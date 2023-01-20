Schapiro: Kaine Senate reelection bid is package deal

Forget the nearly $4 million in campaign cash, the seasoned political staff and what he describes as promising polling.

A sure sign that Tim Kaine would declare Friday for a third term in the U.S. Senate, having made Democrats in Washington and Virginia meshugge with his monthslong Hamlet act: Educator-lawyer-former judge Anne Holton – Kaine's wife of 38 years – was front and center, full of ideas and information at a pre-announcement kaffeklatsch with millennial and generation Z voters on the economy, health care, jobs, and racial and cultural equity.

"She," Kaine beamed, "is my favorite public servant."

For Kaine, politics is a family business – one he and Holton built as a branch of another that Kaine joined through marriage. Holton is the daughter of the late Linwood Holton, elected in 1969 as Virginia's first Republican governor of the 20th century. His wife, Jinks, who died last month, was the governor's partner in pushing a progressive program, the centerpiece of which was racial reconciliation in a Southern state scarred by the struggle over desegregation.

It was Anne Holton, Kaine said, who counseled him on a decision that in 22 months could extend by six years a three-decade career in elective politics that started with his win for Richmond City Council in 1994 as curly-haired litigator and includes his defeat in 2016 for the vice presidency. Kaine, who turns 65 next month and has the thinning gray hair to prove it, said that Holton, who he met at Harvard Law School, had told him to make a decision, live with it for a week or so; then, if he wasn't comfortable, he could change course.

Kaine didn't. On Wednesday, he shared his decision with three of his closest aides, among them, Keren Charles Dongo, Kaine's state director and campaign manager. She drove from her Northern Virginia home before dawn to join Kaine for his announcement outside a cafe in a gentrifying neighborhood in Richmond's East End. The rest of Kaine's staff learned of his plans from the candidate himself Thursday night.

Though he had said last August that he was likely to run again in 2024, that Kaine – a former governor, lieutenant governor, Richmond mayor and Democratic national chairman – had seemed publicly uncertain about sticking around the Senate, which he called a "weird place" with weird rules and clunky pace, played to the anxiety of Democrats.

In Virginia, Democrats worried that the possibility of an open Senate seat for the first time in more than decade would give Republicans an opportunity to tighten their grip statewide, having swept for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on the narrow victory in 2021 of Glenn Youngkin, viewed by some as a prospective opponent for Kaine. It's a notion dismissed by Kaine, who noted that no Virginia governor has sought the Senate in the thick of his nonrenewable term. Besides, Youngkin seems more interested in the presidency, an office multiple governors have sought or considered while in Richmond.

That presumed ambition – and an interest in fashioning conservative national security credentials – apparently drove Youngkin's move to break off talks with Ford Motor Co. to build an EV battery factory outside Danville, a small city in rural Southside reeling from the collapse of textiles and tobacco, that would employ 2,500. Citing Ford's partnership with a Chinese technology company, Youngkin said the alliance was a front for a land grab by a Communist autocracy.