Schapiro: No joke - famed comic is seriously fond of VMI

In the mid-20th century shtetls of Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens – pronounced “Qveens” – and before them, the Lower East Side of Manhattan, one might hear habitués of those teeming Jewish New York neighborhoods, on learning something surprising or, at minimum, contrary to conventional wisdom, ask with eyebrow-raising bemusement and dropping their voice a note, “Who knew?”

It was a question that didn't necessarily keep a conversation going, but it had a way of underscoring a point of enduring significance.

For example, who knew - don't forget to raise your eyebrows and drop you voice a note - that Mel Brooks, the Oscar-winning, nonagenarian comedian, writer, actor and filmmaker of manic energy who has long used politically incorrect humor to lampoon, among others, incorrect politicians, attended the Virginia Military Institute.

And he adored it.

It was 1944 and Brooks - then Melvin Kaminsky, a nice Jewish boy from Brooklyn - joined the Army, fresh out of Eastern District High School. He was bound for Europe and the final push against Nazi Germany, if he could make the cut as a soldier stateside. Brooks had signed for a program that gave troops a freer hand in picking their assignments. It beat being drafted. It also required that budding fighting men attend college.

Brooks, a native New Yorker for whom the city was the center of a universe from which he never strayed, was ordered to VMI for a semester to study electrical engineering.

In his recently published memoir, "All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business," (Ballantine Books, New York) Brooks recalls with fondness and wonder his stay at VMI, which was then what some wish it still was: an all-male finishing school that steered the white conservative sons of the South not only into the military but a different kind of uniformed service - the dark-suited professions of law, finance, engineering and medicine.

Brooks' depiction of VMI, Virginia and the South will strike some as cartoonish, reinflating troubling stereotypes that linger for the institute, which was opened to Black students in 1968 - it was the last public college in Virginia to desegregate - and to women in 1997 after a lengthy and unsuccessful legal battle that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. Now led by a Black retired, two-star Army general, Cedric Wins, VMI is wrestling - post-George Floyd - with new issues of racial, cultural and gender awareness.

Brooks isn't the only entertainment figure with a VMI pedigree. There's also award-winning actor Dabney Coleman, class of 1953, who - cast as the misogynistic boss in the film comedy, "9 to 5" - gets his comeuppance from secretaries played by Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin. Coleman's role was one of cinematic fantasy but no doubt spotlighted a reality for working women. Gender tension flares in the workplace - just as it does at VMI.

After traveling by train overnight to Lexington, Brooks, who as a rookie comic worked the Borscht Belt resorts of the Catskills where immigrant Jewish New Yorkers would escape the city's summer heat, found himself in another mountain range, Virginia's Blue Ridge - "the beautiful Shenandoah Valley," he writes. "I'd never seen a vista like that."

Describing himself as an "honorary 'rat,' " the appellation affixed to first-year students at VMI, Brooks opens his account of Lexington days with overwhelming understatement, "Being from Brooklyn, VMI took a lot of getting used to. I had never even seen a cheeseburger before, and they had a cola drink that was only popular in the South then called Dr Pepper. Talk about a little Brooklyn fish out of water!"

And one swimming against the currents of not just diet but language and culture, all of which would occasionally collide.

The regional lilt landed on Brooks' ear with a thud: "In restaurants down there, after I ordered, the waitress would often add in a Southern drawl, 'Youwantgrisswiththat?' It took me a long time to figure out exactly what they were saying. And what they were saying was 'Do you want grits with that?' It turned out that 'grits' were a Southern dish that was a kind of porridge made of ground corn. So my previous answer of 'No thanks!' still worked."

Brooks' only beef with VMI, which he describes as welcoming and a "truly great school," was reveille: "The terrible part was having to get up at six a.m. to shave, shower and have breakfast. And also having to make my own bed with hospital corners. (I won't take the time and trouble to explain what hospital corners are; you'll have to find that out on your own.)"

At VMI, Brooks had another personal first: learning to ride a horse. At the time, the Corps of Cadets included a cavalry unit, Mastering a mount and, simultaneously, wielding a saber conjured for Brooks, he said, the Errol Flynn movie, "They Died with Their Boots On."

Also memorable were the Saturday night dances next door, at Washington and Lee University, where Brooks met, as he describes them, "beautiful Southern belles" whose preference for hoop skirts meant that there was "no getting close to them while dancing."

"All in all, my semester at VMI before the Army was a wonderful transition between leaving home and being out in the real world," says Brooks. "I loved it, and the gracious Virginians couldn't have been nicer to the brash kid from Brooklyn."

Those weeks at VMI paid off more than 20 years later, when Brooks was writing songs and music for his breakout movie, "The Producers," a satire about sleaze on Broadway pegged to a musical about Adolf Hitler and for which Brooks won an Academy Award in 1967 for best original screenplay.

Recalling the ponderous, technical process of crafting the film's signature tune, "Springtime for Hitler," Brooks reminds readers, "After all, I went to VMI, not Juilliard."