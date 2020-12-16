Schapiro: Northam's monument is carved in proposed budget

The salvage effort would be conducted by the District, Virginia and Maryland, where an approximation of the cemetery — in which the discarded grave markers could be re-erected — sits a short distance from FedEx Field, home of the professional football team that finally shed its racially demeaning name.

These recommendations — following Northam’s earlier steps to erase vestiges of the Confederacy and Jim Crow, from the first steps in criminal justice reform to pressuring his alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, to address systemic racism — are paired with millions for problems that disproportionately hit low-income Virginians, many of whom are people of color.

They include $40 million to help stem evictions; $2.4 million for health counseling for pregnant women; $500 million for public schools for COVID-19 expenses; and restore $50 million in spending on broadband, in greater demand with classrooms going virtual because of the pandemic.

Also, Northam wants to rewrite the formula, unchanged since at least the 1980s, that determines how much localities must contribute toward a state match to finance their health districts, the hubs for managing such emergencies as the coronarvirus. Northam says an updated calculator would free funds for economically stressed localities now paying more than they should.