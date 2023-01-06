Schapiro: Kaine silent for now on scaling Capitol Hill again

Tim Kaine is planning a second climb up Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Europe at 15,777 feet, with vistas of Italy, France and Switzerland. But Kaine, Virginia’s junior U.S. senator, isn’t saying whether he’ll again scale the 79 feet of Capitol Hill from which he’s viewed the politics and policies that have shaped the nation for more than a decade.

For weeks, Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation have been privately buzzing over the prospect that Kaine — in office almost non-stop since 1994, when he won a seat on Richmond City Council — might announce his retirement rather than seek a third term next year in the Senate to which he was first elected in 2012.

A Kaine retirement would be a surprise. Soon to be 65, Kaine is going through the motions of a re-election bid — raising money, conducting polling, selecting a campaign manager and assisting other candidates, including Democrats running in special elections for the General Assembly and Congress.

But for Kaine — Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in 2016, the only time he’s ever been defeated — that’s Politics 101: Keep your allies engaged; keep your adversaries off-balance. And his silence could be no more than electoral theater as practiced by an old pro.

Kaine’s departure would trigger a potentially chaotic scramble among Democrats and Republicans, creating a rare opening and opportunity for both parties at the statewide level — one that, for the most part, would have been largely unexpected. It would also reshape the ambitions and agendas of multiple candidates — actual and prospective.

Kaine acknowledged as much in an interview Friday, when he joined local officials and legislators for a brief rally for state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, the Democratic 4th District U.S. House nominee, outside the offices of Richmond’s election agency for the first day of early voting ahead of the Feb. 21 special election for the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin. He died Nov. 28.

Kaine attributed speculation he may not run to timing; that — contrary to his plans — he failed to decide on 2024 by the end-of-December deadline he shared with members of the delegation. Kaine’s reason for the delay: the Dec. 16 death of his mother-in-law, former Virginia first lady Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, whose memorial service is Saturday on the Northern Neck.

That occasion — certain to be somber and celebratory, given Mrs. Holton’s public service and political partnership with her husband, the late Linwood Holton, the first Republican elected Virginia governor in the 20th century — will be a chance for Kaine to sound out relatives and friends he counts among his closest advisers.

Kaine, who said he will now disclose his plans by the end of January, smiled when asked why his fellow Virginians in Washington were chattering — some nervously; others with a sense of resignation — that he might forgo another Senate campaign: “They know I haven’t made up my mind yet.”

Kaine, having essentially fallen into a Senate bid in 2012 because of the surprise retirement of Democrat Jim Webb after a single term, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in August he planned to run in 2024. But ahead of the holidays, speculation spread within the state delegation that Kaine might quit — a prospect some members and their aides declined to discuss on the record.

Because Kaine would be heavily favored for another term — and Democrats might depict a win as affirmation of the state’s blue tendencies; that it could reduce Republican Glenn Youngkin’s slender victory for governor in 2021 to an aberration — the Virginia contest may not figure prominently in Democrats’ national calculus.

In 2024, Democrats face potentially long odds in preserving their one-seat Senate majority.

Of 33 seats that will be decided, 23 are held by Democrats, including several in such red states as Montana, West Virginia and Ohio. Arizona is a potential wild card because the Democratic incumbent is leaving the party to run as an independent. In another swing state, Michigan, one of its two Democratic senators announced her retirement this week.

2024 will be a presidential year, too.

That could help Kaine because Virginia’s growing statewide Democratic reflex is strongest during national elections. President Joe Biden — like Kaine, publicly coy on re-election — won Virginia by nearly 10 percentage points in 2020. However, it imbued Democrats with false confidence for victory in 2021, when they failed to stop Youngkin.

With nearly $4 million already in re-election funds and his state director, Keren Charles Dongo, positioned for campaign manager, Kaine has in place the basic framework for another Senate drive. Pre-campaign organization and fundraising requires about two years, Kaine said, meaning that — paired with a six-year term — running for Senate is an eight-year commitment.

Assuming Kaine runs and wins in 2024, he would begin his next term at age 66. He would be 72 at its close, about the same age as Republican John Warner — Kaine’s model for Senate service — when Warner sought the fourth of his five terms. Warner, the state’s second longest-serving senator, was 82 when he retired in 2009. He died in 2021 at 94.

His seat is now held by Democrat Mark Warner — no relation to the Republican — and with whom Kaine, a friend of Warner’s since Harvard Law School, has a complementary partnership. Though their interests in national security overlap, Warner, who recently became a grandfather, is closely associated with budget and finance issues; Kaine, education and human services.

For Kaine, that includes pressing for more federal research on COVID-19, of which he contracted a long case that he blames for what he describes as an “Alka-Seltzer” sensation in his nerves. He said he has recovered his strength, allowing him to pursue such passions as canoeing the James River and bicycling the canal paths between West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

And — perhaps — running for Senate.