Schapiro: Northam tees up Youngkin tax break

The bitingly glib incoming speaker of the House of Delegates, Republican Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah County, framed the Northam proposal this way: "Now we know what it takes to get Virginia Democrats to propose cutting taxes - losing to a Republican."

Democrats weren't against repeal of the grocery tax. Northam and McAuliffe said they wanted it considered as part of a larger objective: modernizing a tax system, elements of which date to the Colonial era. Even with the state expecting to be awash in an extra $13 billion over the next few years, Virginia, they said, had to be judicious about spending it.

This was the wrong thing to say. Details-averse voters knew COVID-19-induced inflation was pinching them at the checkout counter. Also, they don't care about the strings attached to public dollars. Voters know what the government spends originates in their pockets. And it would help, especially in uncertain times, if some of it stayed there.

Youngkin channeled these sentiments in his commercials and staged appearances, including those at grocery stores, where he'd cruise the aisles and work the register. It recalled clever ads run by Democrat Henry Howell in 1973, when he vowed repeal of the grocery tax by branding Republican Mills Godwin, architect of the sales tax, as "too taxing."