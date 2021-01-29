Schapiro: New role for unchastened Chase: victim

Amanda Chase is a Republican without a party, a senator without a committee and a politician without many friends.
The pistol-packing, Trump-channeling second-term senator from Chesterfield County who's running for governor, Chase isn't deserving of sympathy.
Though she may be entitled to just a bit, if viewed through the lens of a grievous Virginia tradition that puts women and people of color on the wrong side of the see-saw of politics.
Chase trash-talked the Senate's always-professional clerk, hurled profanity at a Capitol police officer, disparaged rape victims as weak, pooh-poohed the pandemic, derided Democrats as racists, and defended as "patriots" the Trump-incited insurrectionists who carried out the deadly attack the U.S. Capitol.
It was no surprise the Virginia Senate - on a bipartisan vote Wednesday - punished Chase for this litany of offenses, approving a censure resolution "for failure to uphold her oath of office, misuse of office, and conduct unbecoming of a senator."
She was tossed to the bottom of the seniority ladder, behind members elected in 2019, including an emblem of Trump-repudiating New Virginia: the state's first Indian-American senator, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi. She replaces Chase as Chesterfield's senior senator.
It was the first time in nearly 35 years the Senate had censured a member. In 1987, Democrat Peter Babalas of Norfolk was reprimanded for killing legislation that would hurt a law client. The previous year, he had been charged with violating the conflict-of-interest law but was acquitted.
There's a strong argument that the unchastened Chase, who had already been thrown off the Chesterfield Republican Committee and stripped of her remaining Senate committee seat, had it coming.
After winning legislation in her first term forcing Dominion Energy to clean up toxic trash that threatened a Chesterfield park, Chase has spent most of her time - figuratively - knocking over furniture and giving the finger to fellow lawmakers.
The censure vote was also an affirmation of a troubling practice in Virginia - one the new Democratic majority, revolted by Trumpian xenophobia and restless over long-denied gender and racial equity, has vowed to reverse: the powerful punishing the powerless.
That's what repeal of the death penalty is about. Ditto legalization of marijuana. As legal matters, both have fallen disproportionately on Black Virginians.
Chase was never a threat to the powers that be. She was a nuisance.
She was accommodated because she was duly elected by a constituency in Chesterfield, Amelia County and Colonial Heights that is now essentially voiceless because its senator has been told she can't sit with the cool kids.
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenburg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, didn't have Chase in mind in 1995 when she published a book on women in the public and private realms, "Beyond the Double Bind: Women and Leadership."
For Jamieson, that double bind - in a political setting - is the obstacle women face because how they comport themselves can be is inconsistent with gender-driven expectations.
As Jamieson said, "Both Republican and Democratic women were facing the same kind of problem - that it takes longer than men to have their competence assured."
Jamieson writes that "women who speak out are immodest and will be shamed while women who are silent will be ignored and dismissed."
While the book was written before Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris made history - the former as the first woman nominated by a major party for the presidency; the latter as the first woman to achieve national office as vice president - it notes that what is objectionable in women, is acceptable in men.
That Chase, one of a record 42 women in the legislature, is assertive goes without saying. But so is Tommy Norment of James City County, the Senate Republican leader she enraged in 2016 by declaring he was unworthy of his post because of his affair with a lobbyist who became his wife.
The difference is that Chase is an outsider; Norment, an insider.
And Norment, one of three Republicans backing Chase's censure, has used in controversial ways the power he wields as a long-serving insider - whether blocking judges favored by Democratic governors or preserving a potentially lucrative side gig, awarded him by judges he picked, handling the final financial affairs of the dead.
Norment's conduct is often waved off by other politicians as a measure of his mastery of Senate process, though this year Democrats are pushing a measure that would force him to surrender his estate-settling duties.
This pattern, if only perceived, has played out in the courts, too.
A female judge in Hanover County was fired in 1996 because of her handling of a sexual assault case. A male judge in Petersburg accused of sexually harassing clerks was assigned to hear cases elsewhere but was returned to his court after 14 months before he was finally replaced in 2020.
And this week, the pattern played out in the court of public opinion, where Amanda Chase was found guilty as charged - as an outsider who also happens to be a woman.
