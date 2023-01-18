Schapiro: Morrissey vs. Morrissey may not mean what you think

Jeff E. Schapiro Follow Jeff E. Schapiro Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Morrissey vs. Morrissey sums up more than the sad and seamy collapse of the marriage of a state senator, Joe, and his former receptionist, Myrna, that sprang from their law-breaking dalliance; that he was 57 and she was 17 - too young, under the Code of Virginia, to have sex.

Morrissey vs. Morrissey also speaks to Joe's apparent conflict with himself; that his personal conduct - that some describe, depending on who's talking, as dangerous, exploitative or despicable - overshadows a legislative record that is not only productive and prescient but history-making.

Put another way: Joe Morrissey has a knack for upstaging himself even when he's at center stage.

Morrissey is smart, energetic and hungry for attention. He can quickly absorb vast quantities of complex information and then share it with a broad audience in language it understands. But the intellect and empathy that requires doesn't keep him out of trouble. Rather, it creates more, ensuring Morrissey is always noticed.

"In the short term, people will remember the peccadillos," Morrissey said in an interview Tuesday. "In the long term, they're going to remember the legislation you left in the General Assembly."

Morrissey, facing a primary challenge from former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who's promising to make much of the senator's support of certain restrictions on abortion, seems to acknowledge that while much of his publicity has been bad, it is, nonetheless, publicity.

Citing the pithy wisdom of a fellow Irishman, Oscar Wilde, the poet and playwright, Morrissey said, "The only thing worse than being talked about, is not being talked about."

In 2020, the General Assembly approved - and Gov. Ralph Northam signed - Morrissey's legislation ending Virginia's 224-year practice of jury sentencing. A breakthrough hastened by total Democratic control of state government, the law - in deferring, as most states do, to judges to set penalties for felons - aims to end punishment that often fell hardest on Black defendants.

"That's one great bill," said Brian Moran, a former prosecutor and legislator who was Northam's public safety secretary.

Last year, Morrissey tucked into the state budget language that prohibited Richmond from holding a do-over referendum on a proposed casino, it having been rejected by voters in 2020. The maneuver was intended to give Petersburg, an impoverished city at the south end of Morrissey's district, central Virginia's first, if not only, casino.

No fan of Morrissey, Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond - as so many ambitious local elective officials do, pining for bright, shiny objects that attract voters - wants the General Assembly to lift the restriction.

And this year, for the third time, Morrissey is embarking on a crusade likely to run into trouble with Republicans who now control the House of Delegates: strict limits on solitary confinement for inmates.

Much like bills Morrissey pushed for years to make it easier to erase from a Virginian's record misdemeanor drug convictions - post-George Floyd, the proposal became a reality - restricting solitary confinement will probably require more than a single General Assembly session.

Fellow lawmakers - particularly those who, like Morrissey, represent the Richmond area, and prefer to speak privately for fear of triggering his sometimes-violent temper and penchant for publicly settling scores - view him as effective but say he would be more so were his moral compass as true as his policy compass.

"You turn around, and he's in the newspapers; then you turn around, and he's accomplishing things," said Tony Troy, a former Virginia attorney general who represented Morrissey in the delinquency-of-a-minor case that centered on the legislator's trysts with a then-17-year-old Myrna and would cost him his law license.

Months of murmuring about the state of their marriage gave way this week to a front-page story about Joe's alleged infidelity; that he fathered fraternal twins by another woman and that Myrna's boyfriend had allegedly beaten the Morrisseys' young son - they have three children - with a belt to his bare buttocks.

Once again - and this has been the pattern since Morrissey's first electoral victory in 1989 for Richmond prosecutor - the Morrissey story isn't about politics but the personal: fisticuffs in a courthouse with another lawyer, twice losing his license to practice law, and commuting to the General Assembly from the Henrico County jail where he served three months on work-release for his sexual relationship with underage Myrna.

Represented by Troy, Morrissey - now 65 and the father of eight children by five women - agreed to a plea deal in 2015 in which he admitted no guilt and avoided felony conviction. Morrissey - at the time, a member of the House and stripped of his committee assignments by the Republican speaker - entered a so-called Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, under which he maintained his innocence while acknowledging strong evidence of actual guilt.

That his relationships with women are often at the core of this or that controversy, Morrissey suggests a double-standard; that the public and press are "not interested in the sexual appetites" of other Virginia political figures whose private lives have been voluntarily and involuntarily aired.

But Morrissey is closely watched these days for reasons less amorous and more political.

Morrissey has said, citing his Catholic faith, that he is keeping an open mind amid Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's post-Roe push to ban most abortions, perhaps after 20 weeks. (Youngkin is pushing for 15 weeks with exceptions; some Republicans have posited 20 weeks as a fallback option.) In the closely divided Senate, that could augur what for Democrats is unthinkable: Virginia, where there is broad support for abortion rights, instead, reins them in.

Morrissey's leverage, however, could fade with the victory last week of Democrat Aaron Rouse to what had been a Republican-held Senate seat in Virginia Beach, giving Democrats a 22-18 edge in the chamber.

And if Morrissey is check-mated as a trouble-maker on abortion, his personal troubles could swell in significance.

Morrissey doesn't see it that way.

Reeling off the issues in which he's been front and center, Morrissey said, "At the end of the day, the death penalty was abolished in Virginia. Solitary confinement will be abolished. There are more mental health dockets in Virginia. That will be remembered long after we're in the grave with worms eating us."

