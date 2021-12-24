Schapiro: On Christmas Day, an offer Youngkin can't refuse

’Twas the morning of Christmas, when all through Glenn Youngkin’s house,
Not a creature was stirring, not even the governor-elect’s spouse.
The face masks were tossed in the trash can without care,
Not worrying what variant of COVID might give Virginians a scare.
Upstairs, the four Youngkin kids contentedly snoozed away,
With one dreaming of trying twice to vote for Dad on Election Day.
With Glenn donning his fleece vest and Suzanne her boots,
It was a day on which politics wouldn’t amount to a hoot.
But things would change quickly for the tall man Youngkin.
Indeed, all 6-foot-7 of him was about to take a dunkin’.
He set off to check the ponies, cozy in their tax-sheltered stable.
They would be watered and fed as soon as he was able.
With the dogs at his heels, Youngkin crossed the frosty lawn,
Thinking to himself, and smiling, “What a delightful Christmas dawn!
“What a year it has been! What a year lies ahead!
“Politics pays better dividends than private equity, instead!
“With 20 mil of my own — it’s really pocket change, you know,
“I whooped Terry McAuliffe, the Clintons’ High Priest of Big Dough!
“T-Mac’s not a bad fella, though he’s too loud, I’d say.
“And when it comes to his message, all those decibels got in the way.
“Terry was an endless loop of old ideas — he said nothing new.
“And so he yammered that anything Trumpy was all I’d do.
“I’m a center-right guy, that’s the bottom line, no doubt.
“But to be nominee, there was a lot of arch-conservative stuff, I’d spout.
“There was abortion and guns and COVID and taxes,
“And regulation and schools, which I’d attack with axes.
“I fuzzed gay marriage — sure, on it, I’m a great big no.
“CRT, wokeness? They were the main themes of this political show.
“And that the economy’s in a ditch,” Youngkin said with a sigh.
“Guess that was my very own Big Lie.”
As Youngkin rounded toward the barn,
He saw in the shadows something that caused great alarm.
It was the figure of an ample man, draped in a suit of dark blue.
His hair was oddly piled, his puffy face a peculiar orange hue.
Youngkin knew this man, though he’d honestly rather not.
Politics demanded it — to ignore him was a peril too hot.
The unannounced visitor dramatically stepped into view,
And Youngkin, agog by his presence, knew what to do.
“Donald Trump!” Youngkin exclaimed. “’Uh, Mr. President, excuse me.”
“This is a surprise, an honor. What brings you to suburban D.C.?”
Youngkin had to grovel, this was the price he must pay.
If Trump hadn’t endorsed him, he probably wouldn’t win — no way.
Stroking his tie, Trump loudly exhaled as only he can.
And he gazed over the landscape before he began.
“You’ve got a nice place here, Glenn. It’s roomy. It’s vast.
“It’s not as terrific as my Loudoun golf club, which I just drove past.
“You need glitz, you need flash. You need drama, you need flair.
“In the hotel racket, that’s how you get the under-educated spending without care.
“But I’m not here to talk about gold toilets and crystal glasses.
“My concern has to do with the MAGA masses.
“It’s no secret I’ll be running again in 2024.
“That you won Virginia this year, for me, opens the door.
“But to carry this state, I’ll require your aid.
“Only then will my endorsement of you be fully repaid.”
To a nervous Youngkin, Trump laid out his scheme.
For the former president, it was not so wild a dream.
He demanded that Youngkin upend state election law,
So if Democrats won, Trump could say that’s not what he saw.
As a sop to Trump, Youngkin had brayed about an honest election.
But the truth is, for Youngkin, Trump was never his selection.
With Trump, Youngkin had made this pact out of personal ambition.
His palms sweaty, he realized now it came with a devious condition.
“Mr. President,” Youngkin said, “That’s quite the Christmas wish,
“Making election results you don’t like disappear with a swish.
“Here’s what I’ll do: I’ll give the job to Amanda Chase.
“She sees anti-Trump conspiracies all over the place.”
45 nodded assent — after all, he liked Trump in Heels.
And Youngkin’s promise represented the art of the deal.
“I know you’ll live up to what I said as a big fan:
“That,” Trump told Youngkin, “you’re a great gentleman.”
Then, as his limo rolled up, Trump said he must dash.
And with the Secret Service in tow, he was gone in flash.
Standing alone, Youngkin pondered this elaborate scam.
Then, snapping his fingers, concocted his own plan.
“Change the subject!” Youngkin boomed. “After all, that’s Trump’s way!”
And he ran into the barn, toward an enormous pile of hay.
Youngkin pulled back the straw, looking for something big.
And there, long hidden, was Santa’s sleigh and rig.
Youngkin had snapped it up in a side deal when Carlyle snagged Taylor Swift.
He had planned to give it to Suzanne as a surprise Christmas gift.
Youngkin whistled and shouted for the sleigh’s team to gather.
Suddenly, eight not-so-tiny reindeer assembled, all in a lather.
Quickly hitched, Youngkin called the order to which all were wedded.
To yet another campaign-style event they were headed.
“Now, Goettman! Now Devin! Now Jeff Roe and Kristin!
“On, Ritter! On, Macaulay! On Moran and Wolking, tweets blisterin’!
“We’ll pretend as if there’s absolutely nothing wrong,
“Because in governing, our Day 1 Plan is to make it up as we go along!”
With a crack of the whip, the ornate sleigh took to the air.
And Youngkin, straining at the reins, loudly did declare:
“Merry Christmas, to all! Happy New Year, I bid,
“Especially to voters who know not what they did.”
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com.