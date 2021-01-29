Schapiro: New role for unchastened Chase: victim

For Jamieson, that double bind - in a political setting - is the obstacle women face because how they comport themselves can be is inconsistent with gender-driven expectations.

As Jamieson said, "Both Republican and Democratic women were facing the same kind of problem - that it takes longer than men to have their competence assured."

Jamieson writes that "women who speak out are immodest and will be shamed while women who are silent will be ignored and dismissed."

While the book was written before Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris made history - the former as the first woman nominated by a major party for the presidency; the latter as the first woman to achieve national office as vice president - it notes that what is objectionable in women, is acceptable in men.

That Chase, one of a record 42 women in the legislature, is assertive goes without saying. But so is Tommy Norment of James City County, the Senate Republican leader she enraged in 2016 by declaring he was unworthy of his post because of his affair with a lobbyist who became his wife.

The difference is that Chase is an outsider; Norment, an insider.