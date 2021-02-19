Schapiro: Old Right and the Five Trolls

The candidates for the 2021 Republican nomination for governor say they're offering practical ideas — the kind favored by Virginians, regardless of party.
There’s another word for it: pandering — or in current parlance — trolling.
Whether online or in person, Democrats are guilty of this, too. It’s easier for them to get away with it. That’s because they’re strongest where votes are most abundant: the bustling, diverse suburbs. They became a bulwark for Democrats during the Trump years.
Republicans win nominations running to the right. They win statewide elections — well, they used to — running to the middle.
The candidates for the GOP gubernatorial nomination are pushing something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.
The old includes the anti-tax pledge of the once-feared Grover Norquist, head of Americans for Tax Reform. The group terrified Virginia Republicans into resisting tax-hike proposals by Democratic governors Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
Norquist failed with the former, succeeded with the latter. In the process, Norquist claimed the scalps of several tax-raising Republicans who were denied renomination for defying his organization's non-negotiable demand to never increase taxes.
Norquist was less pesky when a Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, betrayed his anti-tax vow in 2013 with the help of a future candidate for governor: Kirk Cox.
Pete Snyder, the digital-marketing millionaire, is again doing the no-new-taxes shtick. He did it in 2013 in his unsuccessful run for the lieutenant governor’s nomination. In a video of a signing ceremony with Norquist — Snyder posted it on Twitter — he describes the pledge as “common sense.”
Then there's the new: Cox, the former House speaker, is proposing a COVID-19 relief measure under which $730 million in unanticipated tax collections would be returned to Virginians in direct payments. He's calling for $190 checks for individuals, $380 for families — to "help them do what they need to do."
What Cox doesn't do is tell voters those fresh tax revenues compensate for about a quarter of the nearly $3 billion erased from the state budget by the pandemic, forcing cuts in spending on education, a program to which he should be attuned as a retired high school government teacher.
There's a hint of Gov. Jim Gilmore's car-tax rollback to the Cox scheme. A Republican elected in 1997 on a promise to repeal the locally imposed levy on personal motor vehicles, Gilmore said strong revenue collections by the state could finance its elimination.
The tax, which is still collected, was particularly unpopular in the suburbs, where — because of higher rates — it meant people had to write three- and four-figure checks for their fast-depreciating Bimmers, Volvos, Jaguars and Land Rovers on which they'd already paid a sale tax and then some.
Gilmore's plan was far pricier than he promised, forcing a scramble for cash that drains $1 billion a year from the budget and triggering a Republican-vs.-Republican brawl that lifted Warner to the governorship in 2001. Three years later, recession and the car tax combined to fuel Warner's promise-breaking, $1.4 billion tax rise.
The Gilmore gambit — reduced to three words, "no car tax" — was marvelous marketing. An inattentive, details-averse electorate had no patience for an explanation of the plan's threat to the state budget — an explanation that required more than three words.
Cox has also boiled down his gimmick to three words — "give it back" — and likely believes the less voters know about it, the better.
Then there's the borrowed: Glenn Youngkin, a financier who led a D.C. investment group with ties to both political parties, is following Donald Trump's lead, running as the outsider-businessman, funneling his message — as Trump did — to Republicans through what had been the former president's unofficial organ: Fox News.
Youngkin seems to ignore that Trump's inexperience in government — and the chaos it caused — only call attention to Youngkin's inexperience in government, and the chaos it could cause. This is a problem, too, for Snyder, who after he stopped running his business in 2011 started running for office. He's been running ever since.
Youngkin also mimics, at a lower decibel level, Trump's rant about supposedly rigged elections, promising to restore voter restrictions eased by Democrats.
And you thought Amanda Chase, the gun-toting, cop-cursing, censured Chesterfield senator, had cornered the Trump franchise.
As for the blue: This crowded Republican field for governor — there are six candidates — doesn't as much suggest the party's nomination, despite the GOP's decade-long retreat, isn't still worth something.
This crowded field shows that, because of that retreat, the Republican bench is decimated, leaving a Trump-trapped party to choose among a son of the Reagan era who's serious about governing — Cox — and those, because they're untested or hostile to government, would rather trash the seemingly out-of-control, lib-Dem cabal in Richmond.
The Republican campaign could be a children's story: Old Right and the Five Trolls.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.