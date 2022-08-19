Schapiro: Left follows right, playing faith card in abortion fight

Two Democratic legislators — one is a Jew from Northern Virginia, the other is a Baptist from Richmond — are out to break the seeming Republican monopoly on faith as a political force in the fight in Virginia over abortion rights. It’s a flashback to the alliance of liberal Democrats and spiritual leaders in the 1950s and 1960s in the struggle over civil rights for Black people.

“The loudest voices that I’m hearing are evangelicals,” said Del. Delores McQuinn of Richmond, an associate minister at New Bridge Baptist Church in Highland Springs, referring to Republican-aligned religious conservatives for whom ending abortion is quite literally an article of faith.

Notwithstanding broad support in Virginia for abortion rights — at least that’s what opinion polls show — the religious right is emboldened by two developments that bring fresh energy to its cause: The U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and the election of a Republican governor, himself a conservative Christian, who believes life begins at conception.

But McQuinn and Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County, the only Jewish woman in the House of Delegates, propose fighting faith with faith. Their view: The restoration of abortion rights that were junked in 2020, when Democrats ruled the state would interfere with the religious rights of those who believe their faith allows terminating a pregnancy.

Or as Rabbi Amy Schwartzman of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, a Reform synagogue and the state’s largest Jewish congregation with an estimated 6,500 members, said by phone Thursday of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to prohibit abortion after 15 weeks, “It is to deny us our right to make decisions that reflect our religious beliefs.”

However, among Jews — as with Catholics, Protestants and Muslims — there are sharp divisions over abortion and the religious pretext for the procedure, which currently in Virginia can be carried out unrestricted in the first and second trimesters of a pregnancy.

Orthodox Jews — under their interpretation of Scripture and the Talmud, in effect, Jewish case law — generally oppose abortion. In Conservative Judaism, allowances are made for ending pregnancies to ensure the woman’s health and safety — physical and psychological — or if the fetus is imperiled.

Among Reform and Reconstructionist Jews, a woman’s decision to have an abortion is viewed as entirely personal, though supported by Scripture and Talmud, with the former not recognizing a fetus as equal to a full human life and the latter acknowledging the necessity of abortion as a health- or life-saving measure.

This nascent mobilization of the religious community to preserve abortion rights — Filler-Corn, who first proposed it in July, is calling it the “Virginia Interfaith Reproductive Coalition” — also spotlights concerns that weakening or ending access to abortion is an attack on women’s equality.

“As a Muslim, we are allowed to have an abortion,” said Shabina Shahnawaz, an activist and student who worships at Masjid Yusuf-Islamic Center in Henrico County, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Friday during a give-and-take on abortion rights organized by McQuinn and Filler-Corn. “And as a citizen and a woman, we should have a right to.”

That’s where political action comes in, as demonstrated by tireless, year-after-year voting by religious conservatives that helped produce a hard-right high court for this nation, restored a Republican to the Virginia governorship in 2021 and threatens to tip the General Assembly to full GOP control in 2023.

“Faith people are also people who go to the polls,” said the Rev. Dr. Lacette Cross of LGBTQ-oriented Restoration Fellowship in Richmond’s North Side. “Reproductive rights are not a political choice but a personal one, a faith-centered one.”

If Democrats are successful in sinking Youngkin’s drive to limit, if not ban abortion — he’s said he would seek tougher restrictions if Republicans, who need only one seat in the Virginia Senate, command the legislature after next year’s election — the fortunes of seemingly marginalized figures could improve.

Among them: Filler-Corn.

She became the first female and first Jewish Speaker of the House after Democrats won the chamber in 2019. The House flipped back to the GOP last year, when Filler-Corn became minority leader — a post from which she was toppled in June and replaced by Don Scott Jr. of Portsmouth, the first Black floor leader, as retribution for 2021’s humiliation.

Filler-Corn has been traveling the state, even venturing into deep-red Southwest Virginia. Last month, she staged in deep-blue Northern Virginia a forum on abortion rights and religion that she reprised in Richmond at St. Paul’s, which is paces from the state Capitol. Filler-Corn is planning a similar session in Hampton Roads, Scott’s home base.

Filler-Corn has said her immediate objective is restoring to the House a Democratic majority, though her name is also in the mix of possible gubernatorial candidates for 2025. Statewide office has intrigued Filler-Corn at least once. She considered seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017.

Much as the faith leaders assisted in the fight to end Jim Crow here and elsewhere in the Old Confederacy that brought Black people fully into the Democratic coalition, the party aims to inspire voters with an emphasis on abortion rights. It is a theme Republicans hope to blunt by harping on Joe Biden’s unpopularity, particularly in states he won, such as Virginia.

But Democrats have a target in Youngkin.

He was barely elected governor last November and now, as a 2024 presidential prospect, has plunged into the culture wars, wooing the conservatives who control the GOP nominating process with, among other pronouncements he usually avoided in 2021, suggestions he’s exercising his Anglican faith in opposing abortion.

Don’t think abortion rights supporters, including those in the faith community, haven’t noticed.

“Glenn Youngkin talks about his religious freedom,” said Schwartzman, the Northern Virginia rabbi. “What about my religious freedom?”