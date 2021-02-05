Schapiro: Looking back with an eye to the future

Once upon a time, Virginia Republicans seemed unstoppable.

By 1981, they had controlled the governorship for 12 years. Republicans occupied nine of then-10 congressional seats. There were, in effect, two Republican U.S. senators — one, the real deal; the other, an independent who voted with the GOP. Republicans even were making inroads in the legislature, winning seats in a region that has since become a dead zone for them: Northern Virginia.

Their sudden reversal of fortunes 40 years ago largely is attributed to a Democrat whose last name was, in 2000, the answer to a clue on The New York Times crossword puzzle — a sure sign of anonymity and notoriety: Chuck Robb, whose studiously low profile is likely to be elevated anew by his soon-to-be-published biography, "In the Arena: A Memoir of Love, War, and Politics."

Robb, who would be elected governor in 1981 and U.S. senator seven years later, had to answer for what is a given in a state where nonnatives now outnumber natives. Robb wasn't born in Virginia but Arizona, though his ancestral roots here reach back to the Colonial era and his forebears include Rebels and Yankees.