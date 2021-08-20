Schapiro: Jay's still got the jones to be AG — or more

Jay Jones is looking to something old, something new and something borrowed to keep Virginia blue.
And to lift him to the attorney general's office — and beyond.
A Black two-term Democratic delegate from Norfolk, Jones, 32, challenged in the June primary a white, two-term Democratic attorney general from Northern Virginia, Mark Herring, 59.
It was not pretty.
Jones was everything Herring isn't: Young, hip, comfortable in front of a camera, the scion of a storied political family, well versed on the issues du jour.
Herring, though, had experience — a lot more experience: two decades practicing politics at the local, legislative and statewide levels and at least three decades practicing law. Jones, with six years before the bar and two on Wall Street, dismisses it as the "experience trope."
Herring was renominated, pulling 57% to Jones' 43%.
But Jones made Herring sweat — pressing him on racial reckoning, raising a ton of cash and running with the endorsement of the guy who had forsaken Herring, never mind that they twice were ticket mates and, before that, desk mates in the Virginia Senate: Gov. Ralph Northam.
"Of all the people who ran statewide in both parties, he's the only one who won, even though he lost," Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said of Jones.
VanValkenburg is among Jones' closest friends in the General Assembly and, like Jones, a member of the Class of '17 — one distinguished by big winners with bigger ambitions, such as Chris Hurst, Danica Roem and Jennifer Carroll Foy.
Few people would dispute Jones has dibs for the 2025 Democratic nomination for attorney general. Jones is now putting down a marker, launching a PAC that is not as much a PAC as it is a primary school — pun unintended — for prospective local and legislative candidates; specifically, those of color and women.
It's called Meet Our Moment.
Technically, it's a leadership PAC; that is, it is one through which Jones can steer the money it collects to candidates here, there, everywhere — presumably making friends in the process. However, Jones envisions a different mission for Meet Our Moment — MOM, as some call it.
Mindful of courthouse and statehouse elections over the next two years, Meet Our Moment would stage workshops for prospective candidates every three months — beginning this December, a month after Virginians pick their next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates.
Jones likens them to an introductory class in college — "Campaign 101," he calls them. Their focus, he said, would be how to organize a campaign, identify and frame issues, hire staff, raise money, and strike a balance between the demands of politics, the workplace and family.
Jones, an alum of a candidate-training program at the University of Virginia, got his own crash course over the past year, during which he legislated in Richmond, ran statewide for attorney general, practiced law in his home base of Hampton Roads and married Mavis Baah, a publicist.
If you learn anything in politics, it's timing.
That Jones — running for a third term for the seat his father, a judge and unsuccessful lieutenant governor candidate in 2001, held from 1988 until 2002 — is raising cash for his new venture when he and fellow House candidate are doing the same for their races might seem poor timing and added pressure on donors.
He argues otherwise, saying MOM now requires only seed money, about $75,000.
But Jones' timing might be better in a different respect.
Given its focus on minorities and women, his new PAC would seem an attempt at cornering early the 2025 primary votes of Black and brown Virginians, who were split between Herring and Jones this past spring and whose political muscle, the just-out census suggests, is growing.
Plus, Jones has enlisted as advisers to Meet Our Moment young, high-profile Black Democrats, each with their own network of supporters — some in areas where Jones was strong but could be stronger (Henrico and Chesterfield counties) or where Herring had an advantage (Northern Virginia)
They include four delegates — Jeff Bourne of Richmond, Cia Price of Newport News, Joshua Cole of Fredericksburg and Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg. Also, Sean Perryman, a lawyer and civil rights activist in Fairfax defeated for the lieutenant governor's nomination, and Jennifer Bowles, vice mayor of Martinsville.
Four years is an epoch in politics.
And the personalities and policies that favor an ambitious fellow in 2021 could fail him in 2025, when a second bid by Jones for attorney general could be the first step toward a run for governor in 2029.
There is no doubt Jones gained traction against Herring because of elevated racial sensitivities: There was Herring's blackface calamity in 2019 — overshadowed by Northam's — and the police killing of George Floyd in 2020, the policy aftershocks of which helped restore Northam's standing and the value of his endorsement.
But in which direction will the internal politics of the Democratic Party veer should President Joe Biden — because of COVID-19, the economy, Afghanistan — falter; should Republicans win the governorship and Democrats lose the House. Opportunities for Jones and those he hopes to bring along could then be uncertain.
They could always take it up with MOM.
