the author’s aspirations for politics, policy and public life.
It reflects a perspective Atkinson holds dear: that campaigns and governance are about ideas, tested in spirited exchanges by, one hopes, ethically grounded people disinclined to assume, as is often the case now, that an adversary is aberrant because he or she disagrees with you.
The “Lion’s Den” is also a window on the forces that shape Atkinson: his Presbyterian faith and his passion for Virginia history. They are plumbed by Atkinson in occasionally lengthy detours from the story, itself. That’s OK. Because reading this novel is not unlike having a conversation with Atkinson: It is informative, amusing, precise — yet sometimes adrift, because, as a good listener, he asks good questions.
The story is, as well, a conservative manifesto. It’s Atkinson’s brand of conservatism, largely optimistic and Reaganesque. It is not absolute. It emphasizes collaboration over confrontation. In Reagan’s view, an opponent who agreed with him 80% of the time was an ally.
This seems quaint in the Trump era and was passe among Virginia Republicans long before their party began to atrophy, having overlooked the growth and diversity that is remaking this state to over-indulge their most reliable supporters: older white voters, most of them males and many of them rural, whose numbers are rapidly shrinking.
Perhaps Republicans should consider as, on page 576, Danny McGuire does:
“I saw the good and evil that men do, and for a while I was ecstatic about the good, and then for another time, I was petrified by the evil, and did not understand either of them very well. So I clung to the lifeline of my faith and principles, rode out the storm, and tried to stay true to what I believed.
“There, in that palace of power and pride and potential, through no design of my own but certainly by no accident, I was called to serve. I made some awful mistakes and also managed a few successes along the way. But I tried to do what was right.”
