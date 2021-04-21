Schapiro: Making dollars and sense of a wealthy donor's agenda

In other words, Carroll Foy and her bankrollers refuse to unilaterally disarm. They see nothing contradictory in operating by rules that, they say, have corrupted politics but somehow can un-corrupt it. Their logic: Our big money is good because it protects people. The utilities’ big money is bad because it protects profits.

Brennan Gilmore, who runs Clean Virginia, says Bills and the PAC are using their cash as a counterweight to that of Dominion: “It is an equal and appropriate reaction to our system of government.”

The Oracle of Charlottesville, Larry Sabato, isn’t buying any of it.

“I resent when people present themselves as saints and others as sinners,” said the University of Virginia politics analyst, adding that voters should be suspicious of economic power because sooner or later it is leveraged for favors only elective officials can deliver.

Magnifying wariness over the Bills-Smith-Clean Virginia money machine is the source of its lucre, the Bills-led hedge fund, Bluestem Asset Management. Hedge funds are complex schemes that, while regulated by the federal government, can be opaque, providing little information to the public on their investments.