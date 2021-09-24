Schapiro: Looking for the upside of shutdown politics

Government shutdowns spotlight Virginia’s dependence on federal largess — Washington spending accounts for roughly a third of the state economy. The lengths to which Virginia’s politicians — Democrats and Republicans — go to keep open the federal spigot stands as a far cry from the parsimony of their predecessors, most of whom attacked debts and deficits as a violation of an iron rule of Virginia politics: fiscal discipline.

In 2013, things got so bad for Cuccinelli that he dodged having his photograph made with Ted Cruz, the snarling Texas senator and an architect of the shutdown. Cruz was the headliner at an annual big feed here for Virginia’s movement-conservative shock troops. That night, for Cuccinelli, Cruz was positively radioactive.

What a difference eight years make. Youngkin — as a rookie candidate eager to be known more for right-of-center credentials than a Croesus fortune — not only sought the gubernatorial nomination with Cruz at his side, he hired as his campaign manager, Jeff Roe, the take-no-prisoners operative who ran Cruz’s presidential bid in 2016.

The 2013 shutdown had a dispiriting effect on Virginia Republicans, already deeply divided over Cuccinelli’s candidacy, which had veered sharply from customary GOP themes of low taxes and light regulation to those on which Youngkin attempts to tread lightly, such as abortion.