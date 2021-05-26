Schapiro: John Warner, the consummate insider — and outsider

As shrill partisanship began remaking Virginia’s politics about two decades ago, there was a constant in its congressional delegation: John Warner who, by weight of his energy, experience and 100-watt personality, could get its rivalrous members in the same room, keeping them focused on larger issues important to the entire state — defense, federal contracts, transportation and the environment.

It was a role into which he grew over 30 years in the U.S. Senate.

He arrived in 1979 as a dilettante, the sixth husband of the film star Elizabeth Taylor and the fox-hunting former son-in-law of Paul Mellon, one of the nation’s wealthiest men. He departed in 2009 as one of the Senate’s old-lion institutionalists and experts on the military, with which he first was associated as a Navy-enlisted man in the closing months of World War II.

This defined Warner, who died Tuesday at 94 at his home in Alexandria after several months of declining health, as an insider.

He was the Republican to see, with contacts social, bureaucratic, corporate and political forged over more than a half-century. Those Establishment roots, however, could be strained by bursts of independence that put Warner at odds with a GOP whose steady lurch to the right alarmed him.