Schapiro: It's a spooky time in Va. - and it's not Halloween yet

Anyone who’s seen “Ghostbusters,” the seasonally appropriate film comedy about goblins inhabiting New York City, presumably remembers the scene in which the film’s heroes frantically warn the mayor of the biblical consequences of surrendering the streets to spooks:

”Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling!

”Forty years of darkness! Earthquakes, volcanoes ...

”The dead rising from the grave!

”Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together ... MASS HYSTERIA!

”All right, all right! I get the point!”

In Virginia, you needn’t wait until Halloween to be frightened. The campaign season that brackets the holiday, concluding with Election Day eight days later, is about fear. It’s a more effective and efficient way to motivate voters. The politicians and their handlers prefer that voters think with their hearts rather than their heads. Former President Donald Trump is an artist in this regard.

Polling released this past week by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University provides a fresh snapshot of Virginians’ concerns. On the right-track, wrong-track question, voters are almost evenly split over the state’s direction. Nearly two in three, however, are unhappy with the nation’s direction.

Uncertainty and pessimism are the handmaidens of anger and fear. The issues that capture all four are different for Democrats and Republicans.

In Virginia, according to the Wason Center findings, Republicans rate the economy and inflation higher than Democrats. Ditto immigration, gasoline prices and crime. Democrats are more concerned about abortion, climate change and gun violence.

There was one issue on which Democrats, Republicans and independents worry in roughly equal percentages: education. Whether D, R or I, a minimum of seven in 10 said education was a top concern.

It’s also the issue on which Gov. Glenn Youngkin — always smiling, always upbeat, always enthusiastic — harnessed in his slender victory the uncertainty, pessimism, anger and fear of voters. For the governor, though, education has more to do with culture than academics: what Virginia’s 1.2 million public school students are taught, how they are taught and who’s teaching them.

Against Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic retread who teed up education as a closing theme for Youngkin by seemingly suggesting parents had no role in the classroom, Youngkin’s most receptive audience was Republican. But it was independents and a smattering of Democrats who put him over the top.

And while education may be of less concern to voters in the approaching congressional elections than the sustained inflation spike, a Trump redux or a rollback of abortion rights, it remains a powerful subject, one Republicans believe will motivate their base — and then some — in November 2022 and November 2023, when Virginians choose a new legislature.

It’s not just Youngkin’s doing, with his recent rollout of proposed policies for transgender school kids that Democrats say only punishes them.

It’s Democrats, one of whom told a right-leaning Washington, D.C., television station she may reintroduce legislation that expands the definition of child abuse — a crime — to include a parent inflicting or threatening to inflict a physical or mental injury on the basis of a child’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Democrats, when they controlled the General Assembly in 2020, buried that measure in subcommittee.

But Del. Elizabeth Guzman of Prince William County is considering giving it another go next year. That’s music to the ears of Republicans and their media and culture-warrior allies, underscoring — without them having to do much more than post a tweet — the GOP narrative that Democrats are about aberrant behavior that destroys families, damages communities and disrupts schools. Or as was said in “Ghostbusters:” ”MASS HYSTERIA!”

It didn’t take long for Democrats, held up to ridicule by Republicans on television and Twitter, to cave. The House minority leader, Don Scott of Portsmouth, on Friday declared a do-over of the Guzman measure DOA and that current law is sufficient to protect abused trans children.

Scott’s got to know the damage is done; that Democrats, best intentions notwithstanding, managed to trivialize themselves — again.

Democratic efforts at fear-mongering usually fall short, even with such feared ammunition as Trump himself. He was the principal reason for the party’s gains here from 2017 until 2020. Republicans, having taken back the governorship and the House of Delegates in 2021, say the state overcorrected those four years. But will Republicans overreach should they hold the House and retake the state Senate, restoring one-party government to Virginia?

Democrats say that if that happens, Virginians should be afraid — very afraid.

A single seat in the Senate, now split 21-19, remains a potent check on Youngkin and House Republicans. One vote denies them the even-tougher abortion limits Youngkin said he’d seek should Republicans again fully rule Richmond. He’s on record supporting at minimum a 15-week ban. Firearms restrictions would be goners, too. LGBTQ Virginians, targeted by Youngkin’s rollback of Democrat-authored protections for trans students, could have more to worry about.

There are several explanations for Democrats’ inability to scare the bejesus out of voters.

More often than not, they cling to a naive, civics book ideal of politics and government, often forgetting that to achieve that requires winning and holding power — itself an often-ugly process.

Virginia Democrats also could use some fresh faces at the statehouse. Their leadership battles — bloody in the House; evolving in the Senate — make unity, already difficult after their 2021 debacle, doubtful.

Plus, Democrats are stranded in metro areas, as Republicans largely are in the countryside. This means it’s harder for Democrats to consistently reflect suburban sensibilities, something that allowed them to claw back in the 1980s after more than a decade in the wilderness.

As Youngkin’s stronger performance in the suburban vote trove shows, it’s easier for Republicans, even in the Trump era, to come across as practical and non-threatening if they can tailor the conversation with voters to, say, kitchen-table issues.

To which Democrats should be saying, ”All right, all right! I get the point!”