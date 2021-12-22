Schapiro: Legislature is power center not to be trifled with

“Governors come and go,” Hunter Andrews would occasionally hiss in his distinctive Tidewater lilt, “but the legislature is forever.”
This was more than a burst of self-importance by one of Virginia’s more important — and egotistical — lawmakers. Andrews, who died in 2005 — a decade after his stunning defeat — was a member of the state Senate for nearly 40 years, exercising formidable power as, simultaneously, the Democratic majority leader and the chairman of the Finance Committee.
Andrews’ point: In Virginia, the continuum of elective power is largely legislative. Though the House of Delegates and Senate run on two- and four-year timetables, respectively, overlapping once every four years, the General Assembly’s authority, for the most part, is uninterrupted.
And because in the legislature, individual power derives from seniority, the longer one serves, the greater one’s influence. It also helps to be in the majority party.
In contrast, governors really do come and go. With the only-in-Virginia prohibition on governors serving consecutive four-year terms, the moment the chief executive completes the 49-word oath of office on the Saturday after the second Wednesday in January, he — and one day soon perhaps, she — becomes a lame duck.
If you’re looking for a measure, if only symbolic, of legislative supremacy to the executive branch, look to the inaugural ceremony: Technically, it is a session of the General Assembly, which will have been at work for three days before the swearing-in. The presiding officer at the inauguration is the Speaker of the House. This time: Republican Todd Gilbert.
More than pageantry, power and policy are yardsticks of legislative sway of which a governor must be mindful — even a governor of the party that controls one chamber or both. Plus, the political calendar and redistricting can rapidly diminish a governor’s ability to bend the General Assembly to his will.
This ultimately means that, for a governor, the opportunities to be productive — in the legacy sense of the word — are fleeting.
The first year, a governor familiarizes himself with the job and is pretty much stuck with his predecessor’s budget. The second and third years can be ascendant, with a governor writing a budget that’s all his and could be shaped for good or ill by mid-term elections to the House and Senate. The fourth and final year is about choosing a governor’s successor.
There is no doubt that Republicans, having taken back the House in 2021 and eager to claim the Senate in 2023, are thrilled to have one of their own as governor. That Glenn Youngkin will be governor means Republicans have a muscular ally, one who can wield his power in their behalf.
For instance, the governor, with the consent of lawmakers, can introduce legislation pretty much whenever he wants. It is a useful prerogative, especially during a crisis that might demand extraordinary action. It is also great for making a political point; say, to tee up a vote on a hot-button issue that helps friends or humiliates enemies.
A governor’s ability to block legislation, specifically, through the veto, is a potent tool, too. Youngkin could likely strike down with impunity bills deemed offensive. This is a consequence of a divided legislature: It would seem a two-thirds vote in both houses necessary to override a Youngkin veto is out of reach.
That gives him extra leverage for bringing around balky legislators. It depends on timing, though.
In the next House election — perhaps in 2022, should a federal court hearing a redistricting lawsuit order it — Republicans, assuming Youngkin gets some loft as a frosh governor, would run on his record. This would hold as well in a regularly scheduled House election in 2023.
That’s the same year senators are elected to four-year terms that extend beyond Youngkin’s. Put another way: the loyalty of Republican senators could be transactional at best. And the delegates elected in 2023 will quickly focus on 2025, when Youngkin can’t run and, depending on his record, might be a governor Republicans run from.
As a total, absolute newbie to state government, Youngkin, who shares that distinction with his first three Cabinet picks, has shown a measure of deference to Republican legislators, packing with delegates and senators advisory committees on a range of public services. They’ve been producing giant binders for prospective Cabinet secretaries.
As part of the transition — one distinguished by an opacity that conjures Youngkin’s corporate origins — having Republican lawmakers nosing around the innermost workings of Ralph Northam’s administration has apparently been unnerving for some departing Democrats.
Sharing information with a gubernatorial successor is one thing, but opposition legislators acting in his behalf? That’s different, given Republican hostility in the General Assembly for Northam’s agenda. It does give those GOP lawmakers a leg up on Youngkin, arming them with information they can use to full advantage — even against him.
Still, having not elected a governor since 2009, Republicans have in their restored House majority and ample Senate minority repositories of institutional knowledge that can be valuable to Youngkin. He is also relying on Republican lobbyists, though he prefers not to discuss that, lest he look less the self-styled outsider.
But it is the General Assembly that is the foremost arena for the Youngkin agenda of tax cuts, ending wokeness in public education and expanding publicly financed, privately run charter schools. All three go nowhere without the legislature’s consent because all three are driven by the legislature’s constitutional authority over spending.
Add the overlay of single-member districts, which ensure lawmakers are the kings and queens of their respective realms, and Youngkin has his work cut out for him.
Lucky for Youngkin, he doesn’t have to go up against Hunter Andrews.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Friday on Radio IQ, 89.7 FM in Richmond and 89.1 FM in Roanoke, and in Norfolk on WHRV, 89.5 FM.