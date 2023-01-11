Schapiro: Maybe it's time Youngkin hit the reset button

For Gov. Glenn Youngkin, January may be the cruelest month.

The loss Tuesday in Youngkin’s adoptive hometown, Virginia Beach, of a Republican-held state Senate seat pads the Democrats’ slender majority, aggravating tensions with the GOP-controlled House of Delegates and imperiling the governor’s legislative agenda – one tailored to his presumed candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Aaron Rouse’s narrow victory over Kevin Adams – Rouse led by 348 votes, less than 1 percentage point – gives Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the Senate and could spell doom for such Youngkin proposals as post-Roe limits on abortion, another $1 billion in tax cuts financed through robust, post-pandemic revenue growth, taxpayer subsidies for kids attending private or religious schools, restrictions on transgender students, and a retreat from a multistate clean-energy consortium.

Even on an issue on which the governor and Democrats agree – bolstering the mental health system – Youngkin will likely face pressure to commit even more money to what has long been a poor relation among state services. Citing a spate of gun horrors, most recently the shooting in Newport News of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old student, Youngkin says improvements in mental health services are needed – not more firearms restrictions anathema to Republicans.

Youngkin is recommending $230 million in the first year but Democrats – emboldened by the Rouse victory – will say that’s not enough; that money he wants for tax cuts for individuals and business should, instead, go to mental health and other overlooked programs. Also, Democratic urgency for extra funding is underscored by fears of a recession – often expressed by Youngkin, himself – and which could force spending cuts that in out years have programs scrambling, sometimes in vain, to recover lost ground.

The Republican defeat in the Senate race, notwithstanding, the General Assembly session that opened Wednesday always promised to be a challenge for Youngkin, who marks on Sunday his first year in office – a year in which the limits of his pulling power at home and beyond have been clearly denoted and, in some instances, magnified because his huge investments of cash, services and time have borne skimpy fruit.

Of nearly $1 million raised by Adams, about a quarter – $225,000 – came from the governor’s political action committee. Because of the lightning campaign, Democrats were similarly generous with Rouse, with their Senate caucus providing $225,000 of the almost $1 million he collected.

Youngkin has had little success grafting to other Republican campaigns his winning formula from 2021: sheathing Trumpian grievance in a warm smile and fleece vest. Most of the 15 gubernatorial candidates for whom he campaigned last year lost. Youngkin is credited with a home-state pickup for Congress, with the victor, Jen Kiggans, recruited from the Senate seat that tipped Democratic Tuesday.

Adding to the sting of this loss: Youngkin carried the Senate district against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe by nearly 5 percentage points. But that, paired with Tuesday’s result, only affirmed the district’s swingy-ness.

In the 2016 presidential election, the district barely fell to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton. The following year, Democrat Ralph Northam won it for governor. Kiggans carried it in the 2019 legislative cycle by less than 1 percentage point. And this past November, the district – which is within the U.S. House seat for which Kiggans defeated incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria – preferred Luria by 4 percentage points.

Since the 1990s, as Virginia’s legislative politics became more contentious and majorities narrowed, special elections have taken on greater significance. The success or failure of a governor’s signature program has come down to sudden Senate and House vacancies decided at times when politics is furthest from people’s minds.

That was the case when, in January 1998, Republicans snapped a 20-20 split in the Senate by winning a seat in Northern Virginia that gave them the chamber for the first time in more than a century. GOP victories in three special elections that month for the House tied the body, 50-50. Republican gains on both sides of the state Capitol ensured implementation of Gov. Jim Gilmore’s car-tax rollback.

In August 2014, Republicans won a Democratic seat in deep-red Southwest Virginia, ending another Senate tie. With their 21-19 advantage, Republicans could – and did – block for four years Medicaid expansion, a marquee proposal of McAuliffe, then the freshly installed Democratic governor.

Youngkin faces a divided legislature, and with all 140 newly redrawn seats up in November, both parties will be focused more on politics than policy. Plus, Virginia’s electoral calendar suggests the governor’s leverage could soon fade. House candidates will stand for two-year terms. Victorious Republicans will immediately focus on defending their seats in 2025, running with someone other than Youngkin. Senators will be elected for four years, pushing their terms beyond Youngkin’s and insulating them from his whims.

Redistricting presents opportunities for both parties, though Rouse – in seeking a full term – would do so in a district that’s friendlier to Democrats. And should the General Assembly remain divided after the 2023 elections, Youngkin would begin the second half of his nonrenewable term – when he would fashion a full, two-year state budget that would be the fiscal foundation of his legacy – with perhaps bigger headaches than those he may have to endure this year.

This is not to suggest that, because a single Senate seat flipped to the Democrats, Youngkin is done for. But even Youngkin would acknowledge there is a message in a suburban swing district – where the winner pelted his opponent for supporting Youngkin’s proposed ban of most abortions after 15 weeks – forsaking the Republican it backed for governor 14 months ago.

Maybe it’s time to hit the reset button – as Gov. Doug Wilder, a Democrat, did in 1992 after ending his unpopular and futile presidential campaign – and concentrate on state matters rather than the siren song of national ambition? It could diminish hostilities, ease suspicions; maybe engender cooperation. Youngkin might even set an example in Richmond of what’s missing in Washington: effective bipartisan governance.

Now there’s something a presidential wannabe can run on.