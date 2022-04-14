Schapiro: Judging a judge's book by more than its cover

Jay Wilkinson is a 77-year-old federal appellate judge who previously dabbled in Republican politics and opinion journalism. He spent a year in the civil rights division of Ronald Reagan’s Justice Department and taught law at the University of Virginia, his alma mater. He has published seven books on subjects that include Virginia politics, the courts, the upheaval of the 1960s - and the impact on his life of all three.

Wilkinson’s career and views have been shaped by facts.

Among them: losing a congressional election as a skinny grad student 52 years ago. It wasn’t as much about winning as promoting two-party competition. Also, his sheltered upbringing as the son of an influential Richmond banker. It opened doors for Wilkinson, including a U.S. Supreme Court clerkship. But it stunted his understanding of those too often overlooked - the poor, minorities and women. And there is the law, his passion, and the foundation of precedent on which Wilkinson’s rulings are built, assuming he picks up another vote or two from the fellow judges with whom he is hearing a dispute.

Wilkinson’s career and views are now being shaped by fiction.

In a departure that might seem injudicious, J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a reliably conservative member of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for nearly 38 years and a Supreme Court prospect almost two decades ago, is trying his hand at a genre elevated to contemplative art in the 19th century by Jane Austen - a personal favorite of Wilkinson's - and reduced to saucy bodice-ripper in the 20th by Barbara Cartland: the romance novel.

In his recently published “Love at Deep Dusk: A Pennsylvania Story” (Milford House Press), Wilkinson intends to stimulate not titillate; to explore through a character very different from himself – Leah Richards, a general practice lawyer and single mother facing almost Job-like challenges to love, loyalty and career – such constants as ambition, hypocrisy, community, education, religion, and reconciliation.

Wilkinson, pained by poisonous politics that emphasize the extremes rather than the in-between, said he wrote the slim book – it runs 166 pages – to “recover some sense of optimism.”

A contemporary story largely set in the fictional small town of Woodson, Pa., it touches on differences of race, sexual orientation and class that remain obstacles to those perhaps unwilling to consider why. This is the reason, Wilkinson said by phone from his home in Charlottesville, that he chose a female protagonist; to force him to ponder an experience unlike his own as an Establishment male with all the privileges thereof.

“Fiction is a way to achieve diversity,” Wilkinson said, adding that putting himself in another person’s shoes is a lesson emphasized by the mentor and family friend for whom he clerked at the Supreme Court, Lewis Powell. The centrist justice believed that matters of law, Wilkinson said, should be decided “not how I feel about it but how other people do.” In other words: Those affected, for good or ill, by the outcome of a controversy.

And through make-believe, Wilkinson said, a writer can test the reality of his or her beliefs. For Wilkinson, they are traditional: a “duty to forgive and love,” “the goodness of human nature… [but] that there are very difficult and wrenching moments” and “coming to terms with the past openly” by confronting its occasionally ugly legacy, most notably, intolerance anchored in law.

Because these ideas, addressed in the spare prose that distinguish his books, commentary and legal opinions, suffuse Wilkinson’s story of Leah, “Love at Deep Dusk” is perhaps best read in tandem with his previous book, the non-fiction “All Falling Faiths: Reflections on the Promise and Failure of the 1960s” (Encounter Books).

It is a conservative’s autobiographical lament of the tumult of that period: That the nation was belittled; marriage was diminished as an institution; the rule of law was undermined and the hostility of elites for the working classes intensified. But it also was, said Wilkinson - stipulating that like those other baseball-loving Yalies, Bush I and Bush II, he was born on third base - in an era in which women and people of color were beginning to more fully participate in American life.

Wilkinson addresses this in narratives that parallel those of Leah: A Black man, William, she represents in a criminal dust-up and who transcends his difficulties to work his way up from laborer to the vice presidency of a moving company. The mixed-race lesbian artist, Deandra, who is the partner of a physician saved from a house fire as a baby by Leah's doomed brother.

William and Deandra endure the sting of prejudice in ways unsubtle and not - experiences Leah, though occasionally bruised by big-firm male chauvinism after moving to Philadelphia amid the decline of a marriage that never fully collapses, can only acknowledge and from which she can learn.

These are moments in fiction that conjure memories of fact.

In 2021, hearing search-and-seizure cases from Richmond and Baltimore a year after George Floyd's caught-on-video death in police custody, Wilkinson, the 4th Circuit's senior judge, and its first Black chief, Roger Gregory, squared off in a dramatic exchange over the duties of law enforcement, particularly in minority neighborhoods.

It not only spotlighted the judges' conflicting views on policing but the different personal origins that molded them: Wilkinson, a son of white privilege raised in the manicured West End of Richmond, and Gregory, the child of tobacco workers in impoverished Petersburg who took extra jobs to put him through school.

Indeed, it was the realities of life in Virginia that drove Wilkinson to set "Love at Deep Dusk" in Pennsylvania, where a favorite aunt lived. This choice - a Tom Wolfe-you-can-never-go-home-again moment - was intended to spare Wilkinson the inevitable questions about characters and events inspired by those he encountered in Richmond and shared with others. Wilkinson made clear, though, that, in writing his romance novel, he could not fully escape Virginia's grip - and, as he approaches his 80s, still works to understand it.

Quoting T.S. Eliot's "Four Quartets," Wilkinson said, "Old men ought to be explorers."