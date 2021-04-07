Schapiro: In Virginia politics, life imitates... life

That did not stop Carroll Foy and McClellan from trying.

Kamala Harris-like, they appealed to racial sensitivities and suburban sensibilities, perhaps recognizing that, with polls showing about half of likely voters undecided, there remains a substantial audience willing to consider the new over the old.

For Carroll Foy and McClellan — the former was as forceful as the latter was low-key — one issue that might resonate with multiple audiences: firearms.

It has enduring relevance in state where there have been multiple mass shootings and where the use of deadly force by law enforcement has come under renewed scrutiny after the fatal shooting by a police officer of a Black man in Virginia Beach last month.

Both Carroll Foy and McClellan criticized McAuliffe for upending an effort by his once and possibly future running mate, Attorney General Mark Herring, to close Virginia to concealed weapons by refusing to recognize conceal-carry permits from more than two dozen states.

McAuliffe cut a deal with the Republicans who then ruled the General Assembly to honor reciprocity agreements in return for banning access to guns by people declared by a judge as potentially dangerous. McAuliffe defended the deal, saying it protected thousands of women from domestic violence.