Schapiro: Matchmaker, matchmaker make Democrats a match

Virginia Democrats would tell you publicly their throng of statewide candidates is an embarrassment of riches, a reflection of the state’s accelerating diversity and the growing muscle of its metropolitan areas.

Virginia Democrats would tell you privately that some of their candidates are embarrassments, though perhaps not on the scale of the Republicans’ Trump channeler, Amanda Chase.

You need a scorecard to keep track of the Democratic candidates. There are five for governor, eight for lieutenant governor and two for attorney general. It’s not much different on the Republican side. Five are running for governor, five for lieutenant governor, three for attorney general.

The Democratic field is a mosaic: six candidates are Black, two are Hispanic, five are women. Among Republicans, whose governing body on Saturday could consider dropping a convention for a primary, white males dominate. There are two Black candidates, a candidate who is Asian and three women.

Democrats agree their ticket can’t be three white guys and it shouldn’t be overweighted to the party’s anchor, Northern Virginia. The backlash to Donald Trump, the fury over George Floyd and the aftershocks of Ralph Northam’s blackface moment — all factors in the ballooning field — demand a ticket that looks like the New Virginia.