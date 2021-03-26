Schapiro: Loads of questions or just loaded questions?

A confidential, online questionnaire by the law firm investigating systemic racism at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) brings to mind the name that Gov. George Allen gave his call-in radio show: “Stump the Chump.”
Prepared for the public college’s students, graduates and staff, the survey — a copy of which was obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch — has 69 questions and drills down on issues of race and gender, and whether a school long synonymous with Old South conformity can embrace New South diversity.
Two questions about the investigation itself — Virginia hired for $1 million Barnes & Thornburg, a firm with a large education practice, to submit findings by June — seem innocent enough, requiring respondents to answer on a five-point scale from strongly disagree to strongly agree.
They are worded in a way that might not accurately measure the sentiments of respondents but could, nonetheless, validate the investigation, which is expected to be used by VMI’s critics to force the school to reset or shed rules, practices and traditions that might breed insensitivity, if not, reinforce intolerance.
But agreement with these questions — they’re more statements — could be interpreted differently. Dare one say, misinterpreted? The questionnaire presumably is designed to clarify attitudes about VMI. What if sentiment is not accurately reflected in the survey but it is still used to justify the inquiry and its recommendations?
Listening to those who have completed the questionnaire or are familiar with it, concerns have been raised about questions 56 and 57: “I am glad that an investigation into the culture at VMI is taking place,” and “The investigation into the culture at VMI is a good use of time and resources.”
A respondent could believe the investigation will expose tensions at VMI. Another might feel the investigation will ultimately show there aren’t difficulties for Black and female cadets. Both respondents could agree with the spirit of the questions but for different reasons not evident in their replies.
Stump the Chump.
Barnes & Thornburg did not respond at week’s end to an email seeking comment on the questionnaire, which is one component of the investigation ordered in October by Gov. Ralph Northam, himself a VMI graduate. Lawyers for the firm have also questioned in-person cadets, alumni, staff, and current and former members of VMI’s governing board.
While the school’s alumni association is paying a white-shoe Richmond law firm to represent the college in the investigation, graduates also are enlisting attorneys with VMI pedigrees to serve as voluntary counsel to students and employees who could be interviewed by Barnes & Thornburg.
In participating in the anonymous survey, respondents agree not to discuss it with others, including friends, relatives and reporters, according to the copy of the questionnaire. Respondents apparently cannot go back and change their answers to individual questions before electronically submitting a completed questionnaire.
The questionnaire might not capture some of the subtleties of VMI life. VMI, which celebrates its role in the failed Southern struggle to preserve slavery, was in 1968 the last taxpayer-supported college in Virginia to admit Blacks and was opened to women in 1997 after its males-only admission policy was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The survey asks respondents if they have witnessed or experienced racial or gender bigotry at VMI, including the use of the N-word or other racial, ethnic, homophobic or transphobic slurs. Racial utterances over the past 25 years have been documented at the school, according to an interim report this month by Barnes & Thornburg.
Though a defining feature of the VMI experience is the physically demanding first-year assimilation process, or “rat line,” in which all cadets expect to be treated equally badly, expectations can be anything but equal, particularly for athletes, many of whom are Black.
Because of training and travel, athletes are exempt from parade and some of the rigors of the rat line. In VMI parlance, such cadets are known as “permits,” and their administration-blessed privileges are said to create a sometimes-tense dividing line within the corps that has a visible racial dimension.
Further, the debate over VMI’s one-and-done honor system, enforced by a cadet court whose leaders have included Northam, has focused on the ouster of Black students, who make up about 6% of the corps. Blacks have been elected by fellow cadets as president of the honor court and class presidents, and appointed to command positions.
All of this — the rat line, the honor court, the command hierarchy — speaks to what makes VMI, VMI: That unlike students at conventional colleges and universities, cadets are essentially empowered for four years to police themselves; that part of behaving responsibly off-post is behaving responsibly on-post.
It’s not always pleasant. Sometimes, it’s painful. Occasionally, it’s unfair.
And too often — because of the inward focus of a school like no other — it’s a mystery to the outside world.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and o Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.