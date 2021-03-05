Schapiro: Northam serves up a cold, heaping helping of revenge

With a bow to a provocative headline of yore, a tabloid newspaper — were there one in Virginia — might sum up the latest twist in state politics this way:
Northam to Herring: Drop Dead.
Snubbing his two-time running mate, Gov. Ralph Northam endorsed Jay Jones, a young Black legislator, over Mark Herring for the Democratic nomination for attorney general.
It’s the third-highest office in Virginia and one to which Herring was elected in 2013, re-elected in 2017 and again is seeking in 2021 because he might have feared losing the gubernatorial nomination to another running mate from eight years ago, Terry McAuliffe.
Northam, in effect, said he is not backing the fellow middle-aged white guy because his time has come — and gone.
There is more to this than Northam’s recompense for the blackface embarrassment of 2019 that nearly cost him his office. He toughed out a recovery, pairing it with a Democratic takeback of the General Assembly to build on an already consequential record.
Northam’s problems with Herring are personal and political. They intersected following Northam’s humiliation.
In what seemed to be credibility-crushing hypocrisy, Herring joined the partywide chorus — in which the silver-tongued Jones sang, too — that screamed for Northam’s resignation. At the time, Herring had his own ugly secret: He, too, had gone in blackface. Herring eventually outed himself.
That Herring turned on Northam for a sin he also committed put Black lawmakers in an awkward position.
Having said Northam must go and believing Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was done for because of sexual assault allegations, the legislative Black caucus ducked calling on Herring to quit, fearing that with all three top Democrats gone, then-House Speaker Kirk Cox — a Republican — would become governor.
Herring was pressed on this predicament during a tense meeting with the Black caucus at which he read a written apology.
Present at the closed session was a first-term delegate from Norfolk who this year — as a declared candidate for attorney general — apologized for being too hasty with Northam: Jay Jones.
Jones turns 32 on March 14, the eve of the ides of March, when a long-ago politician literally was stabbed in the back by his supposed friends.
That Jones is the beneficiary of Herring’s Brutuslike attack on Northam — it freed Northam to bestow on Jones a stature-enhancing endorsement — could inspire other now-silent Democratic big shots to follow Northam’s lead.
From that could flow cash to the Jones campaign.
Not that Jones has done badly in that department, though he’ll need tons more to persuade primary voters, many of whom are older moderates who are happy with the party’s direction.
Compared to Herring’s $1.1 million, Jones has raised nearly $800,000, about a quarter of it from two Democratic greens — a PAC and one of the multimillionaires who controls it. The prerequisite for such generosity is hostility to Dominion Energy. That’s among the few things Jones and Herring have in common.
Perhaps voters will hear from Bobby Scott who, in 1993, became Virginia’s first Black congressman since Reconstruction, or Donald McEachin, another Black congressman who twice achieved in legislative primaries what Jones hopes to do statewide: deny an incumbent renomination.
A Jones victory over Herring would be one for the history books.
The last time Democrats, by statewide primary, refused to renominate an incumbent was 1966, when U.S. Sen. A. Willis Robertson, a Byrd segregationist, chairman of the powerful Banking Committee and the father of future televangelist Pat Robertson, narrowly lost to Bill Spong, a moderate.
It was a period of roiling change, not unlike what we’re witnessing now, with Black and suburban voters restless for Virginia to shed its Old South ways.
That’s been a Jones theme from the start. He declared early for attorney general, gambling the nomination was his for the asking because Herring then was running for governor.
Now Herring is grinding it out for a third term, having to overcome his own polls. He was pulling less than half the primary vote — 42% — against Jones, with a mere 5%. That was before Jones was blessed by Northam.
Not to be overlooked in Northam’s decision is his personal tie to Jones.
Northam’s old state Senate district overlaps with the Jones seat, previously held by Jones’ father, who now is a circuit court judge and was an unsuccessful lieutenant governor candidate in 2001. The younger Jones’ godfather is the lawyer who represented Northam in the inconclusive investigation into the origins of Northam’s racially charged yearbook photo.
And in the Wild West-like world of the Hampton Roads bar, everyone knows everyone else. That includes the elder Jones; his wife, a prosecutor-turned-judge, and Northam’s father, a retired judge on the Eastern Shore earlier defeated for renomination as commonwealth’s attorney.
But Ralph Northam and Jay Jones especially are close — so close they will be next-door neighbors in Norfolk, where the governor recently bought a house.
That is, of course, unless Jones moves to Richmond.
