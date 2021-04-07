Schapiro: In Virginia politics, life imitates... life

Even Justin Fairfax did a Kamala Harris on Terry McAuliffe.
Fairfax, the lieutenant governor and second Black person elected statewide in Virginia, used the first televised Democratic gubernatorial debate Tuesday to depict McAuliffe as standing in the way of candidates of color.
Much as Harris did with Joe Biden in a Democratic presidential debate — and long before such steeliness augured Biden picking Harris for vice president — Fairfax invoked a powerful image in the struggle over race.
While Harris chided Biden for collaborating in the U.S. Senate with segregationists and for opposing busing, which opened heavily white public schools in California to her and other Black students, Fairfax went cringeworthy, comparing himself to two Black males whose horrible deaths at the hands of whites 65 years apart speak to a justice system that for minorities is seen as separate and unequal.
Referring to allegations in 2019 he sexually attacked two women — allegations he has denied and suggested were circulated by McAuliffe allies to eliminate him for 2021 — Fairfax said, “Everyone on this stage called for my immediate resignation, including Terry McAuliffe. He treated me like George Floyd. He treated me like Emmett Till. No due process. Immediately assumed my guilt.”
McAuliffe, a former governor running for his old job, is the Biden in the Virginia Democratic primary: Leading a crowded field — there are five candidates — McAuliffe is the blustery, well-known, well-financed favorite, popular with women and Black voters.
He reflects the preferences of a statewide electorate that, despite the rapid, Trump-induced blueing of Virginia, remains more center-left than left, more Establishment than progressive, more practical than aspirational.
Just look to Biden’s big win in the Virginia presidential primary: He pulled 53% against Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg. Biden, endorsed by McAuliffe, then considered a possible pick for a Biden Cabinet, ran strongly across the state, doing especially well with Black voters.
But this was before the COVID-19 lockdown and Floyd’s death in the custody of a white police officer, both of which infused race as an even bigger factor in politics, raising fresh opportunity for minority candidates.
Despite that, the dynamics of the Virginia primary — a cluttered field for governor, a clogged one for lieutenant governor, a lopsided contest for attorney general — raise the possibility Democrats could have an all-male, all-white ticket. This is 2021?
As a 64-year-old baby boomer whose younger opponents — including two Black women, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond — say his time has come and gone, McAuliffe faces a landscape similar to that of his just-turned-40 Black protégé, Mayor Levar Stoney, in the 2020 Richmond election: Because the opposition is sharply divided, chances currently seem remote a challenger can capitalize on the flaws of a front-runner with only plurality support, albeit reliable and multi-hued.
That did not stop Carroll Foy and McClellan from trying.
Kamala Harris-like, they appealed to racial sensitivities and suburban sensibilities, perhaps recognizing that, with polls showing about half of likely voters undecided, there remains a substantial audience willing to consider the new over the old.
For Carroll Foy and McClellan — the former was as forceful as the latter was low-key — one issue that might resonate with multiple audiences: firearms.
It has enduring relevance in state where there have been multiple mass shootings and where the use of deadly force by law enforcement has come under renewed scrutiny after the fatal shooting by a police officer of a Black man in Virginia Beach last month.
Both Carroll Foy and McClellan criticized McAuliffe for upending an effort by his once and possibly future running mate, Attorney General Mark Herring, to close Virginia to concealed weapons by refusing to recognize conceal-carry permits from more than two dozen states.
McAuliffe cut a deal with the Republicans who then ruled the General Assembly to honor reciprocity agreements in return for banning access to guns by people declared by a judge as potentially dangerous. McAuliffe defended the deal, saying it protected thousands of women from domestic violence.
Candidates weren’t nearly as forceful when answering for the controversy over the Virginia Parole Board’s release of long-serving felons imprisoned for violent crimes without properly notifying prosecutors or victims’ families. Out-of-power Republicans froth over the issue, convinced it can scare suburban voters into returning to the GOP.
It was the longest of long shots for the Democratic nomination, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, who might have helped Republicans weaponize the issue, lending credence to their argument that one-party government can be perilous for the people it is supposed to serve.
A self-styled Democratic socialist, Carter said his party balks at greater legislative oversight of executive branch agencies, such as the parole board, to avoid annoying the fellow Democrat in the governor’s office. “We definitely have a problem,” said Carter.
Talk about cringeworthy.
