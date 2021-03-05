Schapiro: Northam serves up a cold, heaping helping of revenge

Compared to Herring’s $1.1 million, Jones has raised nearly $800,000, about a quarter of it from two Democratic greens — a PAC and one of the multimillionaires who controls it. The prerequisite for such generosity is hostility to Dominion Energy. That’s among the few things Jones and Herring have in common.

Perhaps voters will hear from Bobby Scott who, in 1993, became Virginia’s first Black congressman since Reconstruction, or Donald McEachin, another Black congressman who twice achieved in legislative primaries what Jones hopes to do statewide: deny an incumbent renomination.

A Jones victory over Herring would be one for the history books.

The last time Democrats, by statewide primary, refused to renominate an incumbent was 1966, when U.S. Sen. A. Willis Robertson, a Byrd segregationist, chairman of the powerful Banking Committee and the father of future televangelist Pat Robertson, narrowly lost to Bill Spong, a moderate.

It was a period of roiling change, not unlike what we’re witnessing now, with Black and suburban voters restless for Virginia to shed its Old South ways.

That’s been a Jones theme from the start. He declared early for attorney general, gambling the nomination was his for the asking because Herring then was running for governor.