Schapiro: Kaine Senate reelection bid is package deal

Forget the nearly $4 million in campaign cash, the seasoned political staff and what he describes as promising polling.
A sure sign that Tim Kaine would declare Friday for a third term in the U.S. Senate, having made Democrats in Washington and Virginia meshugge with his monthslong Hamlet act: Educator-lawyer-former judge Anne Holton – Kaine's wife of 38 years – was front and center, full of ideas and information at a pre-announcement kaffeklatsch with millennial and generation Z voters on the economy, health care, jobs, and racial and cultural equity.
"She," Kaine beamed, "is my favorite public servant."
For Kaine, politics is a family business – one he and Holton built as a branch of another that Kaine joined through marriage. Holton is the daughter of the late Linwood Holton, elected in 1969 as Virginia's first Republican governor of the 20th century. His wife, Jinks, who died last month, was the governor's partner in pushing a progressive program, the centerpiece of which was racial reconciliation in a Southern state scarred by the struggle over desegregation.
It was Anne Holton, Kaine said, who counseled him on a decision that in 22 months could extend by six years a three-decade career in elective politics that started with his win for Richmond City Council in 1994 as curly-haired litigator and includes his defeat in 2016 for the vice presidency. Kaine, who turns 65 next month and has the thinning gray hair to prove it, said that Holton, who he met at Harvard Law School, had told him to make a decision, live with it for a week or so; then, if he wasn't comfortable, he could change course.
Kaine didn't. On Wednesday, he shared his decision with three of his closest aides, among them, Keren Charles Dongo, Kaine's state director and campaign manager. She drove from her Northern Virginia home before dawn to join Kaine for his announcement outside a cafe in a gentrifying neighborhood in Richmond's East End. The rest of Kaine's staff learned of his plans from the candidate himself Thursday night.
Though he had said last August that he was likely to run again in 2024, that Kaine – a former governor, lieutenant governor, Richmond mayor and Democratic national chairman – had seemed publicly uncertain about sticking around the Senate, which he called a "weird place" with weird rules and clunky pace, played to the anxiety of Democrats.
In Virginia, Democrats worried that the possibility of an open Senate seat for the first time in more than decade would give Republicans an opportunity to tighten their grip statewide, having swept for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on the narrow victory in 2021 of Glenn Youngkin, viewed by some as a prospective opponent for Kaine. It's a notion dismissed by Kaine, who noted that no Virginia governor has sought the Senate in the thick of his nonrenewable term. Besides, Youngkin seems more interested in the presidency, an office multiple governors have sought or considered while in Richmond.
That presumed ambition – and an interest in fashioning conservative national security credentials – apparently drove Youngkin's move to break off talks with Ford Motor Co. to build an EV battery factory outside Danville, a small city in rural Southside reeling from the collapse of textiles and tobacco, that would employ 2,500. Citing Ford's partnership with a Chinese technology company, Youngkin said the alliance was a front for a land grab by a Communist autocracy.
Timothy M. Kaine (left) the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, greets his Republican counterpart, Jay Katzen on Oct. 5, 2001, just before their debate at the University of Richmond. Kaine was a former mayor of Richmond and Katzen was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Soichi Aikawa (far right) mayor of Urawa, Japan, Richmond's sister city, Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine and Richmond City Council member Gwen Hedgepeth took turns helping to plant a sweet osmanthus tree at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens at 1800 Lakeside Ave.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen's path.
Timothy M. Kaine gives supporters a hug as he walks on stage at the Richmond Marriott to celebrate his victory for lieutenant governor Nov. 6, 2001. His father-in-law, former Gov. Linwood Holton, is on the right.
On March 1, 2004, state Sen. Russ Potts, R-Winchester (right) smiled as Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine talked about a Senate resolution honoring Potts, a former athletic administrator who had been named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
State Sen. Thomas K. Norment, Jr., R-James City (center, back to camera) waits for an answer to a technical question posed to (from left) Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, and Deputy Senate Clerk John Garrett, during a break in the floor session of the Virginia Senate on Feb. 20, 2004, at the state Capitol in Richmond.
Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine addresses the media following a closed-door session in which the status of Leonidas Young (far right) as a member of city council was discussed in light of his recent legal troubles.
Jelena Matkovic, 19, of Serbia locates her hometown on a map for Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine on Aug. 2, 2002 at the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School. Kaine spoke to a group of international students participating in Project B.R.I.D.G.E., an intensive 12-day leadership workshop hosted by the Council for America's First Freedom. From left are Davorka Zadro, 18, of Croatia; Matkovic, Stephanie Byers, 17 of Chesterfield County; and Karl Mercer, 15, of Hanover County.
Mattaponi Indian Chief Carl Lone Eagle Custalow (left) presents the annual tax tribute from members of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes to Gov. Timothy M. Kaine and first lady Anne Holton at the Executive Mansion in Richmond Nov. 22, 2006. The traditional ceremony was held inside the mansion due to the rain. A treaty signed in 1646 calls for the tribes to make an annual offering to the governor, traditionally the day before Thanksgiving, in lieu of paying taxes.
Stanley Lowe, vice president of the National Trust for Historic Preservaton (left) talked with Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine (right) before addressing a gathering at the Black History Museum in the Jackson Ward section of Richmond, June 25, 2001, where he announced that the Historic Jackson Ward Landmark District had been named one of the 11 most endangered historic places in the country.
Barbara Miller, of Richmond, takes first lady Anne Holton's driver's license at the Main Street Station polling station around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning as her husband, Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, waits his turn.
Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine cycles spent cartridges out of his gun after a round of skeet shooting before a news conference Aug. 26, 2005, in Hardy, Va. Kaine stressed his outdoors lifestyle and support for the 2nd Amendment.
Gov. Mark R. Warner (right, front) and Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine (second from left) raft through the Hollywood Rapids of the James River to promote Virginia tourism. Warner's daughter, Gillian, is seated next to him.
Governor Timothy M. Kaine and his wife Anne Holton leave a ceremony held in remembrance of the fifth anniversary of September 11, 2001. The governor was joined by other elected officials, the Virginia National Guard Color Guard, first responders and other public safety officials.
Philip Vasquez, head of the Democratic Latino Organization of Virginia, holds up a paper signed, in Spanish, by Virginia Governor-elect Tim Kaine, after he met the media and announced his transition team during a news conference in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2005.
Virginia Attorney General Bob McDonnell (left) listens as Gov. Tim Kaine discusses his action on firearms background checks during a press conference at the Patrick Henry Building at Capitol Square in Richmond.
Virginia Governor Mark R. Warner, left, receives a standing ovation from cabinet members and Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, right, as he enters the committee room of the General Assembly Building in Richmond to present his budget proposals to the joint House and Senate money committees Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2003.
Tim Kaine briefly donned a Krispy Kreme hat to show his affection for the shop at 4910 W. Broad St., which was holding an auction of some Krispy Kreme memorabilia for charity. The shop is actually across the city line in Henrico, and Kaine joked about attempts by the city to annex the donut shop.
Virginia Lt. Governor Tim Kaine speaks at a news conference Tuesday morning, May 31, 2005, on the steps of the Bristol, Va., courthouse. Kaine, a Democrat who is running for the governor's seat, outlined his economic plan for Southwest Virginia.
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, right, tries to get the attention of a Senator after the vote to over ride his ruling against a request that would have stripped Sen. H. Russell Potts, Jr., R-Winchester, left, of committee assignments and chairmanship during the floor session of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA, Wednesday, April 6, 2005. Some members of the Senate Republicans are trying to oust Potts after he declared he is running for Governor as an independent.
Democratic Tim Kaine, left, shakes hands with Republican Jerry Kilgore, right, as Dr. Larry Sabato, center, watches after the last in a series of Kaine-Kilgore gubernatorial debates in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005.
Former Virginia Governor and current Richmond Mayor L. Douglas Wilder, left, announced in Richmond his endorsement Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005 for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, right, during a news conference in a city park overlooking the skyline.
