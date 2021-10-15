Schapiro: McAuliffe learning a hard lesson - Youngkin's no softy

Despite the excitement and anxiety in both parties generated by Donald Trump’s phoned-in re-, re-, re-, re-endorsement of Youngkin Wednesday — it spotlighted Youngkin’s dilemma: He needs Trump’s voters, not Trump’s negatives — there is, indeed, an enthusiasm gap this year.

It is borne out statistically in polls and anecdotally, plying the D.C. suburbs that over the past two decades have become a bulwark for Democrats, with one exception: Republican Bob McDonnell’s landslide for governor in 2009, a year after Barack Obama won Virginia, ending a Democratic presidential losing streak that stretched to 1968.

Are Democrats facing another 2009, when the perfect storm of recession, underwhelmed activists, the emergence of a Tea Party vote that would become a pillar of Donald Trump’s candidacy, and a struggling gubernatorial nominee, Creigh Deeds, aligned for a disaster?

Or could it be another 2014, when Mark Warner eked out a win for a second term in the U.S. Senate, lifted by a strong performance in three of Northern Virginia’s four counties, all of which are hotbeds of the demographic diversity that fueled Democrats through the Trump era and is being put to its first post-Trump test this year?