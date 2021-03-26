Schapiro: Loads of questions or just loaded questions?

The questionnaire might not capture some of the subtleties of VMI life. VMI, which celebrates its role in the failed Southern struggle to preserve slavery, was in 1968 the last taxpayer-supported college in Virginia to admit Blacks and was opened to women in 1997 after its males-only admission policy was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The survey asks respondents if they have witnessed or experienced racial or gender bigotry at VMI, including the use of the N-word or other racial, ethnic, homophobic or transphobic slurs. Racial utterances over the past 25 years have been documented at the school, according to an interim report this month by Barnes & Thornburg.

Though a defining feature of the VMI experience is the physically demanding first-year assimilation process, or “rat line,” in which all cadets expect to be treated equally badly, expectations can be anything but equal, particularly for athletes, many of whom are Black.

Because of training and travel, athletes are exempt from parade and some of the rigors of the rat line. In VMI parlance, such cadets are known as “permits,” and their administration-blessed privileges are said to create a sometimes-tense dividing line within the corps that has a visible racial dimension.