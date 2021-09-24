Schapiro: Looking for the upside of shutdown politics

In 2013, on the cusp of his election as governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe got a gift from congressional Republicans: a 16-day shutdown of the federal government that solidified voter hostility for his Republican opponent, Ken Cuccinelli, in the Northern Virginia suburbs into which the vast Washington bureaucracy spills, generating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity.
The boost for McAuliffe was short-lived, however, because it was overtaken by a different Washington boner: the bollixed rollout of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. That energized Cuccinelli’s conservative base and seemingly justified the shutdown, staged by Republicans to sever funding for the ACA, itself unsuccessfully challenged in federal court by Cuccinelli as attorney general.
Eight years later — again, ahead of a gubernatorial election — the government is again lurching toward an Oct. 1 shutdown, this time because Republicans aim to depict the Democrats in control of the presidency and Congress as out-of-control spendaholics.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans will oppose allowing the government to borrow more money to pay its bills; that Democrats must go it alone in raising the debt ceiling. Never mind that Republicans, in league with Democrats, increased the debt limit three times during Donald Trump’s presidency.
That the bureaucracy could go dark, even partially, is further scrambling a Virginia campaign already upended by Trump’s meddling, most recently to criticize GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin as limply MAGA; new restrictions in Texas that are further elevating abortion rights, falling approval ratings for Joe Biden and Ralph Northam, and the McAuliffe-Youngkin vax-or-not-to-vax debate that keeps the coronavirus on the front burner as a health and economic issue.
Comments by the McAuliffe and Youngkin campaigns suggest shutdown politics could play out differently in 2021 than in 2013, when about 175,000 civilian workers in Virginia were idled, draining daily $217 million and $6.3 million, respectively, from the state’s largest federal employment hubs, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Among the states,Virginia is third in federal payroll.
As if to acknowledge Democrats would own this shutdown, McAuliffe — whose lead over Cuccinelli doubled during the 2013 closing — sounded an impatient note with the congressional wing of his party. For Youngkin, the financing drama — Republican gamesmanship, notwithstanding — complements his argument that one-party government doesn’t work in Washington or Richmond.
“Voters didn’t sent Democrats to Washington to sit around and chitty chat, they sent them to deliver and get the job done,” said Jake Rubenstein, McAuliffe spokesman. “And the governor is confident they’ll do their damn jobs.”
A Youngkin press aide, Devin O’Malley — seizing on Biden’s decline in this Biden-carried state — directly tied McAuliffe to the president and “Washington liberals [who] play political games and irresponsibly drive our economy off a cliff in the middle of a pandemic.” O’Malley said McAuliffe was “rooting for another shutdown to distract from his struggling campaign.”
Government shutdowns spotlight Virginia’s dependence on federal largess — Washington spending accounts for roughly a third of the state economy. The lengths to which Virginia’s politicians — Democrats and Republicans — go to keep open the federal spigot stands as a far cry from the parsimony of their predecessors, most of whom attacked debts and deficits as a violation of an iron rule of Virginia politics: fiscal discipline.
In 2013, things got so bad for Cuccinelli that he dodged having his photograph made with Ted Cruz, the snarling Texas senator and an architect of the shutdown. Cruz was the headliner at an annual big feed here for Virginia’s movement-conservative shock troops. That night, for Cuccinelli, Cruz was positively radioactive.
What a difference eight years make. Youngkin — as a rookie candidate eager to be known more for right-of-center credentials than a Croesus fortune — not only sought the gubernatorial nomination with Cruz at his side, he hired as his campaign manager, Jeff Roe, the take-no-prisoners operative who ran Cruz’s presidential bid in 2016.
The 2013 shutdown had a dispiriting effect on Virginia Republicans, already deeply divided over Cuccinelli’s candidacy, which had veered sharply from customary GOP themes of low taxes and light regulation to those on which Youngkin attempts to tread lightly, such as abortion.
As former U.S. Rep Tom Davis, among the few centrist Republicans left in Virginia, said at the time of the closing, “This will clearly knock out the Republicans in Northern Virginia. You’ll have a lot of angry voters looking for some way to express discontent. They don’t get a shot at Congress until next year.”
But will a shutdown in 2021 knock out the Democrats?
Quentin Kidd, an analyst at Christopher Newport University, isn’t so sure. He believes Democrats retain a slight structural advantage — good for an extra 2% to 4% of the vote — that reflects suburban preferences, the state’s accelerating diversity and higher registration rates among the young. And with Republicans not having won statewide office since 2009, that Democratic reflex — even without Trump — endures, he said.
Plus, a shutdown — on the Democrats’ watch — could backfire for Republicans, said Kidd. It could be viewed as the GOP in character, the party that runs government by running it down.
Said Kidd, “Voters are conditioned, because of recent history, to believe that Republicans are the ones who resist and stand in the way.”
McAuliffe hopes this is the Republican gift that keeps on giving.
