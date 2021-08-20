Schapiro: Jay's still got the jones to be AG — or more

Jones, an alum of a candidate-training program at the University of Virginia, got his own crash course over the past year, during which he legislated in Richmond, ran statewide for attorney general, practiced law in his home base of Hampton Roads and married Mavis Baah, a publicist.

If you learn anything in politics, it's timing.

That Jones — running for a third term for the seat his father, a judge and unsuccessful lieutenant governor candidate in 2001, held from 1988 until 2002 — is raising cash for his new venture when he and fellow House candidate are doing the same for their races might seem poor timing and added pressure on donors.

He argues otherwise, saying MOM now requires only seed money, about $75,000.

But Jones' timing might be better in a different respect.

Given its focus on minorities and women, his new PAC would seem an attempt at cornering early the 2025 primary votes of Black and brown Virginians, who were split between Herring and Jones this past spring and whose political muscle, the just-out census suggests, is growing.