Gov. Tim Kaine awaits his turn to speak at the Virginia21 Leadership luncheon. At the table with him is Catherine Tobin, left, of the University of Virginia; and Greg Paulsen of James Madison University.
Gov. Tim Kaine and first lady Anne Holton arrive at the Main Street Station polling station around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to cast their votes. They are greeted by an energetic Amber Smith, who was there representing her mother Chandra Smith, a 6th district candidate for the Richmond School Board.
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, center, received the backing of former Virginia Governor and current Richmond, VA Mayor L. Douglas Wilder, right, during an announcement in Richmond on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005 in a city park overlooking the Richmond skyline.
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, left, shares a laugh with publisher Tom Silvestri, center, and Ross Mackenzie, right, editor of the editorial page, as he meets with the Times-Dispatch editorial board in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2005.
Nat Dance, owner of Boss night club, talks about the problem of how to handle the late-night crowds that hang out on and near West Broad Street in the VCU area. From left: city manager Calvin Jamison, city council member Denise McQuinn, Sa'ad El Amin, and mayor Tim Kaine. They were in the parking lot of the Community Pride at West Grace Street and Harrison Street. It was just after 2 a.m.
Gov.-elect Tim Kaine play a harmonica to the tune "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" with the group No Speed Limit during an inaugural concert at William and Mary Hall in Williamsburg, Friday, Jan. 13, 2005.
From his days on Richmond City Council and as governor of Virginia to his present day job as in the U.S. Senate, take a look back on Sen. Timothy M. Kaine's career through the years in photos.
Tim Kaine photographed with Nat, his first son, in 1990.
CC KAINE
Tim Kaine became mayor in 1998 after winning a third two-year term on Richmond’s City Council.
MGRVOTE3
Richmond Mayor Timothy Kaine listens during a council meeting at City Hall on 11/23/98. He is flanked by Richmond Vice-Mayor Rudy McCollum Jr (left) and Richmond Interim City Manager Connie Bawcum.
ARCHIVED
Richmond City Council members Tim Kaine and Viola Baskerville check out a water-damaged ceiling at Armstrong High School. The roof at the then-43-year-old building had been patched but never replaced.
Kaine12b
Richmond Mayor Timothy Kaine acknowledges members in the audience during his State of the City address at the City Council meeting 1/11/99.
MAYOR
Mayor Timothy Kaine, who resigned from Richmond City Council, Sept. 10, 2001, displays to council a print given to him by his staff as a gift during council meeting.
MARK GORMUS
COUNCIL4
Newly-elected mayor of Richmond Timothy M. Kaine, addresses the crowd at City Council chambers July 1, 1998 after being sworn in.
MGRVOTE7
Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine listens to people lined up to speak in opposition to the hiring of Calvin D. Jamison as City Manager during a council meeting at City Hall on 11/23/98.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
NEW MAYOR
After City Council colleagues elected him mayor of Richmond, Tim Kaine addressed spectators, family and friends on July 1, 1998, at City Hall.
MWARNER2
Lt. Gov.-elect Timothy M. Kaine (left) and Gov.-elect Mark R. Warner celebrate their victories at the Richmond Marriott Nov. 6, 2001.
LTGDEBATE
Timothy M. Kaine (left) the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, greets his Republican counterpart, Jay Katzen on Oct. 5, 2001, just before their debate at the University of Richmond. Kaine was a former mayor of Richmond and Katzen was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.
URAWA 2
Soichi Aikawa (far right) mayor of Urawa, Japan, Richmond's sister city, Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine and Richmond City Council member Gwen Hedgepeth took turns helping to plant a sweet osmanthus tree at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens at 1800 Lakeside Ave.
QUE-ERb
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen's path.
KAINEb
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine reads a book at Cople Elementary School in Westmoreland County on June 7, 2002.
MWARNER5
Timothy M. Kaine gives supporters a hug as he walks on stage at the Richmond Marriott to celebrate his victory for lieutenant governor Nov. 6, 2001. His father-in-law, former Gov. Linwood Holton, is on the right.