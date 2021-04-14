Schapiro: Less who you are, more where you're from

There could be a McClellan on the 2021 Democratic ticket after all, though Gov. Ralph Northam won’t like it.
Northam passed over state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond to endorse his predecessor, Terry McAuliffe, for another go as governor. Northam decided — and fresh polling suggests — McAuliffe remains best positioned to hold the governorship for the party and help Democrats retain the House of Delegates.
Northam likely will pass over Councilwoman Andria McClellan of Norfolk, treasurer of his long-ago Senate campaign and no kin to Jennifer, to endorse one of her six opponents for the lieutenant governor nomination. That’s because Northam’s political differences with McClellan are personal.
But — and this is a big but — Northam’s preference might not matter because McClellan could have a geographic advantage in the June 8 primary that could prove decisive.
In every Democratic primary for lieutenant governor since 2001, geography has been a significant factor — a benefit for the winner, a detriment for the losers.
However, it only is one element of a credible statewide candidacy, other yardsticks of which are money, organization, endorsements and messaging. Still, a candidate who does not demonstrate strength in his or her neighborhood often is doomed, possibly imperiling his or her running mates.
McClellan, a city council member since 2016 and unsuccessful candidate for the Senate seat Northam quit on his election as lieutenant governor in 2017, is the only Democratic candidate for the No. 2 spot from Hampton Roads, the biggest vote trove behind Northern Virginia.
Northam, whose primary wins for lieutenant governor in 2013 and governor in 2017 were fueled by massive support in his native Hampton Roads, is not a McClellan fan.
Northam remains irate over her insistence he resign because of the 2019 blackface embarrassment, even as other Democrats who demanded he quit made nice with him to push through an ambitious racial equity agenda.
As the sole candidate from south of the Prince William County and east of Richmond, McClellan is not alone in potentially having a huge slice of Virginia to herself.
Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, who — with about $656,000 — was leading in the money race ahead of Thursday’s fundraising updates, is the only candidate from south of the D.C. suburbs and west of Richmond. That could give Rasoul, angling to become the first Muslim nominated statewide in the South, an advantage in rural Virginia.
There are not many Democrats in the countryside but there might be enough to make a difference in a race in which five candidates are from Northern Virginia, likely badly splintering the region’s vast vote.
Dels. Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman are from Prince William. Del. Mark Levine is from Alexandria. Sean Perryman is from Fairfax County, where he is president of the local NAACP. Warren Xavier, a lobbyist and sports agent, lives in Arlington County.
They will have to look elsewhere to make up for local votes lost to their fellow Northern Virginians.
Some of the defining, if not historic, characteristics of their candidacies could provide entree downstate: Ayala and Guzman are the first Hispanic women running statewide. Levine is first openly gay statewide candidate.
Perryman and Xavier are Black men. Their personal stories tie them to minority communities east and south, where the first and second victorious Black statewide candidates — Gov. Doug Wilder and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — racked up big votes.
From 2001 through 2017, the results of Democratic lieutenant governor primaries show that, in most instances, the victors had vote-rich home territory largely to themselves and their opponents, some from the same area, split an otherwise potent regional vote.
Tim Kaine was nominated in 2001 with about 40%, turning back two candidates from Hampton Roads, Dels. Alan Diamonstein of Newport News and Jerrauld Jones of Norfolk, whose son, Jay, is backed by Northam and is looking to a strong vote in Hampton Roads to deny Attorney General Mark Herring renomination.
Kaine ran the board in the Richmond area, his home, barely losing Fairfax and Prince William to Diamonstein and narrowly winning Loudoun County.
Diamonstein, a former state Democratic chairman, swept Newport News and just won Virginia Beach. He might have carried Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake had Jones not run. Ditto for Jones on Diamonstein’s side of Hampton Roads. Both got about 30%.
In 2005, Leslie Byrne was nominated in a four-way race that included another Northern Virginian, now-state Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax City. Byrne, as the first woman elected to the U.S. House from Virginia, was better known than Petersen, carrying the four Northern Virginia counties and Virginia Beach.
A Richmond delegate, Viola Baskerville, surged to second on a muscular performance in central Virginia. Petersen was third, though shut out in the D.C. suburbs. A rural Democrat, state Sen. Phillip Puckett of Russell County, was last with 20%, nearly all from thinly populated counties along the Blue Ridge and in Southwest Virginia.
There’s a lesson in that for Sam Rasoul. And it’s why he probably will spend every cent he’s raised.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.