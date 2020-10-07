Schapiro: In Virginia political novel, facts inspire fiction

At nearly 700 pages — brevity, and Atkinson laughs about this, is not his long suit — “The Lion’s Den” is a story about the author’s aspirations for politics, policy and public life.

It reflects a perspective Atkinson holds dear: that campaigns and governance are about ideas, tested in spirited exchanges by, one hopes, ethically grounded people disinclined to assume, as is often the case now, that an adversary is aberrant because he or she disagrees with you.

The “Lion’s Den” is also a window on the forces that shape Atkinson: his Presbyterian faith and his passion for Virginia history. They are plumbed by Atkinson in occasionally lengthy detours from the story, itself. That’s OK. Because reading this novel is not unlike having a conversation with Atkinson: It is informative, amusing, precise — yet sometimes adrift, because, as a good listener, he asks good questions.

The story is, as well, a conservative manifesto. It’s Atkinson’s brand of conservatism, largely optimistic and Reaganesque. It is not absolute. It emphasizes collaboration over confrontation. In Reagan’s view, an opponent who agreed with him 80% of the time was an ally.