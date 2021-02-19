Schapiro: Old Right and the Five Trolls

Pete Snyder, the digital-marketing millionaire, is again doing the no-new-taxes shtick. He did it in 2013 in his unsuccessful run for the lieutenant governor’s nomination. In a video of a signing ceremony with Norquist — Snyder posted it on Twitter — he describes the pledge as “common sense.”

Then there's the new: Cox, the former House speaker, is proposing a COVID-19 relief measure under which $730 million in unanticipated tax collections would be returned to Virginians in direct payments. He's calling for $190 checks for individuals, $380 for families — to "help them do what they need to do."

What Cox doesn't do is tell voters those fresh tax revenues compensate for about a quarter of the nearly $3 billion erased from the state budget by the pandemic, forcing cuts in spending on education, a program to which he should be attuned as a retired high school government teacher.

There's a hint of Gov. Jim Gilmore's car-tax rollback to the Cox scheme. A Republican elected in 1997 on a promise to repeal the locally imposed levy on personal motor vehicles, Gilmore said strong revenue collections by the state could finance its elimination.