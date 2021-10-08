Schapiro: Of different eras, of the same origins, of similar goals

In 2020 and 2021, Northam would achieve victories that had seemed unimaginable in Virginia: The liberalization of voting laws, largely demanded by the challenge of staging elections during a pandemic; new restrictions on firearms, a response to the mass shooting in Virginia Beach; legalization of the recreational use of marijuana; local authority to raze Confederate monuments, and - this would please Baliles - new taxes for a giant road-and-rail program.

As politicians, Baliles and Northam were more interested in governing than campaigning, though both understood the former was not possible without the latter.

They also preferred to shape events but recognized events could shape them. Baliles was frustrated during his final months as governor, when the best he could do was react to matters over which he little or no control: an approaching recession and a miners' strike in Southwest Virginia.

With no interest in elective office beyond the governorship, both threw themselves into their jobs. Both earned their retirements and, Cincinnatus-like, planned to return to the fields they plowed before politics. For Baliles, it was, for a while, law. For Northam, it's medicine.

And Bailes resumed - as Northam says he will - a special pleasure: fishing.

Because politics stops at the water's edge.