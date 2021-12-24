Schapiro: On Christmas Day, an offer Youngkin can't refuse

’Twas the morning of Christmas, when all through Glenn Youngkin’s house,

Not a creature was stirring, not even the governor-elect’s spouse.

The face masks were tossed in the trash can without care,

Not worrying what variant of COVID might give Virginians a scare.

Upstairs, the four Youngkin kids contentedly snoozed away,

With one dreaming of trying twice to vote for Dad on Election Day.

With Glenn donning his fleece vest and Suzanne her boots,

It was a day on which politics wouldn’t amount to a hoot.

But things would change quickly for the tall man Youngkin.

Indeed, all 6-foot-7 of him was about to take a dunkin’.

He set off to check the ponies, cozy in their tax-sheltered stable.

They would be watered and fed as soon as he was able.

With the dogs at his heels, Youngkin crossed the frosty lawn,