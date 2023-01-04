Schapiro: McCarthy's calamity rooted in Va. GOP cannibalism

Here's betting Eric Cantor is having an episode of PTSD.

More than eight years since his stunning loss for renomination to a suburban Richmond-anchored congressional seat he first won in 2000, Cantor perhaps is experiencing jittery flashbacks, night sweats and a touch of paranoia, watching from his high-dollar perch as a globe-trotting financier the flameout of the last of his fellow Young Guns, Kevin McCarthy.

Even if he achieves the House speakership - a post that eluded Cantor and which Paul Ryan, the third Gun, quit in frustration - McCarthy will be GOP chief in name only, unable to deliver his caucus, much less cut deals with a Democratic Senate and White House, having been neutered by a handful of MAGA Republicans. Among them: Virginia's Bob Good.

In 2010, Cantor, Ryan and McCarthy branded themselves the Young Guns, millennial conservatives offering a new spin on the old GOP credo of low taxes, light regulation and limited government. The name was lifted from a 1988 Western shoot-'em-up about punky, pistol-packing lads, led by Billy the Kid, out to avenge the murder of their benefactor by his rival.

The film featured members of Hollywood's Brat Pack, including Emilio Estevez, Keifer Sutherland and Charlie Sheen. Cantor, Ryan and McCarthy were members of Washington's Brat Pack. And like the characters played by their cinematic counterparts, Cantor, Ryan and McCarthy were hunters who ultimately became the hunted.

McCarthy's decline and fall can be traced to 2014, when Cantor - then House Republican majority leader - was defeated in a June primary by Dave Brat, an economics professor who pelted Cantor with many of the grievances Donald Trump would ride to the presidency two years later: porous borders, federal debt and the GOP's failure to sink Obamacare.

Connecting the dots from his defeat to what could be McCarthy's - and the larger question about congressional Republicans' capacity to govern - apparently are not topics Cantor and some of his closest advisers care to discuss publicly. Emails and messages via social media seeking comment Tuesday and Wednesday went unanswered.

But Cantor, long before Gov. Glenn Youngkin elevated it to an art form, generally preferred to tell his story his way. That meant via Cantor-signed op-eds in which he could make his case unchallenged by reporters and columnists. Or engaging national journalists more interested in goings-on on the Hill than difficulties in Cantor's district.

Cantor fell to the intraparty conflict he struggled to manage, largely in hopes of becoming speaker - even if it meant undercutting then-Speaker John Boehner. Both were establishment Republicans who learned too late the greater danger to their ambition was not Democrats but the GOP's rising anti-establishment wing committed to combat over consensus.

This would drive Boehner, of Ohio, to resign in 2015 after four years as speaker. Ryan, from Wisconsin, would succeed Boehner, remaining speaker until 2019, when Democrats took back the House. Ryan, presumably anticipating a Democratic resurgence attributed to hatred for Trump, announced seven months before the election that he was retiring.

Now Republican-on-Republican cannibalism, magnified by the party's minuscule majority in the House, threatens McCarthy, with Good, a two-termer from rural central Virginia who has never disguised his contempt for the Californian, joining 19 others on the Republican fringe in forcing multi-ballot, multi-day voting for speaker.

The other Republicans in the Virginia delegation are with McCarthy, if only because the House is a club in which most members stick with their own: Morgan Griffith, from Southwest; Ben Cline, the Blue Ridge; Rob Wittman, from the Northern Neck, and Jen Kiggans, a Hampton Roads freshwoman elected with an early endorsement from McCarthy.

The chaos in Washington demands both parties in Richmond, but especially Republicans who control the House of Delegates, be on their best behavior. Tribalism, however, and the demands of a suburban-dominated state increasingly contributes to D.C.-type gridlock in Virginia government.

After losing to Brat, Cantor would liken himself to a canary in a coal mine. His loss was a harbinger of Trump's takeover of the Republican Party and it was aided by some of the same far-right strategists, personalities and outlets Trump enlisted for the nomination and, ultimately, against Hillary Clinton: Steve Bannon, Laura Ingraham and Breitbart News.

Not that there weren't local complications for Cantor. Over 14 years in Congress, he was viewed by constituents as distant and aloof. His town hall-type meetings weren't open and free-wheeling but invitation-only affairs. Cantor's designs for speaker meant voters were more likely to see him on the national chat shows than traveling his district.

And there were early, overlooked signs of trouble at home for Cantor, the second most-powerful member of the House: He was blocked by tea partyers from controlling the delegation to the district GOP convention from Henrico County, where he lived. Two months later, at that convention, Cantor's handpicked district chairman was dumped for a tea-party activist.

Brat would win two terms in the House, losing to Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the anti-Trump tsunami of 2018. That election also spotlighted the building strength of Democrats in once-reflexively Republican suburbs that were becoming less white, more diverse and younger - demographic trends that would fuel GOP nativism.

It's a theme - elevated by Trump and embraced, to varying degrees, by Republicans such as Youngkin to energize the party base - that must alarm Cantor.

When he joined the House leadership as a deputy whip, Cantor was the only Jewish Republican in Congress. It was envisioned, in part, because of Cantor's strength among Jewish voters in his district, that he could provide entree to a slice of the electorate that had long favored Democrats.

An added inducement for Jewish interests beyond Virginia to give Cantor a look-see: The call of history - that he could be the first Jewish House speaker.