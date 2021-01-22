Schapiro: Little bills with big meaning for ordinary Virginians

The salad bill was tossed by a House subcommittee, bowing to the opposition of local government. There was reason to be wary of the bill before it was taken up. Wyatt introduced it, in the argot of the General Assembly, "by request" - often a sign the sponsor is, at best, ambivalent about it.

Passions can run high, however, when it comes to protecting pets and zoo animals.

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, stripped of a seat on the courts committee for joining two other Republicans in urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to invalidate Joe Biden's win for president, is sponsoring - "by request" - a bill that strengthens the standards for investigating suspected mistreatment of animals at private zoos.

In November 2019, the owner of a Frederick County roadside zoo and his nephew was indicted on a total of 46 counts of animal cruelty. Nearly 120 animals were seized by authorities three months earlier after a court order said they have been neglected or deprived of adequate care.

And some of the Senate's most aggressive political animals might go at it over a little-noticed proposal by a senior Democrat, President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, that could hit two in the Republican leadership - Tommy Norment of James City and Ryan McDougle of Hanover - where it hurts most: the pocketbook.