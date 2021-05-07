Schapiro: Investor goes long on Virginia politics

The trio will have an opportunity to make a sustained effect — perhaps for a decade or more — in 2023, when delegates and senators run in new districts that are certain to expand the power in Richmond of Virginia's blueing suburbs.

The millions of dollars with which Bills has become the Daddy Greenbucks of state politics represent some of his profits from his nearly two-decade-old hedge fund, Bluestem Asset Management LLC, named —perhaps appropriately — for a durable long-stemmed grass found on the Great Plains.

It is "persistent," Bills said of this native grass, "and persistence is important in investment, too."

"The power that naturally accretes to the wealthy and elite," as Bills put it, is something that he had to earn, starting as one of six children of a U.S. Air Force pilot posted to a base at Hampton, where Bills finished high school and would meet his future wife, also an Air Force brat.

Initially, because of the cost, college didn't seem an option — Bills had mastered welding and might have headed to a job at the giant shipyard at nearby Newport News — but he was admitted to the University of Virginia under a program for the best and brightest and was graduated in 1978, completing a degree in economics in three years.