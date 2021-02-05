Schapiro: Looking back with an eye to the future

Once upon a time, Virginia Republicans seemed unstoppable.
By 1981, they had controlled the governorship for 12 years. Republicans occupied nine of then-10 congressional seats. There were, in effect, two Republican U.S. senators — one, the real deal; the other, an independent who voted with the GOP. Republicans even were making inroads in the legislature, winning seats in a region that has since become a dead zone for them: Northern Virginia.
Their sudden reversal of fortunes 40 years ago largely is attributed to a Democrat whose last name was, in 2000, the answer to a clue on The New York Times crossword puzzle — a sure sign of anonymity and notoriety: Chuck Robb, whose studiously low profile is likely to be elevated anew by his soon-to-be-published biography, "In the Arena: A Memoir of Love, War, and Politics."
Robb, who would be elected governor in 1981 and U.S. senator seven years later, had to answer for what is a given in a state where nonnatives now outnumber natives. Robb wasn't born in Virginia but Arizona, though his ancestral roots here reach back to the Colonial era and his forebears include Rebels and Yankees.
Acknowledging the advantages of white privilege, he grew up in a moderate Republican household, not becoming a practicing Democrat until shortly before his election in 1977 as lieutenant governor, his marker for governor four years on. As a Marine heading to combat in Vietnam, Robb married the elder daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson. A Southerner, Johnson's un-Southern record on civil rights made him a target of a Virginia GOP fortified by ex-segregationists fleeing a left-lurching Democratic Party.
Starting in his late 30s, Robb — now 81, the grandfather of five and practically blind in his right eye because of a late attack of shingles — cut a sharp figure in Virginia, in part, because he fuzzed up its politics.
He was a social progressive who practiced diversity before the word came into vogue. He was a fiscal conservative who preferred cutting spending to raising taxes, but did both. He was a law-and-order guy who carried out the state's first executions since the restoration in 1976 of capital punishment, which Robb now opposes. And, if only because of his military career, was a hawk on national security — essential in a defense-rich state.
It was a formula, magnified by Robb's celebrity, that appealed to an increasingly suburban electorate and frustrated Republicans accustomed to drawing the sharpest differences with Democrats. A stoutly conservative editorialist once complained in The National Review that pinning down Robb on policy was not unlike trying to nail a wet watermelon seed to a wall.
But the Robb approach in Virginia — practiced effectively by an array of fellow Democrats, including Doug Wilder, a Robb frenemy who became the nation's first elective black governor 1989 — was a model for the party's national comeback in 1992 under Robb's occasional golf partner, an Arkansan named Bill Clinton.
In the forward to the Robb memoir, Clinton cites Robb's counsel to Democrats at their national convention in 1984, during their wilderness years: That they be "not only compassionate enough to care, but tough enough to govern."
Over more than 350 pages, Robb leaves little doubt that the rigor he brought to public life — and which helped him endure political setbacks and personal embarrassments, most notably a long-running, sex-lies-and-audio tape scandal that nearly led to a federal indictment in 1993 — was forged in the Marine Corps and tempered during a year in the dense jungle of Vietnam.
It is Robb's recollections of military service — he considers it the apotheosis of a career that also included law, business and teaching — through which he displays something the public rarely saw: emotion. It occasionally wafts through his narrative, triggered in one instance when describing his visit to a formaldehyde-scented mortuary where, in keeping with Marine practice, he identified the remains of a fellow officer killed in action.
Even Robb, having moved in rarefied circles for decades after marrying Lynda Bird Johnson at the White House in 1967, is prone to voyeurism. During the 1994 Senate race against Oliver North, Robb recalls a luncheon on Martha's Vineyard at the home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis during which the former first lady, who projected an "other-worldliness," implored him to defeat the Iran-Contra figure.
And Robb breaks a bit of news, reporting that after his loss to George Allen six years later for a third Senate term, Vice President-elect Dick Cheney sounded him out on joining the Bush II Cabinet in an unspecified national security spot. Robb declined, not because he was insufficiently strong on defense, but because his support of gay rights and gun control would likely infuriate Republicans.
Robb, however, would advise Bush on the Iraq war and remedying the intelligence failures behind it.
For Robb, that was a second-nature exercise in the patriotism that, he writes, politics should promote — not the tribalism with which it has now become synonymous.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.