Schapiro: Nod is valuable because it was once worthless

During a 90-minute meeting in early February in a second-floor parlor at the Executive Mansion with a sweeping view of the state Capitol, Terry McAuliffe, who used to live in the official residence, put a question to the fellow who will live there until January, Ralph Northam: Would Northam endorse McAuliffe's candidacy for a second term as governor?
Because of the pandemic, Northam, who would consider appeals for his support from McAuliffe — Northam's immediate predecessor — and three of the other four candidates for the Democratic nomination to be decided in the June 8 primary, had to juggle his schedule to accommodate the sit-down with McAuliffe.
McAuliffe had planned to be Richmond not just to court Northam but to confer with a McAuliffe confidant, Mayor Levar Stoney. Because Stoney had contracted COVID-19, McAuliffe scrubbed the trip from Northern Virginia and rescheduled for the following week the session with Northam, originally set for Feb. 1 — an ignominious date in Northamworld.
On that day, two years earlier, the blackface calamity that would nearly drive Northam from the governorship exploded. A chorus of friends-turned-enemies hounded him with demands for his resignation. It included all the Democrats seeking all three statewide offices.
But Northam's dogged recovery from his seemingly fatal embarrassment — measured by a Democratic takeback of the legislature and stunning successes in racial equity, criminal justice reform, transportation finance and gun control — had transformed him from a pariah in his party to the life of it.
Now, candidates who in 2019 would have never dreamed of seeking the governor's support, considering him radioactive, have eagerly solicited his endorsement, regarding it as an important validation of their own records and a potent introduction to undecided voters and potential donors.
For Northam, it is said, the choice for the nomination came down to McAuliffe or state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, who, along with former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William, is seeking to become the nation's first Black female governor.
Northam regarded McAuliffe and McClellan as logical successors, representing the next step in a continuum of Democrats more practical than philosophical. The three share centrist tendencies, an emblem of which is their varying support for the right-to-work law. It keeps Democrat-friendly unions weak by banning union membership as a condition for a job.
Carroll Foy's pledge to repeal right to work — she's backed by several politically active unions — is among numerous left-leaning proposals synonymous with her candidacy that led Northam and his advisers to believe a Carroll Foy governorship would be more destructive than constructive.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was eliminated from consideration not because he hasn't been loyal — his tie-breaking vote in the Virginia Senate saved Medicaid expansion in 2018 and, this past week, marijuana legalization — or because of the sexual assault allegations against the young Black lawyer.
Rather, Fairfax's management of his personal political crisis alarmed Northam, who has, in effect, acknowledged bungling the blackface episode. But Northam has moved on — unlike Fairfax, who keeps alive his public relations headache with a $400 million lawsuit against CBS, arguing it defamed him by broadcasting allegations he has said are false.
The remaining gubernatorial candidate, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, was never in the mix. The self-identified socialist did not pitch for Northam's endorsement. With his signature pith, Carter would dismiss the Northam endorsement of McAuliffe as one corporate-friendly rich guy supporting another.
In siding with McAuliffe over McClellan — a decision that, if only unintentionally, could further elevate racial and gender sensitivities within the Democratic Party — Northam apparently concluded that the exigencies of campaigning were essential to preserving the substance of governance.
McAuliffe was considered a tougher, more seasoned candidate than McClellan, having twice run statewide and winning in 2013 when anger over the Democrat in the White House — Barack Obama — and the troubled rollout of the Affordable Care Act threatened to lift a controversial Republican to the governorship.
Plus, Northam, who endorsed a newcomer for attorney general over a two-term incumbent and in the next week or so could announce his pick for lieutenant governor, fears Democrats could lose their majority in the House of Delegates, which paired with a defeat for governor, would doom policy gains once considered unthinkable.
That said, in Northamworld, confidence in McClellan endures.
There's continuing chatter that Dick Saslaw of Fairfax could soon give up the Democratic floor leader's post. With several already angling, McClellan could be a compromise pick.
Her nearly two decades in the General Assembly, a corporate law practice, a family history of civil rights activism and a vote-rich base in central Virginia remain advantages in a statewide campaign. If she can't defeat McAuliffe, but places second, that qualifies as a symbolic win — and perhaps dibs for the nomination in 2025.
