Schapiro: Nod is valuable because it was once worthless

During a 90-minute meeting in early February in a second-floor parlor at the Executive Mansion with a sweeping view of the state Capitol, Terry McAuliffe, who used to live in the official residence, put a question to the fellow who will live there until January, Ralph Northam: Would Northam endorse McAuliffe's candidacy for a second term as governor?

Because of the pandemic, Northam, who would consider appeals for his support from McAuliffe — Northam's immediate predecessor — and three of the other four candidates for the Democratic nomination to be decided in the June 8 primary, had to juggle his schedule to accommodate the sit-down with McAuliffe.

McAuliffe had planned to be Richmond not just to court Northam but to confer with a McAuliffe confidant, Mayor Levar Stoney. Because Stoney had contracted COVID-19, McAuliffe scrubbed the trip from Northern Virginia and rescheduled for the following week the session with Northam, originally set for Feb. 1 — an ignominious date in Northamworld.

On that day, two years earlier, the blackface calamity that would nearly drive Northam from the governorship exploded. A chorus of friends-turned-enemies hounded him with demands for his resignation. It included all the Democrats seeking all three statewide offices.