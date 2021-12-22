Schapiro: Legislature is power center not to be trifled with

If you’re looking for a measure, if only symbolic, of legislative supremacy to the executive branch, look to the inaugural ceremony: Technically, it is a session of the General Assembly, which will have been at work for three days before the swearing-in. The presiding officer at the inauguration is the Speaker of the House. This time: Republican Todd Gilbert.

More than pageantry, power and policy are yardsticks of legislative sway of which a governor must be mindful — even a governor of the party that controls one chamber or both. Plus, the political calendar and redistricting can rapidly diminish a governor’s ability to bend the General Assembly to his will.

This ultimately means that, for a governor, the opportunities to be productive — in the legacy sense of the word — are fleeting.

The first year, a governor familiarizes himself with the job and is pretty much stuck with his predecessor’s budget. The second and third years can be ascendant, with a governor writing a budget that’s all his and could be shaped for good or ill by mid-term elections to the House and Senate. The fourth and final year is about choosing a governor’s successor.