George Wilbur was one of the most-read state Capitol reporters whose name many Virginians never knew. Don Baker was anything but anonymous, writing for what was the biggest-selling newspaper in the state. But Wilbur had Baker beat for potential audience.

From 1951 until 1985, Wilbur worked for The Associated Press, a news service to which dozens of newspapers and broadcast outlets subscribe. That meant Wilbur, who died Jan. 7, his 94th birthday, could reach millions of readers, listeners and viewers – and quickly. The news services were like the internet – all about immediacy. Newspaper readers often had no idea they were consuming Wilbur's copy. It was SOP for editors to strip away the bylines of news service reporters.

Baker, who died Christmas Day at age 90, was chief of the Richmond bureau of The Washington Post from 1985 until 1999. Among newspapers that circulated in Virginia, the Post – which took the AP state report that routinely included Wilbur's work – had the largest readership, most of it in those vast suburban counties south of the Potomac River: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.

Wilbur, who, with his jutting pipe recalled a pre-PC Mark Trail – albeit a shorter version – and Baker, a bearded, bespectacled gnome of a man with a fluty voice, were not easily overlooked by the politicians and officials they covered. Given the reach of the AP and the Post, stories by Wilbur and Baker were an effective, reliable way for the politicians and officials to tell their stories.

That was then. This is now.

As the annual session of the General Assembly approaches procedural halftime – next week, the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate finish work on their legislation and start working over each other's – it's worth considering how news coverage at the Capitol has changed. Economic, technological and demographic forces too complicated to fully explore here have forced – and forgive me for trying to be charitable in describing the chaos transforming my life's work – a reinvention of coverage.

First, there are far fewer reporters prowling Capitol Square than in the Wilbur-Baker era, which is when I got my start in late 1980.

During the legislative session, the press corps – already pretty substantial – ballooned in size. The big-city newspapers supplemented their full-time politics staffs. Smaller newspapers would dispatch reporters to the statehouse for the duration. The news services doubled their reporters. I was one of them, working for United Press International, arch-rival of the AP. A wood partition, darkened over the years by cigarette smoke, separated my desk at the Capitol from Wilbur's. Landlines were the rule; so was eavesdropping. Talking by telephone with sources occasionally required whispered code.

Three Richmond television stations and several radio outfits had a permanent presence at the Capitol. Ditto one of the Roanoke TV stations. The broadcasters' ranks swelled with reporters from Washington, Norfolk, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. And still photographers were numerous. The Times-Dispatch's legendary Bob Brown had the place to himself only in recent years.

At peak, there were easily 45 reporters – at least twice the number now on a good day – swarming through committee hearings, floor sessions and news conferences. Most of those reporters were shoehorned into two grubby press rooms on the ground floor of the Capitol. The site of boozy, adjournment-day Saturnalia, the press rooms were conveniently located several steps from a favorite spot of legislators and lobbyists: the snack bar, Chicken's. Its name was inspired by the sobriquet of its chain-smoking proprietress, who served genuine ice-cream milkshakes and great hot dogs that patrons would reserve first thing in the morning.

There was also a press room in the basement of the since-razed legislative office building. In later years, it was tricked out with a dart board, an attraction for, among others, the first Republican House speaker of the 20th century, Vance Wilkins of Amherst County – a gamesman in the fullest sense of the word. Adjacent to that press room was a tiny television studio from which Virginia political figures – some provincial, others promising – were beamed to the outside world.

The Capitol qualified as an intimate setting, for sure. For the most part, members of the political class were comfortable drifting in and out of the press rooms. These were sources of information for them as their quarters were for reporters. The governor's office, then on the third floor of the Capitol, included a formal reception area and a lounge in the communications department. A reporter didn't have to hang out too long at either to pick up a story.

Elevated security, post-9/11 – not to mention a fear of, and annoyance with, the press that has beset several recent gubernatorial administrations – means it's sometimes more difficult to get to those high-traffic areas often redolent of news.

This is not intended as an ode to the good old days. They often weren't good because of old thinking.

Mills Godwin, twice elected governor – the first time as a Democrat, the second as a Republican – considered some reporters more equal than others. He would summon to the Executive Mansion his favorites, all of whom were, as he was, an older white guy. They'd watch the World Series together while Godwin, whose nickname as a collegiate baseball star was Bud, pitched stories off the record. Access was invitation only.

For all the changes – the welcome diversity of the press corps; the accelerant of social media, with which the elective class bypasses reporters; and polarization that promotes parallel realities - there remains something of a constant in Virginia political coverage, particularly the newspapers, their reduced state, notwithstanding.

As Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Charles McDowell wrote during the 1981 campaign for governor:

"Newspapers ... carry the subtleties and complexities, which are the stuff of Virginia politics. Sample the Times-Dispatch for the detail and mystical insight with which the Vatican newspaper covers the Curia; The Roanoke Times for the flavor of a mountain feud; The Washington Post for the observations of an urbane traveler in Bulgaria."