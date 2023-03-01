The themes of an election-year session of the Virginia legislature can be Wagnerian: seemingly endless, huge, noisy, with several characters navigating elaborate plots and sub-plots while a vast chorus bellows in the background. This year, those themes include taxes, spending and state oversight of electric monopolies. They've blotted out other issues that are no less interesting and, in some respects, more intriguing.

For instance: a proposal, backed by the Virginia Sheriffs' Association and the Virginia State Police Association, expanding statewide the use by law enforcement of high-tech cameras, installed along streets and highways, to make photographs of passing vehicles and their license plates. Those images, which would be digitized and retained for 30 days, could be used only in felony investigations; to help police and sheriff's departments locate people who've gone missing, or to prevent violence.

These so-called license-plate readers, often used by authorities to nab motorists who run toll roads without paying, speed or make illegal turns, are allowed in most Virginia localities and on private property. Mobile versions are mounted on police vehicles. In one instance, an image of a license plate recorded by a camera on a state police cruiser was instrumental in tracking down the killer of a Roanoke television reporter and videographer in August 2015.

Bills in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate were quickly moving toward passage in the just-adjourned session – or so it seemed – until early February, the procedural midpoint of the 2023 General Assembly. That was about two weeks before lawmakers were scheduled to return home, where those seeking reelection in newly drawn districts would begin their campaigns in earnest, cranking up fundraising, organizing for primaries and reaching out to voters.

Instead, an unlikely coalition of liberals and conservatives emerged, bound by jitters over increased police power and threats to privacy rights. It all appeared to begin with a simple act: a veteran lawyer-lobbyist, Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, who wasn't working bills for clients this year, read the legislation – one version of which was sponsored by Bill Wiley, a Republican delegate from the Shenandoah Valley; the other by Lynwood Lewis, a Democratic senator from the Eastern Shore.

Something stood out to Gastañaga, a former chief deputy attorney general and retired executive director of the Virginia wing of the American Civil Liberties Union: The legislation, which she immediately construed as opening the state to mass surveillance, was written to the transportation section of the Code of Virginia, the ever-expanding compendium of state laws. That was because installing the cameras along state roads would require the approval of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

It also meant that the bills would be handled by the transportation committees. These are not panels ordinarily monitored by those on the right and left concerned about the occasionally perilous intersection of law enforcement and individual freedom. Such activists and lobbyists would routinely cluster in the House Courts of Justice and Senate Judiciary committees, which write the criminal laws and vet sitting and prospective judges.

Thrown off the scent – because, in this instance, it was barely detectable – opponents of the House and Senate measures quickly mobilized against the legislation. They paused very briefly, however, to praise the bills' advocates, professional and political, for their parliamentary prowess, never mind that similar measures in previous years were routed to the transportation committees.

Rob Poggenklass, a lawyer-lobbyist for the criminal justice reform group Justice Forward Virginia, said his organization pumped out 1,200 emails, urging voters to press lawmakers to vote no.

Gastañaga, in a blog post, identified six groups opposed to the bills. They included the Virginia chapter of the conservative Americans for Prosperity, founded by the members of the uber-wealthy Koch family, major donors to George Mason University, which renamed its law school in 2016 for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia after a Koch foundation gave GMU $10 million. Two AFP representatives did not return telephone calls seeking comment on the surveillance bills.

Former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, a conservative arguably without peer and unsuccessful Republican candidate for governor in 2013, wrote in an official opinion that year for the Department of State Police that license plate readers must be used carefully to prevent the harvest of personal information not relevant to a criminal investigation. Put another way: The cops can't just turn on these cameras, allowing them run ad nauseam, capturing images that have nothing to do with busting bad actors.

Bipartisan legislation in 2015 to ensure such guardrails – one sponsor was Del. Rich Anderson of Prince William County, now state Republican chairman – was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe after lawmakers rejected what they saw as efforts to weaken it. The Virginia Supreme Court, in a case out of Fairfax County brought by the ACLU, ruled in 2020 in favor of the locality's use of license-plate readers, agreeing that tag numbers on motor vehicles – because they're affixed to bumpers for all the world to see – are not personal data.

In the anxiety-producing setting that is an election year – control of the House and Senate will be decided in November – politicians want to offend as few voters as possible.

That likely explains the initial – and lopsided – votes in both chambers in support of the Wiley and Lewis bills.

In the House on Feb. 7, the vote on passage was 80-19, with the opponents including such privacy advocates as Speaker Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah, GOP Majority Leader Terry Kilgore of Scott and the Democratic minority leader, Don Scott of Portsmouth. Two weeks later – and four days before adjournment – delegates, having been pelted by the grassroots, completely flipped, voting 73-26 to reject the Senate version. On that second vote, Kilgore aligned with supporters.

But politicians always have friends on both sides of an issue.

And they always like to vote with their friends.