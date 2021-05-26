Schapiro: John Warner, the consummate insider — and outsider

As shrill partisanship began remaking Virginia’s politics about two decades ago, there was a constant in its congressional delegation: John Warner who, by weight of his energy, experience and 100-watt personality, could get its rivalrous members in the same room, keeping them focused on larger issues important to the entire state — defense, federal contracts, transportation and the environment.
It was a role into which he grew over 30 years in the U.S. Senate.
He arrived in 1979 as a dilettante, the sixth husband of the film star Elizabeth Taylor and the fox-hunting former son-in-law of Paul Mellon, one of the nation’s wealthiest men. He departed in 2009 as one of the Senate’s old-lion institutionalists and experts on the military, with which he first was associated as a Navy-enlisted man in the closing months of World War II.
This defined Warner, who died Tuesday at 94 at his home in Alexandria after several months of declining health, as an insider.
He was the Republican to see, with contacts social, bureaucratic, corporate and political forged over more than a half-century. Those Establishment roots, however, could be strained by bursts of independence that put Warner at odds with a GOP whose steady lurch to the right alarmed him.
This defined Warner as an outsider.
So while he could be a reliable vote for Republican presidents, siding with Ronald Reagan and the two Bushes about 90% of the time, Warner did not hesitate to go his own way.
He opposed Robert Bork for the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987 as a conservative extremist and Oliver North, the Iran-Contra figure, for the Senate in 1994 as a black-ops rogue.
In 1998 Warner split the difference during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. He voted not to remove Clinton from office for lying to federal investigators about a sexual affair, but he voted to convict Clinton on a charge of obstruction of justice. In 2016, Warner endorsed Clinton’s wife, Hillary, for the presidency over a GOP nominee he deemed dangerous, Donald Trump.
And while he supported the Bushes on military action in Iraq and Afghanistan, Warner — twice sole chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee — questioned Bush II’s surge policy in response to Iraq’s seeming disintegration.
Warner’s Republicanism was of a bygone era, one that demanded bipartisanship.
It was that spirit — a notion of comity and cooperation — that he brought to the Virginia delegation’s monthly luncheons, where with a kind word, a clap on the back, a whispered side deal and a quip, Warner, dapper in his Savile Row suits and silver mane, played the beneficent favorite uncle to an often-querulous group of Democrats and Republicans.
From such get-togethers emerged unanimity, sometimes tense, on, for example, steering Navy contracts to Newport News Shipbuilding, which would build after Warner left the Senate a $2 billion nuclear attack submarine named for him, and a $2.5 billion appropriation to replace the crumbling Woodrow Wilson Bridge that spanned the Potomac River, connecting Alexandria and Prince George’s County, Md.
But Warner, because he was a politician, only could be so magnanimous.
Aides recall a fuss with the office of the state’s then-junior senator, Democrat Charles S. Robb, over the public announcement for the Wilson Bridge project in which Warner, alone, took credit for its federal funding.
After Robb’s defeat in 2000, Warner, who supported George Allen in recompense for earlier disloyalty to Republicans, was privately dressed down by Robb’s confidential assistant for seemingly going back on a promise to refrain from publicly criticizing Robb.
As Warner’s career closed, he would attempt to nudge a Republican Party skeptical on climate change to look on it as a threat to national security, with one of its consequences — sea-level rise — imperiling readiness at the defense hub that sprawls across Hampton Roads.
He was similarly centrist in supporting abortion rights, gay rights, right-to-die protections and, eventually, gays and women in the military — positions anathema to many in the GOP.
This apostasy endeared him to independents and Democrats, strengthening his standing with the broader electorate of a state whose politics — over Warner’s Senate career, the second-longest for a Virginian behind Democrat Harry F. Byrd Sr. — has been dominated by suburban sensibilities.
Virginia’s GOP, shut out of statewide office for nearly a decade, aims to tap into that behind a gubernatorial nominee, Glenn Youngkin, who, while well to Warner’s right on social issues, is attempting to strike a practical tone synonymous with the senator — himself briefly a prospect for governor in the 1990s.
Warner was a rarity in Virginia politics, long the purview of men like himself: white, prosperous and well-connected. Unlike so many others, Warner was not aloof.
He was approachable, happily a caricature of himself as the so-called Senator from Central Casting. He delighted in working a crowd, gossiping, sharing a ribald joke and was an enthusiastic watercolorist whose subjects tended toward the botanical.
Because even Warner needed an occasional break from herding the state’s congressional delegation.
