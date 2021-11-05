Schapiro: Novice in Richmond's ways readies for on-the-job training

McAuliffe and Warner accomplished little in the first half of their terms, tripped up by a Republican-dominated legislature but as well by misplaced priorities. For example, Warner - with the state in the grip of recession - tried to convince lawmakers to end the only-in-Virginia restriction on governors serving consecutive terms.

There presumably is a lesson in this for Youngkin.

His selection of Jeff Goettman - a pal from high finance, a Trump-era adviser to the U.S. Treasury Department, a former top executive of the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the campaign's chief operating officer - suggests there is someone who could speak truth to power, telling Youngkin what he needs to hear rather than what he wants to hear.

Though having at the top of the transition and, ultimately, the administration, a buddy, who is - as Youngkin is - unfamiliar with the nuts and bolts of state government, can be perilous.

Just ask another Republican governor who snapped a Democratic win streak: George Allen, elected in 1993, and his successor, fellow Republican Jim Gilmore. Both appointed as their chiefs of staff aggressive political aides masterful at rubbing policy professionals the wrong way, even those with Republican credentials.