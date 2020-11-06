Schapiro: National politics intrude on Va.'s Never Never Land

Other signs this is not your father's or grandfather's Chesterfield: The county, in part because of gerrymandering and court-ordered revisions to district boundaries, is represented in the U.S. House by two Democrats, Abigail Spanberger and Donald McEachin, who is Black, and in the Virginia Senate by an Indian-born Democrat, Ghazala Hashmi.

Chesterfield's population has exploded from under 100,000 in 1970 to nearly 353,000 in 2019. It remains heavily white — about 60% — but has seen huge increases among Blacks, Hispanics and Asians — all elements of the Democratic coalition. Blacks account for 22% of the population; Hispanics, 10%; and Asians, 4%. The largest slice: those 14 and younger, which is a sign perhaps that, politically, the future of Democrat-friendly Chesterfield is now.

Chesterfield isn't the only county and city to go against type in this presidential election.

But it is one of the 10 largest urban and suburban localities with populations of 200,000 to 1 million on which Democrats have relied since 2001 for a statewide win streak interrupted only once, in 2009, when Gov. Bob McDonnell led a Republican sweep.