Schapiro: Old problem for new governor - the distraction of ambition

On Wednesday evening, favor-seeking business people, lobbyists and activists, having stroked checks for four and five figures to Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee, streamed into the former Tredegar Iron Works — once the Foundry of the Confederacy — for up-close-and-personal time with a newbie governor eyeing another job: the presidency.

Because in fundraising, those who give more get more, there was for higher-dollar donors a reception within the reception. Youngkin, in a dark suit rather than trademark fleece vest, worked the VIP soiree — it followed his let-them-eat-cake rally for state employees — while a singer, backed by a high-end boom box, crooned Frank Sinatra tunes. Among them: ”My Way.”

How appropriate.

Seven months into his nonrenewable, four-year term as governor, Youngkin — a Republican with no previous experience in politics and policy whose supposedly improbable victory in Democratic-trending Virginia has handicappers touting him for 2024 as Donald Trump without the baggage — happily feeds speculation he will be a candidate in the coming presidential cycle.

For which we ink-stained types say thank you, governor. It gives us more to write about.

Youngkin isn’t the first governor since Virginia entered the competitive era just over a half-century ago to consider, seek or encourage chatter for the White House. In 1969, Linwood Holton became the state’s first Republican governor of the 20th century. That alone made Holton a national prospect. And in 1973, when Richard Nixon needed a new vice president after Spiro Agnew quit in disgrace, rumors of a Holton appointment were hot and heavy.

Of 14 governors elected in Virginia since 1969 — seven Democrats and seven Republicans — all but three plunged into or were caught up in the whirl of presidential politics. The three who swore off national office were, by their own hand and the arc of events, consequential governors whose legacies endure in initiatives many Virginians might take for granted.

But it was one of those three, an emblem of the state’s rural, segregationist past, who rose above it. He framed for Virginians — in terms that might seem provincial, if not haughty — the importance of the governorship as an epicenter of power and the public’s expectation that its occupant will give it his all, focusing on the full-time obligations and fleeting opportunities of a one-and-you’re-done term.

It has been, ever since, a lesson for governors — one Youngkin would be wise to learn.

Two of those governors were Democrats: Jerry Baliles, in office from 1986 until 1990, shepherded advances in economic development, education and a program with which he is synonymous: transportation. The other was Ralph Northam, who preceded Youngkin and not only survived the blackface calamity but, in many respects, was strengthened by it. Health care, gun control, renewable energy, the environment and, of course, racial equity were themes of his administration.

The third was a Democrat who became a Republican and was elected governor as both: Mills Godwin Jr.

His first term, as a Democrat, was 1966 to 1970 and marked by stunning progress. This included the modernization of the state’s finances, most notably the adoption of the sales tax and full embrace of bond-financing. His second, as a Republican, was 1974 to 1978. It was about retrenchment, making up for environmental neglect and, post-Watergate, confronting voter cynicism. That Godwin was twice elected by a vote of the people is a feat unmatched in the state’s history.

So, too, is the eloquence with which Godwin, in a voice that made a grocery list sound important, described the office he would hold, over non-consecutive terms, for eight years: “There is no higher honor within the gift of the people of this commonwealth.”

Virginians, even in a complex, multihued, suburban state the seeds of which were sprouting during Godwin’s first term, don’t begrudge a governor’s ambition. They do expect a governor to harness that ambition in their behalf. It’s when a governor puts himself ahead of the people — or is perceived as doing so — that problems begin. This is where and why Youngkin, already handicapped as a virgin to Virginia government suspicious of those who’ve mastered it, is skirting trouble.

Youngkin’s presidential strip tease plays into Democrats’ predictable narrative that he is a naive, partisan, part-time governor. It’s among Republicans that the risks are greater; that Youngkin is seen as disloyal to Trump, who for all his toxicity, remains the titular head of the GOP and to whom the governor — if only because his viability as a unknown plutocrat on whom a dispirited party gambled all — swore obeisance.

There is an institutional peril, too, for Youngkin. Legislators — Democrats and Republicans — whose consent determines whether his proposals fly or flop, will become resentful of Youngkin. And not just because they’ll receive less ego-stroking from a governor nursing Potomac Fever. It’s because Virginia’s calendar is already working against Youngkin.

There’s an election next year to determine control of the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate. Even if Republicans come out of 2023 controlling both — they now hold the House; the Senate’s barely Democratic — they will immediately focus on 2025, when they’ll defend their House seats on a ticket led by someone other than Youngkin. Senators, elected for four years, can immediately ignore Youngkin because their terms extend beyond his.

Doug Wilder managed to anger the public and the politicians by running for president in 1992. He says it’s the worst mistake he made as governor. Maybe the bigger mistake was made by voters and legislators in trusting Wilder to fulfill his oath in Richmond.

And Youngkin should know — as a guy who’s not exactly wildly popular, according to polls — that he can’t afford to tick off too many people.

What’s that line from “My Way”?

“There were times I’m sure you knew — when I bit off more than I could chew.”