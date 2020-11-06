Schapiro: National politics intrude on Va.'s Never Never Land

Like ice cream at the Clover Room, Madame Eva's candy, Ukrops, the Tobacco Festival and Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, Chesterfield County going Republican for president was a constant. It just happened. Nearly everyone expected it. Few questioned why.
This past Tuesday, Chesterfield — an Old South farm county-turned-white flight Richmond suburb-turned multihued, polylingual hotbed of come-here's from other states and countries — tipped to Joe Biden over Donald Trump. It was the first time since 1948, when it fell to Harry Truman, that a Democrat carried Chesterfield for the presidency.
Pete Stith, a retired deputy county manager who, before his nearly 20-year gig in Chesterfield, worked for Democrats mobilizing the crucial Black vote, said the county's political transformation has been coming for years: "I've been saying this for a while. The old people are dying off and the young people are moving in."
Republican majorities in Chesterfield have been occasionally underwhelming since the 2000s. That Tim Kaine lost there in 2005 by 5,000 votes was taken — correctly by a GOP accustomed to 15,000-vote majorities — as a sign the Democrat would be elected governor. In 2016, Trump gasped to a 4,000-vote win in Chesterfield. The following year, Ralph Northam narrowly won the county for governor, the first Democrat to do so since Albertis Harrison in 1961.
Other signs this is not your father's or grandfather's Chesterfield: The county, in part because of gerrymandering and court-ordered revisions to district boundaries, is represented in the U.S. House by two Democrats, Abigail Spanberger and Donald McEachin, who is Black, and in the Virginia Senate by an Indian-born Democrat, Ghazala Hashmi.
Chesterfield's population has exploded from under 100,000 in 1970 to nearly 353,000 in 2019. It remains heavily white — about 60% — but has seen huge increases among Blacks, Hispanics and Asians — all elements of the Democratic coalition. Blacks account for 22% of the population; Hispanics, 10%; and Asians, 4%. The largest slice: those 14 and younger, which is a sign perhaps that, politically, the future of Democrat-friendly Chesterfield is now.
Chesterfield isn't the only county and city to go against type in this presidential election.
But it is one of the 10 largest urban and suburban localities with populations of 200,000 to 1 million on which Democrats have relied since 2001 for a statewide win streak interrupted only once, in 2009, when Gov. Bob McDonnell led a Republican sweep.
Biden's six-percentage point victory in Chesterfield suggests the county is a more reliable brick in a blue wall that includes nine other jurisdictions: the city of Richmond, Henrico County, the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach — the state's largest, which went Democratic for president for the first time since 1964 — and the Washington suburbs of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.
If a candidate carries all of them — as Democrats did in 2017, 2018 and 2020 — there are not enough votes in the remaining 123 counties and cities for an opponent to catch up. Even coming close to winning this political Big 10, when paired with triumphs in smaller, reliably Democratic localities, is enough to keep Virginia blue.
Which has Virginia Republicans — reduced since 2018 to minorities in the legislature and the state's congressional delegation, largely because of enmity for Trump concentrated in those large cities and counties — crying the blues. In the suburbs, for Republicans, there's nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.
Looking to the 2021 elections, Republicans have three prospects for governor who are based either in regions increasingly hostile to the GOP or where the party is lopsidedly dominant, allowing Republicans to largely ignore Democrats but contributing to center right-far right infighting.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights represents a stretch of southern Chesterfield in a district that overlaps with that of the county's other senator, Amanda Chase. Cox is running as a can-do conservative more interested in ideas than ideology. Chase mimics Trump.
State Sen. Emmett Hanger, from Augusta County in the Shenandoah Valley, is considering a candidacy and has a record of bipartisanship that includes supporting Medicaid expansion. That's earned Hanger and Cox, who finally backed the health care initiative in 2018, the undying hostility of the GOP's most rigid righter-wingers.
Until they sort out their differences and find a way to appeal to a heavily Democratic audience rather than alarm it, Republicans are stuck, outnumbered and isolated. Chesterfield is now a microcosm of the GOP's bigger problem.
As Chesterfield's former senator, Republican John Watkins, who now lives next door in reliably conservative, rural Powhatan County, said of his old district, "The demographics are changing ... There are a lot of young people there with very different views of government. And that makes it real difficult to get traction in the suburbs. Now you have to be somewhat of a moderate."
