Schapiro: Legal battle in Fairfax over Civil War markers

The lawsuit contends the obelisk and sign qualify as the former — and should be left undisturbed, despite a Sept. 15 vote by the board of supervisors to remove them — because they are not monuments deliberately erected by the white segregationists who took back control of Virginia in the late 19th century to glorify the defeated Confederacy and to intimidate Blacks whose post-Civil War freedom was erased by Jim Crow.

The pleading notes the engraving on the obelisk does not include an image of Marr, nor does it make specific references to the Confederacy or the Civil War. Rather, Marr is described as the “first soldier killed in action,” and the four-year conflict, as the “War of 1861-1865.” President Calvin Coolidge was photographed gazing on the obelisk in 1924. It’s not clear whether the taciturn New Englander had anything to say about it.

The white-and-black plaque, placed by the state Department of Historic Resources at the request of residents ahead of the Civil War sesquicentennial, is a short distance from the obelisk, standing where Marr died. The marker, an example of the agency’s ubiquitous signage, uses neutral language to summarize the brief battle in which Marr “was struck down by a stray bullet,” his body found before daybreak.

Petersen presses for clarity in the new law and contends the supervisors were less than transparent.