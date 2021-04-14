Schapiro: Less who you are, more where you're from

McClellan, a city council member since 2016 and unsuccessful candidate for the Senate seat Northam quit on his election as lieutenant governor in 2017, is the only Democratic candidate for the No. 2 spot from Hampton Roads, the biggest vote trove behind Northern Virginia.

Northam, whose primary wins for lieutenant governor in 2013 and governor in 2017 were fueled by massive support in his native Hampton Roads, is not a McClellan fan.

Northam remains irate over her insistence he resign because of the 2019 blackface embarrassment, even as other Democrats who demanded he quit made nice with him to push through an ambitious racial equity agenda.

As the sole candidate from south of the Prince William County and east of Richmond, McClellan is not alone in potentially having a huge slice of Virginia to herself.

Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, who — with about $656,000 — was leading in the money race ahead of Thursday’s fundraising updates, is the only candidate from south of the D.C. suburbs and west of Richmond. That could give Rasoul, angling to become the first Muslim nominated statewide in the South, an advantage in rural Virginia.